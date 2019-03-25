Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market Report 2019: Market was Worth US$ 24.9 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $47.1 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global governance, risk and compliance platform market was worth US$ 24.9 Billion in 2018



Governance, risk management and compliance, or GRC, is an umbrella term that covers an organization's approach to the areas of corporate governance, enterprise risk management and corporate compliance to the regulatory requirements. A well-planned GRC strategy has advantages such as better decision making, more accurate IT investments, exclusion of silos, and reduced fragmentation in various divisions and departments.



GRC platforms assist companies to follow a systematic and organized approach for strategizing and implementing their GRC policies. They facilitate the use of a single framework for monitoring and enforcing rules, and help companies in managing risk, minimizing complexity for managers and eliminating costs of multiple installations.



Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market Drivers:



An effective GRC platform helps in identifying the problems even before they occur, centralizes the entire program in one place and integrates risk management across all controls and processes. A strong growth has been witnessed in the GRC platform market across the globe owing to a substantial rise in the number of emerging organizations which follow the prevailing corporate and government regulations.



Moreover, as these platforms allow companies to achieve their GRC targets by automating the workflow, various organizations are adopting GRC platforms to enhance operational activities and offer a satisfying experience to employees. Further, firms are now using GRC platforms as a common approach to solve conformity and risk issues rather than solving them individually.



Looking forward, the market value is projected to exceed US$ 47.1 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 11% during 2019-2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global governance risk and compliance platform market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global governance risk and compliance platform industry?

What is the breakup of the global governance risk and compliance platform market on the basis of deployment model?

What is the breakup of the global governance risk and compliance platform market on the basis of solution?

What is the breakup of the global governance risk and compliance platform market on the basis of component?

What is the breakup of the global governance risk and compliance platform market on the basis of service?

What is the breakup of the global governance risk and compliance platform market on the basis of end-user?

What is the breakup of the global governance risk and compliance platform market on the basis of industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global governance risk and compliance platform market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global governance risk and compliance platform market?

What is the structure of the global governance risk and compliance platform market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global governance risk and compliance platform market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

5.4 Market Breakup by Solution

5.5 Market Breakup by Component

5.6 Market Breakup by Service

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

6.1 On-Premises

6.2 Cloud



7 Market Breakup by Solution

7.1 Audit Management

7.2 Risk Management

7.3 Policy Management

7.4 Compliance Management

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Software

8.2 Services



9 Market Breakup by Service

9.1 Integration

9.2 Consulting

9.3 Support



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Small Enterprise

10.2 Medium Enterprise

10.3 Large Enterprise



11 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

11.1 BFSI

11.2 Construction and Engineering

11.3 Energy and Utilities

11.4 Government

11.5 Healthcare

11.6 Manufacturing

11.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

11.8 Telecom and IT

11.9 Transportation and Logistics

11.10 Others



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 North America

12.2 Europe

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.5 Latin America



13 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: Value Chain Analysis



15 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players



SAS Institute Inc.

IBM Corp

SAP SE

EMC Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Newport Consulting Group LLC

BWise BV.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2h3pqh/global?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

