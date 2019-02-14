Global Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market 2014-2019 & 2023 - Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour
The "Global Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This offering is a bundled offering, combining 20 country reports. Each country report provides a detailed data centric analysis of global gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. With over 150 KPIs at country level, these reports provide comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Highlights
- Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, the country reports provide in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card type, and market share by retail categories.
- Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
- Corporate incentive & loyalty cards: Each country report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in four categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, sales incentive card, and festival & other. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Digital gift card analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers and by occasion.
- Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.
- Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.
- Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 12 categories / sectors to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.
- Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers.
Report Scope
Global Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Global Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Global Digital Gift Card Market Size
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
Global Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer
- By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)
- By Occasion
- Value by Purchase Channel
Global Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
- Apparel
- Electronics
- Fine Dining Restaurant
- Department Store
- Supermarket
- Specialty Retail Store
- Discount Store
- Gas Station or Convenience Store
- Fast Casual Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Other
Global Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Global Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer
- By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)
- By Key Segments
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- Festival & Other
- By Scale of Business
- Budget Allocation Trend for 2019
Global Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size
- By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)
- By Scale of Business
Global Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size
- By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)
- By Scale of Business
Global Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size
- Overall
- By Scale of Business
Global Festival & Others Gift Card Market Size
- By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)
- By Scale of Business
Reason to Buy
- In-depth understanding of global gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2014-2023) for gift cards and incentive cards.
- Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your global gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.
- Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.
- Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
Key Topics Covered:
Argentina Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
Australia Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
Brazil Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
Canada Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
China Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
France Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
Germany Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
India Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
Indonesia Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
Italy Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
Kenya Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
Mexico Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
Nigeria Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
Philippines Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
Russia Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
South Africa Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
Thailand Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
United Arab Emirates Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
United Kingdom Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
United States Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence
