Global Goat Milk Powder Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Number of Health-Conscious People Presents Opportunities

Goat milk powder is made by evaporating goat milk until it is completely dry. The major reason for drying the milk is to preserve it because dried milk powder has a longer shelf life than liquid or raw milk and doesn't need to be refrigerated. All of the nutritional advantages of goat milk are included in the milk powder.

Increasing demand for goat milk powder in infant formula due to its resemblance to breast milk is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global goat milk powder market. Goat milk contains A2 casein, which is found in human breast milk and is easily digestible by newborns.

Goat milk has fat globules that are smaller in diameter, allowing faster absorption of up to 94 % in babies. The demand for goat milk products is increasing worldwide due to the additional nutritional advantages of goat milk over cow milk and other dairy alternatives.



Due to the improved transportation efficiency of powdered goat milk and longer shelf life than liquid milk, the demand for goat milk powder is increasing. Powdered milk has a much longer shelf life than liquid milk and, due to its low moisture content, does not need to be refrigerated.



Market Trends and Opportunities

The high prevalence of lactose intolerance population boosts the demand.

Lactose malabsorption affected around 68 % of the world's population in 2017. The East Asian people have the most remarkable rate of lactose intolerance, with 9 out of 10 people classed as lactose intolerant. Lactose malabsorption affects 64 % of people in Asia, 47 % in Eastern Europe, Russia, and the Soviet Republic, and 38 % in Latin America. With such a higher frequency, goat milk can be a natural alternative to cow milk for those allergic to cow milk or have lactose intolerance.

Growing demand for goat cheese drives the global goat milk powder market growth.

Goat cheese has emerged as the most promising market. Unlike bovine cheese, which is difficult to digest and high in cholesterol and fat, goat cheese is easy to digest and low in calories. Goat cheese is also higher in vitamins, including vitamin A, B1, B2, B3, and calcium and phosphorus.

Influence of Digital Consumerism to promote Online sales

With the growth of the internet, several websites are providing easy options to buy products online. E-retailing various products, including goat milk products, is becoming more popular as a time-saving and cost-effective method of purchasing goods. Many people now prefer to shop online because of the convenience and substantial online shopping discounts. Vendors who use e-commerce as a business platform have a lot of opportunities to boost their profits.



GOAT MILK POWDER MARKET SEGMENTS

Skimmed Milk Powder is the most popular variety of goat milk powder. The skimmed milk powder market generates the highest revenue during the forecast period. Obesity and high cholesterol levels have become more prevalent worldwide because of changing eating patterns. As a result, customers are becoming more health-conscious and embracing goods with better nutritional advantages and lower fat content, which has resulted in an increase in demand for skimmed goat milk powder in recent years. The full cream goat milk powder market is likely to witness the fastest growth due to its increased usage in infant formula and easy shipping and warehousing costs. However, the demand for whole cream goat milk powder is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the widespread use of newborn nutritional formula.

Adults are expected to witness the highest market share, with teenagers having the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Goat milk is especially suggested for newborns, seniors, and those recovering from illness due to its possible health advantages.

In terms of End products, the Infant & Follow on Formula accounted for the highest share in the market in 2021. The rising awareness of goat milk's nutritional benefits and higher digestibility is driving its adoption among consumers of various age groups worldwide. This, in turn, is fuelling the demand for goat milk dietary supplements as well. Lactose intolerance is one of the most significant benefits of goat cheese consumption. The United States is the fastest-growing market for goat cheese, and new product launches with creative flavors and tastes are inevitable.

is the fastest-growing market for goat cheese, and new product launches with creative flavors and tastes are inevitable. Hypermarkets and supermarkets witnessed the largest market share in 2021, with the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The online mode of selling the products is expected to have the second-highest growth rate. With a high rate of digitization and technology adoption across regions, leading goat milk product suppliers are using this opportunity to advertise and sell their goods through the online distribution channel.

