Global Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market 2014-2019 & 2023 - Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This offering is a bundled offering, combining 20 country reports. Each country report provides a detailed data centric analysis of global gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. With over 150 KPIs at country level, these reports provide comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



Highlights



Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, the country reports provide in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card type, and market share by retail categories.

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Corporate incentive & loyalty cards: Each country report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in four categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, sales incentive card, and festival & other. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Digital gift card analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers and by occasion.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 12 categories / sectors to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers.

Report Scope



Global Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Global Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Global Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

Global Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)

By Occasion

Value by Purchase Channel

Global Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Health & Wellness

Travel

Apparel

Electronics

Fine Dining Restaurant

Department Store

Supermarket

Specialty Retail Store

Discount Store

Gas Station or Convenience Store

Fast Casual Restaurant

Entertainment

Other

Global Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Global Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)

By Key Segments

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

Festival & Other

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2019

Global Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size

By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)

By Scale of Business

Global Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size

By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)

By Scale of Business

Global Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size

Overall

By Scale of Business

Global Festival & Others Gift Card Market Size

By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)

By Scale of Business

Reason to Buy

In-depth understanding of global gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2014-2023) for gift cards and incentive cards.

Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your global gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Key Topics Covered:



Argentina Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

Australia Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

Brazil Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

Canada Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

China Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

France Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

Germany Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

India Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

Indonesia Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

Italy Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

Kenya Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

Mexico Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

Nigeria Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

Philippines Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

Russia Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

South Africa Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

Thailand Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

United Arab Emirates Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

United Kingdom Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence

United States Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7dfbxh/global_gift_cards?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

