Global GMP Cytokines Market Forecast Report 2021-2027: Extensive Pipeline of Drug Candidates for Cytokines Therapeutics & Utilization of Cytokines as Biomarkers

GMP Cytokines Market is expected to reach US$ 158.13 million in 2027 from US$ 84.72 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.



TNF Segment by Type is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth During Forecast Period

Based on type, the growth factors segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, the TNF segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. TNF is cytotoxic to a wide range of tumor cells, and is a vital factor in stimulating immune response against bacterial infections. Increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases is likely to propel the growth of the segment.

Additionally, an extensive research study on TNF is likely to favor the growth of the segment during the forecast period. For instance, 'Nonconventional induction strategies for production of recombinant human tumor necrosis factor-alpha in Escherichia coli' was published in 2018.



The growth of the GMP cytokines market is mainly attributed to the increase in acceptance of cytokines cancer and autoimmune therapies and potential contribution in the stem cell therapy. However, high cost associated with GMP cytokines therapy is projected to deter the market growth.



Miltenyi Biotec; Sino Biological Inc.; ABCAM; PeproTech Inc.; Akron Biotech; CellGenix GmbH; BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION; CREATIVE BIOARRAY; Proteintech Group, Inc.; and REPROCELL Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the GMP cytokines market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. GMP Cytokines Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global GMP Cytokines - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. GMP Cytokines Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Acceptance of Cytokines for Cancer and Autoimmune Therapies

5.1.2 Potential Contribution in Stem Cell Therapy

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Associated with GMP Cytokines Therapy

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Extensive Pipeline of Drug Candidates for Cytokines Therapeutics

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Utilization of Cytokines as Biomarkers

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. GMP Cytokines Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global GMP Cytokines Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global GMP Cytokines Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. GMP Cytokines Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 GMP Cytokines Market Revenue Share, by Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 TNF

7.4 Interleukin

7.5 Growth Factor

7.6 Others



8. GMP Cytokines Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 GMP Cytokines Market Revenue Share, by Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Cell/Gene Therapy

8.4 Tissue-Engineered Products

8.5 Others



9. GMP Cytokines Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global GMP Cytokines Market



11. GMP Cytokines Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.1 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.2 Organic and Inorganic Developments

11.2.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

Miltenyi Biotec

Sino Biological Inc.

Abcam

Peprotech Inc.

Akron Biotech

Cellgenix Gmbh

Bio-Techne Corporation

Creative Bioarray

Proteintech Group Inc.

Reprocell Inc

