Global Global Quantum Sensors Markets Report 2018-2028 Featuring Bosch, Honeywell, HP, Microsemi, ST Microelectronics and Texas Instruments.

Quantum sensors are a class of sensors that offer a particularly high level of sensitivity based on certain quantum phenomena, such as quantum de-coherence and quantum entanglement. Some of these devices - such as PAR sensors - represent relatively mature technology. Others - gravity sensors and quantum LiDAR - are only beginning to make an impact. The researcher believes, however, that all quantum sensor technology has strong commercial prospects ahead of it and that the business will benefit increasing levels of government and VC funding for quantum technology in general. There is also emerging technology - such as quantum photonics - that will lead to new kinds of sensor products being developed in the near future.

In this report:

The researcher forecasts future technology evolution in the quantum sensors business and considers it from both the perspective of the conventional sensor industry and the budding quantum technology sector. Quantum sensors considered in this report include atomic clocks, single-photon detectors, PAR sensors, quantum LiDAR and quantum radar, gravity sensors, atomic interferometers, magnetometers, quantum imaging devices, spin-qubit-based sensors, and quantum rotation sensors. We also take a look at materials used for quantum sensors, especially diamond and graphene







We identify the primary opportunities in the quantum sensor space, exploring the commercial future of the technology and the firms that are supplying it. While these firms include many pure play sensor firms, the researcher also notes that some industry giants have taken a stake in the sector including Bosch, Honeywell, HP, Microsemi, ST Microelectronics and Texas Instruments.







We examine in which end-user markets there will be the most significant opportunities including:

Transportation (Autonomous vehicles, navigation, GPS and air traffic control

Agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture

Networked industries (telecom and smart grids)

Construction and surveying

Financial trading

Medical imaging

Defense and aerospace

Research and development

This report also explores how quantum sensors will fit into the Internet-of-Things







The researcher provides highly granular ten-year market forecasts in this report in both revenue and (where possible) volume shipment terms. Each type of quantum sensor is forecast with a breakout by application, and each end-user sector is forecast by the type of quantum sensors being used. The report also includes a breakout of the market for quantum sensors by the geographical regions in which they are located.





Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary



E.1 Quantum sensor evolution: Three generations of quantum sensors



E.2 Quantum sensors considered as a quantum technology opportunity



E.2.1 The next wave of quantum networks will need sensors



E.3. Quantum sensor markets from the sensor industry perspective industry



E.4 Market potential for quantum sensors: Ten-year forecasts



E.4.1 Summary of ten-year quantum sensor markets by type of sensor



E.4.2 Summary of ten-year quantum sensor markets by type of end user/application



E.4.3 Summary of ten-year quantum sensor revenues by geography



E.5 Six companies that will shape the future of the quantum sensor business







Chapter One Introduction



1.1 Background to this report: Why quantum sensors are a new business opportunity



1.1.1 Two ways to consider quantum sensor opportunities: Quantum and sensors



1.1.2 Quantum sensors: A low-risk path for investment in the quantum technology sector



1.1.3 The demand for quantum sensors is real



1.2 Objective and Scope of this Report



1.3 Methodology of this Report



1.4 Plan of this Report







Chapter Two Products and Technology Evolution



2.1 Mainstream sensor industry trends drive the quantum sensor market



2.2 Atomic clocks as quantum sensor products



2.2.1 Ten-year forecast of atomic clocks by device type



2.2.2 Atomic radio clocks are not atomic clocks



2.2.3 Cesium clocks: Technology and market development



2.2.4 Rubidium clocks: Technology and market development



2.2.5 Chip-scale atomic clocks: Market impact



2.2.6 Quantum Clocks



2.2.7 International clock networks



2.3 Quantum light detectors



2.3.1 Ten-year forecast of quantum light detectors by device type



2.3.2 Single-photon detectors



2.3.3 PAR sensors



2.3.4 Other types of quantum light detectors



2.4 Quantum LiDAR



2.4.1 Ten-year forecast of quantum LiDAR



2.5 Other types of quantum sensors: Gravity sensors atomic interferometers and magnetometers



2.5.1 Ten-year forecast of other quantum sensors



2.6 New product directions for quantum sensors



2.6.1 Impact of quantum photonics on sensor markets



2.6.2 Quantum imaging devices



2.6.3 Spin-qubit-based sensing



2.6.4 Quantum rotation sensors



2.6.5 Other R&D directions for quantum sensors



2.7 New Materials for Quantum Sensors



2.7.1 Graphene



2.7.2 Diamond



2.7.3 Other Materials



2.8 Key points made in this chapter







Chapter Three: Market and Application Evolution for Quantum Sensors



3.1 Transportation markets



3.1.1 A role for quantum LiDAR in autonomous vehicles



3.1.2 Atomic clocks for transportation markets and navigation



3.1.3 Quantum clocks in air traffic control



3.1.4 Gravity sensors in transportation markets



3.1.5 Other uses for quantum sensors in transportation markets



3.1.6 Ten-year forecasts for quantum sensors in transportation markets



3.2 Agriculture horticulture and aquaculture



3.2.1 The market for PAR sensors in the agriculture and related markets



3.2.2 Ten-year forecasts of quantum sensors in agriculture



3.3 Networking markets and the need for atomic clocks



3.3.1 Public telecommunications networks



3.3.2 Electricity industry: Smart grids



3.3.3 Global positioning systems



3.3.4 Ten-year forecasts for quantum sensors in networked industries



3.4 Atomic clocks in financial trading



3.4.1 Ten-year forecasts for atomic clocks in financial trading



3.5 Markets for quantum sensors in construction and surveying



3.5.1 Seismic detection



3.5.2 Oil and gas markets



3.5.3 Ten-year forecasts of quantum sensors in construction and surveying



3.6 Medical and healthcare



3.6.1 Quantum-enhanced medical imaging



3.6.2 Ten-year forecasts of quantum sensors in medical and healthcare markets



3.7 Defense and aerospace markets for quantum sensors



3.7.1 Quantum detectors for QKD



3.7.2 Other uses for quantum sensors in defense and aerospace markets



3.7.1 Ten-year forecasts of quantum sensors in defense and aerospace markets



3.8 Markets for quantum sensors in scientific research



3.8.1 Applications in astrophysics and quantum physics



3.8.2 Ten-year forecasts of quantum sensors in research markets



3.9 Coda: Quantum sensors and the Internet-of-Things



3.9.1 Ten-year forecasts of quantum sensors in the Internet-of-Things



3.10 Key points made in this chapter

