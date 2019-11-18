Global Gluten Free Pasta Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global market for gluten free pasta is projected to garner a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecasted period. The increasing pasta consumption, the prevailing celiac disease, and the shifting preference toward free-from products, are the major factors influencing the growth of the market.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The expensive product range is a challenge for the players of the gluten free pasta market.The challenge can be met by the provision of private labeled products at much lower prices.



Thus, many retailers across the markets have started providing private labeled products to the target customers at lesser prices.The shifting trends like rising health concerns, and the preference towards healthier food products, like free-from products, in particular, are impacting the growth of the market.



The wide-scale consumption of pasta across the world further propels the growth of the market. It is estimated that the nutritional quality, wholesomeness, ingredient-selection, etc. of the pasta will decide the future of the market. The restraining factor of the market is estimated to be the high prices of gluten free pasta. They are expensive than their regular counterparts.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global gluten free pasta market is analyzed through the market regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.The European region held the largest market share as of 2018.



The region of Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest with regard to gluten free pasta market, during the projected period. The region has the presence of countries that are among the biggest consumers of gluten free food.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The major market players in the global market include, Doves Farm Foods Ltd., H.J. Heinz Company, Ebro Foods, S.A., Dr. Schär Ag/Spa (Dr. Schär), Bionaturae, Llc, General Mills, Inc., Farmo S.P.A., etc.



