Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast to 2025

The global gluten-free pasta market was valued at $909.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,289.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025. The rise in number of celiac disease patients and surge in food intolerant population are the two main factors that drive the growth of the global gluten-free pasta market in terms of value sales.



The global pasta consumption has been on the rise, fostering the pasta global trend, which is attributable to the rise in awareness about the various health benefits associated with the consumption of pasta. North America and Europe has witnessed higher concentration of pasta consumption.



According to the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), in 2017, the per capita consumption of pasta in France was 8.1 kg, whereas in Germany it was 7.7 kg. Italy by far has the highest number of pasta consumers recording 9kg per capita consumption. As per National Pasta Association, consumption of pasta in the U.S. accounted for 2.7 million tons in 2017. These regions comprise majority gluten-intolerant consumers, thus boosting the gluten-free pasta market growth.



Gluten-free products are generally more expensive than the regular food products containing wheat ingredients. This is attributable to the additional costs incurred on developing gluten-free food products. According to the Gluten-Intolerance Group of North America, celiac shoppers estimated that up to 30% of their entire monthly grocery bill was spent on gluten-free products. Consumers with gluten intolerance are expected to have less preference over gluten-free food products due to high pricing of these products.



High price range of the products available in the market is one of the key challenges incurred by the players of the market. However, this can be alleviated by providing its target customers with private labeled products at lower price range. Many retailers in the U.S. have taken advantage of the gluten-free market by providing gluten-free private label products as well as special in-store signage and locations for gluten-free packaged foods. Thus, emergence of private label players is one of the most influential gluten-free pasta market trends during the forecast period.



Over the past couple of years, there has been significant growth in demand for various gluten-free food product including gluten-free pasta due to rise in number of celiac disease and health-conscious customers. Gluten-free food products promote several key health benefits to its target customers. This factor provides lucrative opportunities for multinational food manufacturers by strategizing on extending its product portfolio with gluten-free food products including pastas, which are expected to cater to the requirements of the customers. Small and medium enterprises (SME) can take advantage over premium priced gluten-free food products. There are several companies that are completely dedicated on the manufacturing and selling of gluten-free products. Glutino, a Canadian company, sells gluten-free foods and its American subsidiary currently holds the largest share for traditional gluten-free pasta market.



Major players in the gluten-free pasta industry have adopted strategies such as acquisition, partnership & agreement, merger, and geographical expansion, to expand their market share and increase profitability.



Key Findings



In 2017, based on product type, the brown rice pasta segment accounted for around 32.2% share, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, based on distribution channel, the retail store segment accounted for 55.0% share of the market and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 4.1%.

In 2017, based on region, Europe accounted for a prominent market share of market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% throughout the forecast period.

accounted for a prominent market share of market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% throughout the forecast period. The key players of market profiled in report include AMI Operating Inc., Quinoa Corporation, H.J. Heinz Company L.P., Barilla G.E R. F. LLI S.P.A., RPs Pasta Company, DR. SCHR AG/SPA, Bionaturae LLC, Jovial Foods Inc., Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A., and Doves Farm Foods Ltd.

List of Topics Covered



Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION



Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitution

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in number of celiac disease patients in North America

3.5.1.2. Surge in rate of pasta consumption

3.5.1.3. Rise in demand for free-from products

3.5.1.4. Rise in number of health-conscious as well as beauty conscious consumers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High pricing of gluten-free products

3.5.2.2. Unappealing taste and texture of the gluten-free products

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Private Labeling of Gluten-free Products

3.5.3.2. Lower pricing of Gluten-free products by Multinational and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

3.5.3.3. Introduction of New Trends in the Asia-Pacific Market

3.6. Global Pasta Production (Tons)

3.7. Pasta Import - Export Scenario by Region (2014-2015)

3.8. Gluten-Free Pasta Geographical concentration

3.9. Gluten-Free Pasta: Pricing Analysis (2018 & 2025)

3.10. Per Capita consumption of pasta in key countries

3.11. Gluten-Free Pasta Consumer Buying Pattern



Chapter: 4: GLUTEN-FREE PASTA MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Brown Rice Pasta

4.3. Quinoa Pasta

4.4. Chickpea Pasta

4.5. Multigrain Pasta



Chapter: 5: GLUTEN-FREE PASTA MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.2. Retail Shops

5.3. Hypermarket/Supermarket

5.4. E-Commerce



Chapter: 6: GLUTEN-FREE PASTA MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter: 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Key Regional Players

7.2. Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. P.I.

7.3. Bionaturae, LLC

7.4. Doves Farm Foods Ltd.

7.5. Dr. Schr AG/SPA (Dr. Schr)

7.6. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Hain Celestial)

7.7. Jovial Foods, Inc.

7.8. Ebro Foods, S.A. Group (Ebro)

7.9. Quinoa Corporation

7.10. RP's Pasta Company

7.11. The Kraft Heinz Company (Heinz)



