Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Study, 2019-2024 - Increasing Prevalence of Oncological Diseases, Increasing R&D Activities

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Increasing prevalence of oncological diseases and a growing geriatric population across the globe are among the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the development of advanced treatment methods that counter the resistive properties of glioma stem cells is also positively influencing the market growth.



Additionally, increasing research and development (R&D) activities in molecular biotechnology and gene therapy for cancer and related diseases have facilitated the development of various biological drugs. These drugs assist in diminishing the side-effects of the existing treatment methods, thus creating broader acceptance amongst patients.



Moreover, initiatives undertaken by several governments across the globe to improve healthcare infrastructure, along with the rising awareness of the availability of various therapies, are further expected to create a positive outlook for the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Drug Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

5.5 Market Breakup by Type of Molecule

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drug Type

6.1 Temozolomide

6.2 Bevacizumab

6.3 Carmustine

6.4 Radiosensitizers

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

7.1 Oral

7.2 Parenteral



8 Market Breakup by Type of Molecule

8.1 Small Molecule

8.2 Biologics



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Hospital

9.2 Pharmacies

9.3 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

15.3.2 Celldex Therapeutics

15.3.3 Pfizer

15.3.4 F.Hoffmann La Roche

15.3.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb

15.3.6 Teva Pharmaceuticals

15.3.7 Exelixis

15.3.8 Angiochem

15.3.9 Arbor Pharmaceuticals



