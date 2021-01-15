Global Glutathione Market Outlook 2021-2028: Growing Application in Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Food & Beverage Industries
Jan 15, 2021, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Glutathione Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global glutathione market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2028.
The rising worldwide research and development in glutathione products is expected to further boost the market with growing investments from giant players in the market.
Owing to the growing application of glutathione in various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, personal care and food & beverage industries, the glutathione market is expected to increase considerably in the coming years. Glutathione is added in a variety of foods and formulations on account of its dietary benefits. As a result of its immune boosting property, the global demand for glutathione is further expected to increase over the forecast period.
The global glutathione market consists of various segments that are segmented by end user and region. The market is further segmented by end user into food & beverage industry, healthcare, cosmetics & personal care. Out of these, the healthcare segment registered the largest market share of around 53% in the year 2019. The glutathione market is expected to witness significant growth on account of increasing the product's application in manufacturing various drugs. It helps in boosting insulin tolerance in older people as well as contributes to decreasing Parkinson's disease symptoms.
The rising geriatric population generates demand for these products as they are more susceptible to age-related illnesses. Healthcare is further sub segmented into product, form and application. Product is further segmented into glutathione oxidized and glutathione reduced products. The glutathione reduced segment accounted for around USD 66 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.
Based on region, the global glutathione market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The market in North America held the highest share in 2019 and is estimated to hold this position throughout the forecast period.
On account of the changing lifestyle of the population in North American countries and increasing awareness among consumers in the region, the glutathione market in North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Multiple benefits associated with the consumption of glutathione on immunity, skin brightening, and protection of cells from oxidative stress, has led to the increase in demand for glutathione in the region. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of North America's glutathione market during the forecast period.
Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global glutathione market are
- Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.
- Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals
- Nissor Pharmaceuticals
- Merck KGaA
- Shenzhen GSH Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shandong Jincheng Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Jarrow Formulas Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Global Glutathione Market
1. Introduction
- Product Overview
- Market Segmentation
2. Assumptions And Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary - Global Glutathione Market
5. Regulatory Landscape
6. Analysis Of Market Dynamics
6.1. Growth Drivers
6.2. Market Trends
7. Major Roadblocks For The Market Growth
8. Key Market Opportunities
9. Industry Value Chain Analysis
10. Impact Of Covid 19 On The Glutathione Market
- Impact On The End Users
- Impact On Price Trend
- Impact On Supply Chain
- Impact On Marketing Strategies Of Major Players
- Impact On Revenue Generation Of Key Players
- Market Impact Analysis In 2020 (Quarter Wise) W.R.T Covid-19 Epidemic (USD Million)
11. End User Analysis
- Healthcare
- Product Analysis
- Application Analysis
- Price Trend Analysis
- Competitive Positioning
- Future Outlook
- Food & Beverage
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
12. Global Glutathione Market Outlook
- Market Overview
- By Value (USD Million)
- By Volume (Kgs)
- Glutathione Market Segmentation, 2019-2028
- By End User
- Healthcare, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)
- By Product
- Glutathione Oxidized, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)
- Glutathione Reduced, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)
- By Form
- Supplements, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Injections, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Inhaled, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- By Application
- Cancer, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Cataract, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Glaucoma, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Immunity, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Brain, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Cystic Fibrosis, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Alzheimer's, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Liver, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Kidney, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Joint Pain, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Food & Beverage, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)
- By Product
- Glutathione Oxidized, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)
- Glutathione Reduced, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)
- By Application
- Healthy Food, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Juice, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Wine Making, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Cosmetics & Personal Care, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)
- By Product
- Glutathione Oxidized, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)
- Glutathione Reduced, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)
- By Form
- Cream, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Soap, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Lotion, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Serum, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- By Application
- Skin Brightening, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Anti-Aging, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Hair Loss, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
13. North America Glutathione Outlook Till 2028
14. Europe Glutathione Outlook Till 2028
15. Asia Pacific (Without Southeast Asia) Glutathione Outlook Till 2028
16. Latin America Glutathione Outlook Till 2028
17. Middle East And Africa Glutathione Outlook Till 2028
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Competitive Benchmarking
18.2. Market Share Analysis Of Leading Companies In Glutathione Market
18.3. Company Assessment
19. Analyst's Review
