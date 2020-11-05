Global Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) Pipeline Review H2 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the Graft Versus Host Disease (Immunology) pipeline landscape. The pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Graft Versus Host Disease (Immunology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Graft Versus Host Disease (Immunology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Filing rejected/Withdrawn, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 3, 1, 12, 38, 15, 3, 39, 8 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase III, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 3, 13 and 1 molecules, respectively.



The pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision-making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



Scope of the report:

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Graft Versus Host Disease.

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Graft Versus Host Disease (Immunology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Graft Versus Host Disease (Immunology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

Key Topics Covered:



Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) - Overview

Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) - Therapeutics Development

Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) - Therapeutics Assessment

Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) - Drug Profiles

Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) - Dormant Projects

Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) - Discontinued Products

Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) - Product Development Milestones

