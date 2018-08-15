Global Glazing Robots Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.39% - Key Vendors are ABB, GGR, Hird, K. Schulten & Midea

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Glazing Robots Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Glazing Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of glazing robots to rental companies, distributors, and direct-to-consumer.According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased safety of workforce. To ensure the safety of labor force, glazing robots are used to handle glass by end-user industries. One trend affecting this market is the development of increased load capacity lifters. The demand for double or triple glazed glass and toughened safety glass from consumers is increasing.







Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of space at facilities. End-user industries lack the floor space required for glazing robots to operate.







Key vendors

ABB

GGR Group

Hird Group

K. Schulten

Midea Group

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING





Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS







PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER





Comparison by end-user

Construction industry

Automotive industry

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES







PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of increased load capacity lifters

Integration of vision systems

Glazing robots in solar power industry

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE







PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wprbv7/global_glazing?w=5





