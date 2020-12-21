Global Graphene and 2D Materials Market Report 2020
This is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on graphene currently available, by the world's leading market authority on graphene. Profiling 286 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered).
The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc. Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties.
Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key material that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.
The Global Market for Graphene 2020-2030 contains:
- Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application.
- Tabular data on current graphene products.
- Market assessment of other 2D materials.
- Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2030 and main players.
- Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.
- In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2020.
- Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2030. Global graphene market size split by market in 2019 and for each application to 2030.
- Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.
- In-depth profiles of 286 graphene producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Directa Plus, Global Graphene Group, ZEN Graphene Solutions, HP1 Technologies Ltd, GrapheneCA, Saint Jean Carbon, SafeLi LLC, Versarien, Talga Resources, Archer Materials, Haydale Graphene, Paragraf, Graphenea and many more.
- List of ex-graphene producers.
- Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.
- Market impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the graphene market, by end user industry.
- Market overview of industry developments in 2020.
- Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Overview Of Graphene
3 Graphene Production
4 Regulations
5 Graphene Patents And Publications
6 Graphene Production
7 Graphene Pricing
8 Graphene in 3D Printing
9 Graphene in Adhesives
10 Graphene in Automotive
11 Graphene in Batteries
12 Graphene in Composites
13 Graphene in Conductive Inks
14 Graphene in Construction Materials
15 Graphene in Electronics
16 Graphene in Filtration
17 Graphene in Fuel Cells
18 Graphene in Life Sciences And Medicine
19 Graphene in Lighting
20 Graphene in Lubricants
21 Graphene in Oil And Gas
22 Graphene in Paints And Coatings
23 Graphene in Photonics
24 Graphene in Photovoltaics
25 Graphene in Rubber And Tires
26 Graphene in Sensors
27 Graphene in Smart Textiles And Apparel
28 Graphene in Supercapacitors
29 Graphene Producer Assessment
30 Graphene Company Profiles-Producers And Product Developers
31 Applications Analysis
32 Graphene Ex-Producers And Product Developers
33 Other 2-D Materials
34 Research Methodology
35 References
Companies Mentioned
- Archer Materials
- Directa Plus
- Global Graphene Group
- Graphenea
- GrapheneCA
- Haydale Graphene
- HP1 Technologies Ltd
- Paragraf
- SafeLi LLC
- Saint Jean Carbon
- Talga Resources
- Versarien
- ZEN Graphene Solutions
