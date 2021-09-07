Global Glutathione Resin Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Glutathione Resin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Protein Purification, IP, Research), by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, MEA, CSA), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glutathione resin market size is expected to reach USD 777.46 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by the rising product demand on account of the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical industries and vaccine production.



Glutathione is widely used across numerous applications, such as cosmetics and nutraceuticals, owing to its beneficial properties. The product is one of the majorly used skin whitening agents in the cosmetic industry. Nowadays, skin whitening agents, either intravenous, oral, or topical, are widely available in the markets. Thus, the demand for glutathione is expected to increase over the forecast period, specifically in the cosmetic industry.



The growing investments for the development of structure-based drugs and technological advancements by both public and private research organizations are driving the demand for protein purification, in turn, making the protein purification application the dominant application segment and driving the product demand. With the increasing population, the demand for vaccines, pharmaceutical drugs, and high-quality proteins is rising, leading to a growth of the market. Increased government regulations are likely to restrict the market growth to some extent over the forecast period.



North America is anticipated to be the major regional market owing to the presence of highly developed pharmaceutical industries in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry for glutathione resin is the biggest in this region owing to the huge demand from the research sector of the regional market. This market has widespread applications across various industries with the number of new players entering into growing pharmaceutical, biochemical, and other application industries.



Glutathione Resin Market Report Highlights

The key factor contributing to the market growth include the increasing number of companies entering the market to fulfill the demand and supply gaps occurred due to cutback in major producing countries like China , India , and others

, , and others Moreover, the growing usage of protein purification techniques and products in the research segment is expected to fuel market growth in the forecast period

The protein purification application segment accounted for the highest share of more than 41% in 2020. This growth was credited to the increased research activities related to the inclusion of affinity chromatography in vaccine formulations

In 2020, Asia Pacific was the largest regional market owing to the growing pharmaceutical R&D sectors in the region. It is estimated to expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

was the largest regional market owing to the growing pharmaceutical R&D sectors in the region. It is estimated to expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 However, in terms of volume, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020 due to high demand from end-use application sectors in the developed economies, especially the U.S.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Glutathione Resin Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends & Technology Trends

3.3.3 Sales Channel Analysis

3.4 Price Trade Analysis, 2017 to 2028

3.4.1 Factor Influencing Price Trend

3.5 Regulatory framework

3.6 Impact of COVID19 Pandemic

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 High demand in drug development

3.7.1.2 Increasing use of immunoprecipitation (IP) as a separation technique

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 High cost compared to other separation techniques

3.7.3 Key opportunities prioritized

3.7.3.1 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.8 Business Environment Analysis

3.8.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Glutathione Resin Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Application movement analysis & market share, 2020 & 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

4.2 Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

4.2.1 Protein Purification

4.2.1.1 Glutathione Resin market estimates & forecast, in protein purification application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

4.2.2 Immunoprecipitation (IP)

4.2.2.1 Glutathione Resin market estimates & forecast, in immunoprecipitation (IP) application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

4.2.3 Research

4.2.3.1 Glutathione Resin market estimates & forecast, in research application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

4.2.4 Others

4.2.1.1 Glutathione Resin market estimates & forecast, in other applications, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)



Chapter 5 Glutathione Resin Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Glutathione Resin regional movement analysis & market share, 2020 & 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2 Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by region, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 North America Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.1.2 The U.S.

5.2.1.2.1 The U.S. Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.1.3 Canada

5.2.1.3.1 Canada Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousand)

5.2.1.4 Mexico

5.2.1.4.1 Mexico Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousand)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Europe Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousand)

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.2.1 Germany Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.2.3 The U.K.

5.2.2.3.1 The U.K. Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.2.4 France

5.2.2.4.1 France Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.5.1 Italy Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 Asia Pacific Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.2.1 China Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.3.1 India Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.3.4 Japan

5.2.3.4.1 Japan Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.5.1 South Korea Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.4 Central & South America

5.2.4.1 Central & South America Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.4.2 Brazil

5.2.4.2.1 Brazil Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.4.3 Argentina

5.2.4.3.1 Argentina Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Middle East & Africa Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.2.1 South Africa Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)

5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3.1 Saudi Arabia Glutathione Resin market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by application, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Liters) (USD Thousands)



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2 Vendor Landscape

6.3 Company Market Positioning

6.4 Strategy Framework

6.5 Competitive Environment Analysis



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Merck KGaA

7.1.1 Company introduction

7.1.2 Financial information

7.1.3 Product Portfolio

7.1.4 Strategic initiatives

7.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.2.1 Company introduction

7.2.2 Financial information

7.2.3 Product Portfolio

7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

7.3.1 Company introduction

7.3.2 Financial information

7.3.3 Product Portfolio

7.3.4 Strategic initiatives

7.4 Cytiva

7.4.1 Company introduction

7.4.2 Product Portfolio

7.5 GenScript

7.5.1 Company introduction

7.5.2 Financial information

7.5.3 Product Portfolio

7.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.6 Takara Bio Inc.

7.6.1 Company introduction

7.6.2 Financial information

7.6.3 Product Portfolio

7.6.4 Strategic initiatives

7.7 Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Limited

7.7.1 Company introduction

7.7.2 Financial information

7.7.3 Product Portfolio

7.8 Cepham Life Sciences

7.8.1 Company introduction

7.8.2 Product Portfolio

7.9 GoldBio

7.9.1 Company introduction

7.9.2 Product Portfolio

7.10 Abcam plc

7.10.1 Company introduction

7.10.2 Financial information

7.10.3 Product Portfolio

7.11 Cube Biotech

7.11.1 Company introduction

7.11.2 Product Portfolio

7.12 Sino Biological Inc

7.12.1 Company introduction

7.12.2 Product Portfolio

7.13 Geno Technology Inc., USA

7.13.1 Company introduction

7.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9lh9i

