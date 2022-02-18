Global Gesture Recognition Market to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 38036

Companies: 76 - Players covered include Apple Inc.; Cipia; Cognitec Systems GmbH; Elliptic Laboratories A/S; ESPROS Photonics Corporation; German Autolabs; GestureTek; Google LLC; HID Global Corporation; Infineon Technologies AG; Intel Corporation; iProov Ltd.; IrisGuard UK Ltd; Microchip Technology Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; OmniVision Technologies Inc.; OMRON Corporation; pmdtechnologies ag; PointGrab Inc.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Sony Depthsensing Solutions; Toposens GmbH; Ultraleap; XYZ Interactive and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Technology (Touch-Based, Touchless); End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Gesture Recognition Market to Reach US$24.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Gesture recognition refers to an interface between man and machine, interprets human gestures through mathematical algorithms, thereby bringing unchallenged ease and comfort for users while accessing a range of controls and product features on a machine. Gesture recognition allows users to interact with machines through hand and finger gesture movements without physically touching digital devices. The technology is gaining prominence among consumers and original equipment manufacturers or OEMs because of increased user convenience while handling laptops, navigation devices, personal computers, smartphones, among others. Manufacturers are focusing on innovation to add gesture recognition features in different consumer electronics, which in turn, has improved safety, reliability, and convenience. By combining image processing and computer vision, the technology executes commands through gestures. The demand for touchless sensing is attributed to increasing demand for superior user experience, ease of use, and rising digitization across several sectors. Hygiene concerns owing to the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly boosted growth in the market. Escalating demand from various end-use sectors like banking and finance along with automotive which is witnessing a staggering increase in connectivity demand is likely to further augment growth in the market. The high accuracy of next-generation systems is likely to drive a substantial increase in touchless sensing demand in the years ahead.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gesture Recognition estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period. Touch-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.2% CAGR to reach US$12 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Touchless segment is readjusted to a revised 21.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44% share of the global Gesture Recognition market. A large number of companies across industries are making efforts to retrofit existing touch-based interfaces to touchless. The touchless human machine interface technology holds numerous benefits, including safety. In the coming years, touchless HMI technologies are anticipated to register significant uptake and provide lucrative opportunities for market participants.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026

The Gesture Recognition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 23.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.1% and 16.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Proliferation of AI and ML technologies is causing paradigm shifts in the way we experience the world. Gesture recognition unfurls a spectrum of feature-enriching applications in smart navigation, consumer electronics, healthcare delivery, augmented reality gaming, automation of homes, live video streaming and virtual shopping. AI-enabled gestural recognition rendered robotic surgeries to be precise and dependable along with accurate and easier health monitoring. Advent of wearable sensors further fortified the utility of AI-based gesture recognition systems by enhancing the sensitivity through the integration of visual and somatosensory data almost identical to the skin. Propped by consumer electronics, gestural recognition technology made a steady progress and gained customer acclaim in the recent years and is all set to make rapid strides in design, education, security and real estate fields. Technology leaders Apple, Microsoft, Intel and Google dominate the market with their innovative gesture recognition based human machine interaction interfaces that are widely used across board.

AI systems utilize Time-of-Flight principle (ToF) and in-built data libraries for Static Gesture Recognition to identify and track gestures. Sensors track the body movements by gauging the intermediary distance with the object at various slices of time and layer it as a signal with reference to maximized range and recorded motion frequency. Consumer electronics market is abuzz with innovation spree powered by gesture recognition and haptic feedback. Limix, an Italian company, developed a gesture to text conversion solution that identifies gestures in the sign language format and converts them to machine readable texts and audio captions optimized for playing on smart mobiles. uSens' HGR solution enables smart TVs to track hand gestures and finger movements. Automated homes also deploy gesture recognition largely for actionable commands. Gestoo developed an AI based HGR solution for contactless audio system and lighting monitoring through smart phone interface. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.