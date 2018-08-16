NEW YORK, August 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Gluten-Free Food







Gluten-free food or diet is prescribed for people diagnosed with food intolerance to gluten content in food. Gluten-free food is lighter and easier to digest and prevent intestinal swelling and gastric problems.







Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Gluten-Free Food Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.82% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gluten-free food market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various product types.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, global gluten-free food market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• FREEDOM FOODS



• General Mills



• GRUMA



• Hain Celestial



• THE HERSHEY COMPANY







Market driver



• Increasing awareness about health benefits of gluten-free food



Market challenge



• High price of gluten-free food products



Market trend



• Product line extension



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?







