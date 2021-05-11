Global Gluten-free Products Market (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Freedom Foods, ConAgra Brands and Quinoa Corporation Among Others

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gluten-free Products Market by Type, Distribution Channel, Form and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gluten-free Products Market is expected to grow at the rate of 8.2% CAGR by 2026. The growing frequency of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and celiac diseases is anticipated to drive the demand for gluten-free products across advanced as well as developing countries. A person's grief from the syndrome is sensitive to gluten and consumption of gluten aggravates the complications produced by the syndrome. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder wherein the indigestion of gluten damages the small intestine.

The increasing occurrence of these diseases in developed countries from North America and Europe including the U.S., Canada, Germany, and France is expected to determine the product demand. A gluten-free diet is important for people with gluten allergies and celiac disease, a condition which sources inflammation in the small intestines. Gluten-free food improves digestive systems, cholesterol levels, and increases energy levels. Thus, most of the gluten-free foods available are healthy and support weight loss with the right combinations and proportions of other foods. The rise in the number of celiac disease patients and gluten intolerance is anticipated to fuel the market development in the coming years.

The rush in the number of working women has improved consumers' dependency on gluten-free ready meals and convenience free food. This in turn has controlled to rise in demand for shelf-stable and convenience food, fueling the development of the gluten-free products market. Moreover, the rapid surge in the number of large retail formats internationally, with growing specialty stores, convenience stores, along with drugstores & pharmacies, will fuel the demand for gluten-free products.



The competitive landscape in the gluten-free products market has been dynamic. The Kraft Heinz Company, one of the industry's major players, has declared that they entered into a definitive agreement to sell their nuts business to Hormel Foods Corporation in a cash transaction for $3.35 billion. The proposed transaction is anticipated to be completed in the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory review and approval.



The gluten-free products market is firstly based on type. Among all types, the bakery food segment is estimated to acquire the maximum share in the market. This is due to the increasing demand for gluten-free bakery products in North America and European countries, where food including buns, bread, cakes, cookies, and other baking food is a staple food. Increasing awareness about celiac and other digestive problems is resulting in increasing demand for gluten-free products in the aforementioned regions.



In the distribution channel segmentation, the conventional stores are the major distribution channels that acquire a maximum share in the market. Conventional stores are most commonly preferred for purchasing gluten-free products. Ease to access, availability of several products, and regular purchasing destination are few benefits associated with conventional stores.



As per the form of the products, the solid form of gluten-free products is most commonly available in this market. This is due to the large-scale production of the solid form of gluten-free products by manufacturers. Products such as buns, rolls, cookies, crackers, wafers, snack bars, and other various baked products are mostly consumed. Moreover, the large-scale production is attributed to the high demand, increased shelf life, convenience in manufacturing, and less cost of production for the solid form of products.



North America is witnessing the highest market share in the gluten-free market. This is ascribed to the rapidly increasing incidence of celiac diseases, high preference for gluten-free products, and increasing awareness about the diseases caused by gluten-contained products.



Advantageous regulatory framework and initiatives to encourage a gluten-free diet by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and allowances are projected to boost the global market for gluten-free products in the countries of North America. Additionally, an increase in the population suffering from gluten allergies and celiac disease is likely to positively influence the gluten-free products market growth.



The major vendors of the gluten-free products market include The Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Koninklijke Wessanen N.V, General Mills, Kellogg's Company, ConAgra Brands Inc, Hero AG, Quinoa Corporation, Raisio PLC, Dr Schar AG/SPA, Enjoy Life Foods and Farmo S.P.A.



Therefore, gluten-free food is beneficial for many health issues. Change in the lifestyle is giving a wide scope for gluten-free readymade food due to the busy schedule and less time. The gluten-free products are available in the market without any effort which is inclining consumers towards the gluten-free products.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Bakery products

5.3. Snacks & RTE products

5.4. Condiments & dressings

5.5. Pizzas & Pastas

5.6. Other types



6. Distribution Channel: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Conventional stores

6.2.1. Grocery stores

6.2.2. Mass merchandizers

6.2.3. Warehouse clubs

6.2.4. Online retailers

6.3. Specialty stores

6.3.1. Bakery stores

6.3.2. Confectionery stores

6.3.3. Gourmet stores

6.4. Drugstores & pharmacies



7. Form: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Solid

7.3. Liquid



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. The Kraft Heinz Company

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financial Overview

10.1.3. Product Offerings

10.1.4. Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. The Hain Celestial Group Inc

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financial Overview

10.2.3. Product Offerings

10.2.4. Developments

10.2.5. Business Strategy

10.3. Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financial Overview

10.3.3. Product Offerings

10.3.4. Developments

10.3.5. Business Strategy

10.4. Freedom Foods Group Limited

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financial Overview

10.4.3. Product Offerings

10.4.4. Developments

10.4.5. Business Strategy

10.5. Koninklijke Wessanen N.V

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financial Overview

10.5.3. Product Offerings

10.5.4. Developments

10.5.5. Business Strategy

10.6. General Mills

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financial Overview

10.6.3. Product Offerings

10.6.4. Developments

10.6.5. Business Strategy

10.7. Kellogg's Company

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financial Overview

10.7.3. Product Offerings

10.7.4. Developments

10.7.5. Business Strategy

10.8. ConAgra Brands Inc

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Financial Overview

10.8.3. Product Offerings

10.8.4. Developments

10.8.5. Business Strategy

10.9. Hero AG

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Financial Overview

10.9.3. Product Offerings

10.9.4. Developments

10.9.5. Business Strategy

10.10. Quinoa Corporation

10.10.1. Overview

10.10.2. Financial Overview

10.10.3. Product Offerings

10.10.4. Developments

10.10.5. Business Strategy



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. Raisio PLC

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Products & Services

11.1.3. Business Strategy

11.2. Dr Schar AG/SPA

11.2.1. Overview

11.2.2. Products & Services

11.2.3. Business Strategy

11.3. Enjoy Life Foods

11.3.1. Overview

11.3.2. Products & Services

11.3.3. Business Strategy

11.4. Farmo S.P.A.

11.4.1. Overview

11.4.2. Products & Services

11.4.3. Business Strategy



12. Analyst Opinion



13. Annexure

13.1. Report Scope

13.2. Market Definitions

13.3. Research Methodology

13.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation

13.3.2. Market Triangulation

13.3.3. Forecasting

13.4. Report Assumptions

13.5. Declarations

13.6. Stakeholders

13.7. Abbreviations



