Global Glass Logistics Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Lannutti, Nijman/Zeetank, Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corp & Saint-Gobain Glass Logistics
17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Glass Logistics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global glass logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Glass Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth of the glass industry across the world, especially the APAC and EMEA region. There is a growing demand for flat glass and container glass by the automotive, construction, solar energy, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage industries. The growth of the glass industry in the APAC region is attributed to the rising use of tempered glass in automotive windshields.
Logistics companies are investing in automated logistics solutions such as automated trucks and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to improve productivity, accuracy, and efficiency and reduce the possibility of human errors. Glass logistics companies are also offering tag and sensor implementation services through which glass manufacturers can track their products. Although, the use of automation in logistics is in its nascent stage, this trend will gain traction in the future and drive the growth of the market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the shortage of truck drivers, as road transportation is the major segment of the glass logistics industry. Low wages, long working hours, and the implementation of ELDs are some of the reasons causing this shortage. The shortage of skilled truck drivers can affect lead times, which in turn is detrimental to the growth of the glass logistics market.
Key vendors:
- Lannutti
- Nijman/Zeetank
- Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation
- Saint-Gobain Glass Logistics
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE
- Comparison by Service
- Transportation
- Warehousing and VAS
- Market opportunity by service
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of automation in logistics
- Rising adoption of multimodal transportation
- Growing focus on in-house logistics
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fwsg85/global_glass?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article