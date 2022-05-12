Global Gold Mining Market Report 2022: A $197.58 Billion Market in 2021 - Analysis & Forecasts by Placer Mining, Hardrock Mining, Jewelry, Investment, Central Banks, Technology 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gold Mining Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Mining Method, End-Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gold Mining Market was valued at USD 197.58 Billion in the year 2021

Global Gold Mining Market witnessed healthy growth during the historical period, on account of a significant increase in disposable income of consumers across the globe.

Further, major factors driving sales of gold products include increasing, changing consumer preferences coupled with the rising population of high-net-worth individuals. Additionally, different customs followed by people across the world regarding the adoption of ornaments and gems are further anticipated to boost the purchase of products significantly.



Gold Mining Market 2020 turned out to be one of the most volatile in contemporary history, with a number of unusual events. The pace with which the COVID-19 pandemic spread, the severity of the lockdowns, the scope of global government stimulus efforts, and the extent of the equities market bounce were all major factors.

Further, higher gold prices and weaker local currencies drove the domestic price of gold to historical highs, negatively impacting the demand for jewellery. Gold mining is a global business with operations on every continent, except Antarctica, and gold is extracted from mines of widely varying types and scales.

The rising demand for gold Jewelry is driving the supply of gold. Many central banks, particularly in developing nations, are continuing to diversify their assets away from the dollar and euro, and are likely to increase their holdings in the near future.

Gold has been considered one of the best sources of investment for centuries and is always in high demand regardless of any fluctuating economies and happenings in society. The high demand for gold ensures that Jewelry holds its value and will always be easy to liquidate when needed, thus impelling the market growth.



The companies analysed in the report include Newmont Goldcorp, Barrick Gold Corporation, Polyus, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Newcrest Mining Limited, Kinross Gold Corporation, Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, Yamana Gold.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Gold Mining Market: Product Overview



4. Global Gold Mining Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.1 Market Size, By Volume, 2017-2027

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Gold Mining Market

4.4 Global Gold Mining Market



5. 5. Global Gold Mining Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Gold Mining Market Segmentation, By Mining Method

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Gold Mining Market: By Mining Method (2021 & 2027)

5.3 By Placer Mining, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

5.4 By Hard rock Mining, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

5.5 By Others, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



6. Global Gold Mining Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Gold Mining Market Segmentation, By End Use

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Gold Mining Market, By End Use (2021 & 2027)

6.3 By Jewelry, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

6.4 By Investment, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

6.5 By Central Banks, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

6.6 By Technology, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



7. Global Gold Mining Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Gold Mining Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)



8. North Americas Gold Mining Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

8.1 North America Gold Mining Market- Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.2 North America Gold Mining Market: Prominent Companies

8.3 North America Gold Mining Market: Segment Analysis

8.4 North America Gold Mining Market By Mining Method, (Placer Mining, Hardrock Mining, Others), By Value

8.5 North America Gold Mining Market By End Use, (Jewelry, Investment, Central Banks, Technology), By Value

8.6 North America Gold Mining Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Gold Mining Market- By Country, By Value (Year-2027)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Gold Mining Market- By Country

8.9 United States Gold Mining Market: Size and Forecast, By Value (2017-2027)

8.10 United States Gold Mining Market: Size and Forecast, By Volume (2017-2027)

8.11 United States Gold Mining Market by Mining Method, By End Use

8.12 Canada Gold Mining Market: Size and Forecast, By Value (2017-2027)

8.13 Canada Gold Mining Market: Size and Forecast, By Volume (2017-2027)

8.14 Canada Gold Mining Market by Mining Method, By End Use



9. Europe Gold Mining Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



10. Asia Pacific Gold Mining Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



11. Global Gold Mining Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Gold Mining Market Drivers

11.2 Global Gold Mining Market Restraints

11.3 Global Gold Mining Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gold Mining Market - By Mining Method (Year 2027)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gold Mining Market - By End Use (Year 2027)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gold Mining Market - By Region (Year 2027)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Gold Mining Market

13.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis- Global Gold Mining Market

13.4 Supply Chain- Global Gold Mining Market



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Newmont GoldCorp

14.2 Barrick Gold Corporation

14.3 Polyus

14.4 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

14.5 Newcrest Mining Limited

14.6 Kinross Gold Corporation

14.7 Gold Fields

14.8 Anglogold Ashanti

14.9 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

14.10 Yamana Gold

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ng1pfq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets