Global Glyphosate Market 2015-2018 & 2022 - Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Glyphosate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Glyphosate in Thousand Metric Tons. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 90 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. ( China )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Bayer AG ( Germany )

) China National Chemical Corporation ( China )

) ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. ( Israel )

) Syngenta AG ( Switzerland )

) DowDuPont, Inc. ( USA )

) FMC Corporation ( USA )

) Fuhua Tongda Agro-chemical Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) JingMa Group ( China )

) Nufarm Limited ( Australia )

) Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Sinochem Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) UPL Limited ( India )

) Wynca Group ( China )

) Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Co. Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Herbicides: An Introductory Prelude

Key Statistical Data

Glyphosate: One of the Widely Used Herbicides in the World

Wide Ranging Benefits Offered in Weed Control Help Sustain Market Momentum

Broad-Spectrum Full-Fledged Weed Control

Increased Crop Yield and Crop Produce Quality

Cost Effective Weed Control

Reduced Need for Selective and Residual Herbicides

Reduced Occurrence of Pests and Diseases

Low Soil Erosion

Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Evolve as Primary Consumers

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market

Common Weeds by Weed Category: Brief Details of Weed Category, Common Name and Botanical Name

Sustained Emphasis on Increasing Farm Productivity Amid Ballooning Global Population Instigates Robust Demand

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales

Novel HT Traits Proliferating the Farmlands

Glycine Route Continues to Dominate the Global Glyphosate Production

Increase in Growth of Biological Fuel to Drive Glyphosate Demand

Mounting Challenges Wield Immense Pressure on Glyphosate Market

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

Continued Debate on Toxic Nature of Glyphosate

Restrictions on Use of Glyphosate in Select Countries: A Snapshot

Rising Prevalence of Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds

Select Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds Worldwide: Brief Details of Common Name, Botanical Name, and Country of Occurrence

Upcoming Selective Herbicides



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Agro-Chemicals & Herbicides: A Brief Introduction

Glyphosate: An Overview

Physical & Chemical Properties of Glyphosate

Formulations of Glyphosate

Chemical Structure

Mode of Action

Manufacturing Processes

Glycine Process

Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Pathway

Methods of Glyphosate Application

Applications of Glyphosate

Glyphosate as a Broad Spectrum Systemic Herbicide

Genetically-Modified Crops

Miscellaneous Applications

Select Trade Names

Glyphosate: A Historical Perspective



5. TOXICOLOGICAL ASSESSMENT

Impact of Glyphosate on Agroecosystem

Soil Persistence

Water Persistence

Soil Microorganisms

Plant Diseases

Weed Resistance to Glyphosate

Glyphosate Replacements

Alternative Herbicides

Alternative Weed Management



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Highly Consolidated Market

Market Share Findings

Chinese Companies Fast Spreading their Footprint



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Recent Industry Activity

Bayer Completes Acquisition of Monsanto

Bayer Divests Seed and Herbicide Businesses to BASF

Sinochem International to Divest Stake in Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical

UPL to Acquire Arysta LifeScience

Nufarm Acquires FMC's European Herbicide Product Portfolio

Dow and DuPont Merge to Establish DowDuPont

FMC to Acquire DuPont's Crop Protection Business

ChemChina Takes Over Syngenta

ChemChina Decides to Merge Adama and Hubei Sanonda

Sumitomo Chemical to Acquire Stake in Excel Crop Care



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Consumer of Glyphosate

Emergence and Rise of Glyphosate

Growing Penetration of Roundup-Ready Crops Benefit Market Prospects

Emphasis on GM Crops Extends Lucrative Opportunities

Preference for Herbicide-tolerant GM Seeds over Insect-tolerant Varieties Sustain Market Demand

Market Share Findings

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

Market Analysis



8.3 Japan

Market Analysis



8.4 Europe

Market Analysis



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Expanding Market for Glyphosate in Asia-Pacific

India & China: Important Current and Future Markets in Terms of Consumption

B. Market Analytics



8.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

China Evolves into a Major Force in the Global Glyphosate Horizon

Industry Snapshots

End-Use Profile Set to Alter Market Dynamics

New Formulations Proliferate Following Government Regulations

Glyphosate Formulation 41% IPA Gains Popularity Subsequent to 10%SL Ban

Industry Reorganization Likely in the Immediate Future

Resolving Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Growth

Competition Heats Up

Market Share Analysis

B. Market Analytics



8.5.2 India

Market Analysis



8.5.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

Market Analysis



8.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

High Uptake of Herbicide-Tolerant Crops Bodes Well

Argentina: Important Regional Market

B. Market Analytics



8.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Monsanto Dominates the South African Glyphosate Market

B. Market Analytics



Total Companies Profiled: 90 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 99)

The United States (11)

(11) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (9)

(9) Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (70)

(Excluding Japan) (70) Middle East (4)

(4) Latin America (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xrsf65/global_glyphosate?w=5



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

