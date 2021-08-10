Global Ginger Market Report 2021-2027 - Acceptance of Ginger in Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industries Boosts the Market
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ginger Market & Volume By Production, Import, Export, Application, Company Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ginger Market is expected to reach US$ 8.46 Billion by the end of the year 2027 from US$ 6.82 Billion in 2020, growing with a CAGR of 3.13% from 2021 to 2027
Ginger is one of the healthiest perennial herbs and considered one of the most import spices. It is used as spices for pickles and preservatives. Ginger is also considered a medicinal herb.
Globally, ginger is available in different forms such as raw ginger, dry ginger, bleached dry ginger, ginger powder, ginger oil, ginger oleoresin, ginger candy, etc. It is available in various forms depending upon its composition, agronomic conditions, curing methods, drying, and storage conditions.
The key driver of the global ginger market is growing because of increasing skin problems. In Ayurveda, ginger is used to treat various skin disorders. Simultaneously, Ginger's powders are used in Cosmetic Industry as adding fragrance in soaps and personal care product. Also, in the Food Industry ginger is used as a condiment or flavouring agent in salad dressings, tomato ketchup and sauces, pickles or curry dishes.
Globally, Ginner is the healthiest and most delicious spice. The Asia Pacific dominates the global ginger market due to moist and tropical countries such as India, China, and Indonesia, etc; in this region.
The acceptance of ginger in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries boosts the ginger market, making it the most exported and imported spice worldwide. Continent like Europe has the highest ginger importer market. There is an exciting and growing market for exporters of dried ginger-like China and Spain.
Globally, ginger is growing acceptance as herbal medicine. Its medical benefits include:
- Fresh ginger constitutes Protein (2.3%), Fat (0.9%), Carbohydrates (12.3%), Mineral (1.2%), Fiber (2.4%) and Moisture (80.9%).
- Its medicinal properties help prevent stomach ache, sickness, colic, diarrhoea, or nausea and fight flu and the common cold.
- Ginger has properties such as antifungal, antiplatelet, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidative
- Ginner is preferred as home remedies to treat intestinal gas issues, reduce osteoarthritis symptoms, treat chronic indigestion, lower cholesterol levels, improve heart disease risk factors, and help prevent cancer.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Ginger Market
5.1 Market
5.2 Volume
6. Share Analysis
6.1 Market Share
6.1.1 By Countries
6.1.2 By Application
6.1.3 Import by Countries
6.1.4 Export by Countries
6.2 Volume Share
6.2.1 Production by Countries
6.2.2 Import by Countries
6.2.3 Export by Countries
7. Global Ginger Market Analysis (Production)
7.1 India
7.2 Nigeria
7.3 China
7.4 Nepal
7.5 Indonesia
7.6 Thailand
7.7 Bangladesh
7.8 Cameroon
7.9 Japan
7.10 Philippines
7.11 ROW
8. Ginger Importing Country
8.1 European Union
8.2 United States
8.3 Japan
8.4 Netherlands
8.5 Pakistan
8.6 Germany
8.7 Malaysia
8.8 United Kingdom
8.9 Canada
8.10 Saudi Arabia
9. Ginger Exporting Country
9.1 China
9.2 Netherland
9.3 Thailand
9.4 India
9.5 Peru
9.6 European Union
9.7 Brazil
9.8 Germany
9.9 Spain
9.10 Vietnam
10. Ginger Application Market
10.1 Food Industry
10.2 Pharmaceutical
10.3 Industry Cosmetic Industry
10.4 Others
11. Company Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
11.3 Revenue
- Olam International Limited Company
- Kerry Inc Company.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- CHS Inc Company
- Nestle SA
