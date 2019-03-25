Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market Report 2019: Market was Worth US$ 24.9 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $47.1 Billion by 2024
The global governance, risk and compliance platform market was worth US$ 24.9 Billion in 2018
Governance, risk management and compliance, or GRC, is an umbrella term that covers an organization's approach to the areas of corporate governance, enterprise risk management and corporate compliance to the regulatory requirements. A well-planned GRC strategy has advantages such as better decision making, more accurate IT investments, exclusion of silos, and reduced fragmentation in various divisions and departments.
GRC platforms assist companies to follow a systematic and organized approach for strategizing and implementing their GRC policies. They facilitate the use of a single framework for monitoring and enforcing rules, and help companies in managing risk, minimizing complexity for managers and eliminating costs of multiple installations.
Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market Drivers:
An effective GRC platform helps in identifying the problems even before they occur, centralizes the entire program in one place and integrates risk management across all controls and processes. A strong growth has been witnessed in the GRC platform market across the globe owing to a substantial rise in the number of emerging organizations which follow the prevailing corporate and government regulations.
Moreover, as these platforms allow companies to achieve their GRC targets by automating the workflow, various organizations are adopting GRC platforms to enhance operational activities and offer a satisfying experience to employees. Further, firms are now using GRC platforms as a common approach to solve conformity and risk issues rather than solving them individually.
Looking forward, the market value is projected to exceed US$ 47.1 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 11% during 2019-2024.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global governance risk and compliance platform market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global governance risk and compliance platform industry?
- What is the breakup of the global governance risk and compliance platform market on the basis of deployment model?
- What is the breakup of the global governance risk and compliance platform market on the basis of solution?
- What is the breakup of the global governance risk and compliance platform market on the basis of component?
- What is the breakup of the global governance risk and compliance platform market on the basis of service?
- What is the breakup of the global governance risk and compliance platform market on the basis of end-user?
- What is the breakup of the global governance risk and compliance platform market on the basis of industry vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global governance risk and compliance platform market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global governance risk and compliance platform market?
- What is the structure of the global governance risk and compliance platform market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global governance risk and compliance platform market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
5.4 Market Breakup by Solution
5.5 Market Breakup by Component
5.6 Market Breakup by Service
5.7 Market Breakup by End-User
5.8 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
6.1 On-Premises
6.2 Cloud
7 Market Breakup by Solution
7.1 Audit Management
7.2 Risk Management
7.3 Policy Management
7.4 Compliance Management
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Component
8.1 Software
8.2 Services
9 Market Breakup by Service
9.1 Integration
9.2 Consulting
9.3 Support
10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Small Enterprise
10.2 Medium Enterprise
10.3 Large Enterprise
11 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
11.1 BFSI
11.2 Construction and Engineering
11.3 Energy and Utilities
11.4 Government
11.5 Healthcare
11.6 Manufacturing
11.7 Retail and Consumer Goods
11.8 Telecom and IT
11.9 Transportation and Logistics
11.10 Others
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.2 Europe
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.5 Latin America
13 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: Value Chain Analysis
15 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
- SAS Institute Inc.
- IBM Corp
- SAP SE
- EMC Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Thomson Reuters Corporation
- Newport Consulting Group LLC
- BWise BV.
