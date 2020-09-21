Global Global Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market to 2024 by Probe Type, Technology, Application, End-use, & Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) probe market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) probe market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) probe market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the probe type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) probe market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) refers to a sub-atomic cytogenetic technique that uses fluorescent probes to visualize genetic materials. These probes are molecules that absorb light of a specific wavelength and emit light upon binding with a particular DNA/RNA sequence. They are used to identify structural and numerical abnormalities in chromosomes, therapeutic drug monitoring and the identification of rare genetic diseases.



Locus specific, Alphoid/centromeric repeat and whole chromosome probes are some of the types of FISH probes that are being commonly used. They exhibit various advantageous properties, such as high sensitivity and accuracy in recognizing targeted sequences, direct application to both metaphase chromosomes and interphase nuclei and accurate visualization of hybrid signals at the single-cell level.



The increasing prevalence of various genetic and chronic disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing requirements for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) testing and targeted therapies across the globe are also boosting the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used standard cytogenetic (cell gene) tests, FISH tests can identify minute genetic changes that are usually missed under the microscope. These probes are therefore widely used for the diagnosis, prediction of outcomes and clinical management of cancer and genetic disorders.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of FISH probes with higher sensitivity and accuracy, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the improving healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing countries, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in biotechnology, are expected to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the report expects the global fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) probe market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 DNA

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 RNA

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 mRNA

6.2.2.2 miRNA

6.2.2.3 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Probe Type

7.1 Locus Specific Probes

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Alphoid/Centromeric Repeat Probes

7.3 Whole Chromosome Probes



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Flow FISH

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Q FISH

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Cancer

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Genetic Diseases

9.3 Others



10 Market Breakup by End-Use

10.1 Research Organizations

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Diagnostic Centers

10.3 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

Abnova Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Biocare Medical LLC

Biosearch Technologies (LGC Ltd.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Holding AG)

Genemed Biotechnologies Inc. (Sakura Finetek USA Inc.)

Inc.) Merck KGaA

Mirus Bio LLC

Oxford Gene Technology (Sysmex Corporation)

PerkinElmer Inc.

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

