Global Goat Milk Powder Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Number of Health-Conscious People Presents Opportunities

Aug 31, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Goat Milk Powder Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Goat milk powder is made by evaporating goat milk until it is completely dry. The major reason for drying the milk is to preserve it because dried milk powder has a longer shelf life than liquid or raw milk and doesn't need to be refrigerated. All of the nutritional advantages of goat milk are included in the milk powder.
Increasing demand for goat milk powder in infant formula due to its resemblance to breast milk is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global goat milk powder market. Goat milk contains A2 casein, which is found in human breast milk and is easily digestible by newborns.
Goat milk has fat globules that are smaller in diameter, allowing faster absorption of up to 94 % in babies. The demand for goat milk products is increasing worldwide due to the additional nutritional advantages of goat milk over cow milk and other dairy alternatives.
Due to the improved transportation efficiency of powdered goat milk and longer shelf life than liquid milk, the demand for goat milk powder is increasing. Powdered milk has a much longer shelf life than liquid milk and, due to its low moisture content, does not need to be refrigerated.
Market Trends and Opportunities
- The high prevalence of lactose intolerance population boosts the demand.
Lactose malabsorption affected around 68 % of the world's population in 2017. The East Asian people have the most remarkable rate of lactose intolerance, with 9 out of 10 people classed as lactose intolerant. Lactose malabsorption affects 64 % of people in Asia, 47 % in Eastern Europe, Russia, and the Soviet Republic, and 38 % in Latin America. With such a higher frequency, goat milk can be a natural alternative to cow milk for those allergic to cow milk or have lactose intolerance.
- Growing demand for goat cheese drives the global goat milk powder market growth.
Goat cheese has emerged as the most promising market. Unlike bovine cheese, which is difficult to digest and high in cholesterol and fat, goat cheese is easy to digest and low in calories. Goat cheese is also higher in vitamins, including vitamin A, B1, B2, B3, and calcium and phosphorus.
- Influence of Digital Consumerism to promote Online sales
With the growth of the internet, several websites are providing easy options to buy products online. E-retailing various products, including goat milk products, is becoming more popular as a time-saving and cost-effective method of purchasing goods. Many people now prefer to shop online because of the convenience and substantial online shopping discounts. Vendors who use e-commerce as a business platform have a lot of opportunities to boost their profits.
GOAT MILK POWDER MARKET SEGMENTS
- Skimmed Milk Powder is the most popular variety of goat milk powder. The skimmed milk powder market generates the highest revenue during the forecast period. Obesity and high cholesterol levels have become more prevalent worldwide because of changing eating patterns. As a result, customers are becoming more health-conscious and embracing goods with better nutritional advantages and lower fat content, which has resulted in an increase in demand for skimmed goat milk powder in recent years. The full cream goat milk powder market is likely to witness the fastest growth due to its increased usage in infant formula and easy shipping and warehousing costs. However, the demand for whole cream goat milk powder is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the widespread use of newborn nutritional formula.
- Adults are expected to witness the highest market share, with teenagers having the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Goat milk is especially suggested for newborns, seniors, and those recovering from illness due to its possible health advantages.
- In terms of End products, the Infant & Follow on Formula accounted for the highest share in the market in 2021. The rising awareness of goat milk's nutritional benefits and higher digestibility is driving its adoption among consumers of various age groups worldwide. This, in turn, is fuelling the demand for goat milk dietary supplements as well. Lactose intolerance is one of the most significant benefits of goat cheese consumption. The United States is the fastest-growing market for goat cheese, and new product launches with creative flavors and tastes are inevitable.
- Hypermarkets and supermarkets witnessed the largest market share in 2021, with the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The online mode of selling the products is expected to have the second-highest growth rate. With a high rate of digitization and technology adoption across regions, leading goat milk product suppliers are using this opportunity to advertise and sell their goods through the online distribution channel.
