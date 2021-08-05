Global Glass Substrate Market Report 2021-2026 - Booming Display-use Glass Substrates

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Glass Substrate Market (Value, Surface Area): Analysis By Type (Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Fused Silica, Others), End Use, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Glass Substrate Market was valued at USD 1.39 billion in the year 2020.

The glass substrate market is majorly driven by booming display-use glass substrate because of the very strong demand for large panels. Corning, AGC and NEG have oligopolized the display-use glass panel market. Further, with the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China and India, the consumption of electronics has also improved significantly. The advancements in electronics and increased use of electronics drive the glass substrate market.

Furthermore, the increasing penetration of electronics in automotive industry and the budding automation in manufacturing industries will further propel the market in the coming years.

The glass substrate market can be classified on the basis of Type (Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Fused Silica, Others) and End Use (Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defence, Solar Power).

Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and others in APAC region will significantly drive glass substrate market growth in subsequent years.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (AGC, Corning Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass, Hoya Corporation, LG Chem, Ohara Inc., Nippon Electric Glass, Schott, IRICO Group New Energy Co Ltd., Plan Optik) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Merger and Acquisition for better growth of the company

2.2 Market Diversification and rising penetration across different segments

2.3 Aiming for scale expansion in value-added products



3. Glass Substrate Market: Product Overview



4. Global Glass Substrate Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Market Size, By Demand Surface Area, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Market Size, By Supply Surface Area, Year 2016-2020

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Glass Substrate Market

4.4 Global Glass Substrate Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Glass Substrate Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Glass Substrate Market Segmentation, By Type (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Glass Substrate Market: By Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Borosilicate- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Silicon- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Ceramic- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By Fused Silica- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.7 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Glass Substrate Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Glass Substrate Market Segmentation, By End Use (Value)

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Glass Substrate Market: By End Use (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Electronics- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Automotive- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Medical- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.6 By Aerospace & Defence- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.7 By Solar Power- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Glass Substrate Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Glass Substrate Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



8. Americas Glass Substrate Market



9. Europe Glass Substrate Market



10. Asia Pacific Glass Substrate Market



11. Global Glass Substrate Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Glass Substrate Market Drivers

11.2 Global Glass Substrate Market Restraints

11.3 Global Glass Substrate Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Glass Substrate Market - By Type (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Glass Substrate Market - By End Use (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Glass Substrate Market - By Region (Year 2026)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of leading companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Glass Substrate Market

13.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Glass Substrate Market



14. Company Profiles

14.1 AGC

14.2 Corning Inc.

14.3 Nippon Sheet Glass

14.4 Hoya Corporation

14.5 LG Chem

14.6 Ohara Inc.

14.7 Nippon Electric Glass

14.8 Schott

14.9 IRICO Group New Energy Co Ltd

14.10 Plan Optik

