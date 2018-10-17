Global Glyphosate Market 2015-2018 & 2022 - Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales - Research and Markets
The "Glyphosate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Glyphosate in Thousand Metric Tons. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 90 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (China)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Bayer AG (Germany)
- China National Chemical Corporation (China)
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)
- Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
- DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
- FMC Corporation (USA)
- Fuhua Tongda Agro-chemical Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- JingMa Group (China)
- Nufarm Limited (Australia)
- Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sinochem Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- UPL Limited (India)
- Wynca Group (China)
- Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Co. Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Herbicides: An Introductory Prelude
Key Statistical Data
Glyphosate: One of the Widely Used Herbicides in the World
Wide Ranging Benefits Offered in Weed Control Help Sustain Market Momentum
Broad-Spectrum Full-Fledged Weed Control
Increased Crop Yield and Crop Produce Quality
Cost Effective Weed Control
Reduced Need for Selective and Residual Herbicides
Reduced Occurrence of Pests and Diseases
Low Soil Erosion
Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Evolve as Primary Consumers
Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market
Common Weeds by Weed Category: Brief Details of Weed Category, Common Name and Botanical Name
Sustained Emphasis on Increasing Farm Productivity Amid Ballooning Global Population Instigates Robust Demand
Global Food Scenario: Key Facts
Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales
Novel HT Traits Proliferating the Farmlands
Glycine Route Continues to Dominate the Global Glyphosate Production
Increase in Growth of Biological Fuel to Drive Glyphosate Demand
Mounting Challenges Wield Immense Pressure on Glyphosate Market
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects
Continued Debate on Toxic Nature of Glyphosate
Restrictions on Use of Glyphosate in Select Countries: A Snapshot
Rising Prevalence of Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds
Select Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds Worldwide: Brief Details of Common Name, Botanical Name, and Country of Occurrence
Upcoming Selective Herbicides
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Agro-Chemicals & Herbicides: A Brief Introduction
Glyphosate: An Overview
Physical & Chemical Properties of Glyphosate
Formulations of Glyphosate
Chemical Structure
Mode of Action
Manufacturing Processes
Glycine Process
Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Pathway
Methods of Glyphosate Application
Applications of Glyphosate
Glyphosate as a Broad Spectrum Systemic Herbicide
Genetically-Modified Crops
Miscellaneous Applications
Select Trade Names
Glyphosate: A Historical Perspective
5. TOXICOLOGICAL ASSESSMENT
Impact of Glyphosate on Agroecosystem
Soil Persistence
Water Persistence
Soil Microorganisms
Plant Diseases
Weed Resistance to Glyphosate
Glyphosate Replacements
Alternative Herbicides
Alternative Weed Management
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Highly Consolidated Market
Market Share Findings
Chinese Companies Fast Spreading their Footprint
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
Bayer Completes Acquisition of Monsanto
Bayer Divests Seed and Herbicide Businesses to BASF
Sinochem International to Divest Stake in Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical
UPL to Acquire Arysta LifeScience
Nufarm Acquires FMC's European Herbicide Product Portfolio
Dow and DuPont Merge to Establish DowDuPont
FMC to Acquire DuPont's Crop Protection Business
ChemChina Takes Over Syngenta
ChemChina Decides to Merge Adama and Hubei Sanonda
Sumitomo Chemical to Acquire Stake in Excel Crop Care
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Consumer of Glyphosate
Emergence and Rise of Glyphosate
Growing Penetration of Roundup-Ready Crops Benefit Market Prospects
Emphasis on GM Crops Extends Lucrative Opportunities
Preference for Herbicide-tolerant GM Seeds over Insect-tolerant Varieties Sustain Market Demand
Market Share Findings
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
8.3 Japan
Market Analysis
8.4 Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Expanding Market for Glyphosate in Asia-Pacific
India & China: Important Current and Future Markets in Terms of Consumption
B. Market Analytics
8.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
China Evolves into a Major Force in the Global Glyphosate Horizon
Industry Snapshots
End-Use Profile Set to Alter Market Dynamics
New Formulations Proliferate Following Government Regulations
Glyphosate Formulation 41% IPA Gains Popularity Subsequent to 10%SL Ban
Industry Reorganization Likely in the Immediate Future
Resolving Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Growth
Competition Heats Up
Market Share Analysis
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 India
Market Analysis
8.5.3 Rest of Asia Pacific
Market Analysis
8.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
High Uptake of Herbicide-Tolerant Crops Bodes Well
Argentina: Important Regional Market
B. Market Analytics
8.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Monsanto Dominates the South African Glyphosate Market
B. Market Analytics
Total Companies Profiled: 90 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 99)
- The United States (11)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (9)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (70)
- Middle East (4)
- Latin America (2)
