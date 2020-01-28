Global Glass Processing Equipment Industry
Jan 28, 2020, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass Processing Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$955.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Tempered, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$449.1 Million by the year 2025, Tempered will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$33.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$29.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tempered will reach a market size of US$11.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$258.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Benteler International AG; BIESSE S.P.A.; BOTTERO S.p.A.; CMS Glass Machinery; Conzzeta Management AG; HEGLA GmbH & Co. KG; IGE Glass Technologies, Inc.; LandGlass Technology Co., Ltd.; LiSEC Austria GmbH; OCMI-OTG S.p.A; Shenzhen Handong Glass Machinery Co., Ltd.; Siemens AG; Zhongshan Deway Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Glass Processing Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Glass Processing Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Glass Processing Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Tempered (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Tempered (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Tempered (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Laminated (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Laminated (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Laminated (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Insulating (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Insulating (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Insulating (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Coated (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Coated (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Coated (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Segments (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Segments (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Architectural (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Architectural (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Architectural (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Glass Processing Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Glass Processing Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Glass Processing Equipment Market in the United
States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 33: United States Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Glass Processing Equipment Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Glass Processing Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Glass Processing Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Glass Processing Equipment Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 39: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Glass Processing Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 41: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Glass Processing Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glass
Processing Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Glass Processing Equipment Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Glass Processing Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Glass Processing Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Glass Processing Equipment Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Glass Processing Equipment in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Glass Processing Equipment Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Glass Processing Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Glass Processing Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Glass Processing Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 59: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Glass Processing Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Glass Processing Equipment Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: French Glass Processing Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Glass Processing Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Glass Processing Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Glass Processing Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Glass Processing Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Glass Processing Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Glass Processing Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Glass Processing Equipment Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Glass Processing Equipment in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Glass Processing Equipment Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Glass Processing Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Glass Processing Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Glass Processing Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Glass Processing Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Glass Processing Equipment Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Glass Processing Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Glass Processing Equipment Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Glass Processing Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 92: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Glass Processing Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Russia by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Glass Processing Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Glass Processing Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 99: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Glass Processing Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 101: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Glass Processing Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Glass Processing Equipment
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 104: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Glass Processing Equipment Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Glass Processing Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 107: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Glass Processing Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Glass Processing Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Glass Processing Equipment Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Glass Processing Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Glass Processing Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Glass Processing Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Glass Processing Equipment Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 123: Glass Processing Equipment Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 124: Indian Glass Processing Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 125: Glass Processing Equipment Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Glass Processing Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Glass Processing Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 129: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Glass Processing Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Glass Processing Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Glass Processing
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glass Processing Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Glass Processing Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glass Processing Equipment
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Glass Processing Equipment Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 140: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Glass Processing Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Glass Processing Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Glass Processing Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Glass Processing Equipment Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Glass Processing Equipment
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Glass Processing Equipment Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Glass Processing Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Glass Processing Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 149: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Argentina in
US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Glass Processing Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Brazil by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Glass Processing Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Glass Processing Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Glass Processing Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Glass Processing Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Glass Processing Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Glass Processing Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 167: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Glass Processing Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Glass Processing Equipment
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Glass Processing Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 171: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Glass Processing Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 173: Glass Processing Equipment Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Glass Processing Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Glass Processing Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: The Middle East Glass Processing Equipment Historic
Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 177: Glass Processing Equipment Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Glass Processing Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 179: Glass Processing Equipment Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Glass Processing Equipment Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Glass Processing Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glass
Processing Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Glass Processing Equipment Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Glass Processing Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 188: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Glass Processing Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 191: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Glass Processing Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Glass Processing Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Glass Processing Equipment Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Glass Processing Equipment
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Glass Processing Equipment Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Glass Processing Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Glass Processing Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Glass Processing Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 201: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Glass Processing Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Glass Processing Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Glass Processing Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Glass Processing Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Glass Processing Equipment
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Glass Processing Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Glass Processing Equipment Market in Africa by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Glass Processing Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Glass Processing Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Glass Processing Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 216: Glass Processing Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BOTTERO S.P.A.
BENTELER INTERNATIONAL AG
BIESSE S.P.A.
CMS GLASS MACHINERY
CONZZETA MANAGEMENT AG
HEGLA GMBH & CO. KG
IGE GLASS TECHNOLOGIES
LANDGLASS TECHNOLOGY
LISEC AUSTRIA GMBH
OCMI-OTG S.P.A
SHENZHEN HANDONG GLASS MACHINERY
SIEMENS AG
ZHONGSHAN DEWAY MACHINERY MANUFACTURE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Share this article