Key Questions Answered
1. How Big is Goat Milk Powder Market?
2. Which Region Will Witness the Highest Growth Rate in the Goat Milk Powder Industry?
3. Who Are the Key Players in Goat Milk Powder Market?
4. What Factors Are Impacting the Growth of Goat Milk Powder Market?
5. What Strategies Would Help Vendors to Sustain the Market Competition?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Goat Milk Powder Market
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Number of Health-Conscious People
8.2 Growing Demand from Emerging Economies
8.3 Impact of the Internet in Shaping End-User Purchasing Behavior
8.4 Increasing Number of M&As
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 High Demand for Goat Milk Infant Formulas
9.2 High Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance
9.3 Higher Nutritional Benefits of Goat Milk Powder
9.4 Growing Demand for Goat Cheese
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Cost of Goat Milk Powder
10.2 Risk of Contamination and Health Concerns
10.3 Stringent Government Regulations
10.4 Awareness of Alternative Milk Products
11 Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Overview
11.2 Value Chain Analysis
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Product Type
12.4 Application
12.5 End-Product
12.6 Distribution Channel
12.7 Five Forces Analysis
13 Product Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Skimmed Goat Milk Powder
13.4 Full Cream Goat Milk Powder
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Infant
14.4 Teenager
14.5 Adult
14.6 Elder
15 End-Product
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Infant & Follow on Formula
15.4 Cheese
15.5 Dietary Supplements
15.6 Yogurt
15.7 Chocolate
15.8 Others
16 Distribution Channel
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
16.4 Convenience Stores
16.5 Specialty Stores
16.6 Medical & Pharmacy Stores
16.7 Online
16.8 Others
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
18 North America
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Product Type
18.4 Application
18.5 End-Product
18.6 Distribution Channel
18.7 Key Countries
19 Europe
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Product Type
19.4 Application
19.5 End-Product
19.6 Distribution Channel
19.7 Key Countries
20 Apac
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Product Type
20.4 Application
20.5 End-Product
20.6 Distribution Channel
20.7 Key Countries
21 Latin America
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Product Type
21.4 Application
21.5 End-Product
21.6 Distribution Channel
21.7 Key Countries
22 Middle East & Africa
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 Market Size & Forecast
22.3 Product Type
22.4 Application
22.5 End-Product
22.6 Distribution Channel
22.7 Key Countries
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
23.2 Market Strategy, Promotions, and Developments
24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 Dairy Goat Co-Operation (Dgc)
24.2 Fit
24.3 Goat Partners International
24.4 Meyenberg
24.5 Bai Yue Group
25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 Avh Dairy
25.2 Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd.
25.3 Holle
25.4 the Good Goat Milk Company
25.5 Caprilac
25.6 Shaanxi Redstar Meiling Dairy Co. Ltd.
25.7 Shaanxi Guanshan Dairy Co. Ltd
25.8 Mt. Capra
25.9 Keytone
25.10 Bubs Australia
25.11 Billy Goat Stuff
25.12 Zotter
25.13 Mast Brothers
25.14 Bend Soap Company
25.15 Goat Milk Stuff
25.16 the Blue Ridge Soap Shed
25.17 Laloo's Ice Cream
25.18 Seed + Mill
26 Report Summary
26.1 Key Takeaways
27 Quantitative Summary
27.1 Market by Geography
27.2 Market by Product Type
27.3 Market by Application
27.4 Market by End-Product
27.5 Market by Distribution Channel
28 North America
28.1 Product Type
28.2 Application
28.3 End-Product
28.4 Distribution Channel
29 Europe
29.1 Product Type
29.2 Application
29.3 End-Product
29.4 Distribution Channel
30 Apac
30.1 Product Type
30.2 Application
30.3 End-Product
30.4 Distribution Channel
31 Latin America
31.1 Product Type
31.2 Application
31.3 End-Product
31.4 Distribution Channel
32 Middle East & Africa
32.1 Product Type
32.2 Application
32.3 End-Product
32.4 Distribution Channel
33 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4c5rcn
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article