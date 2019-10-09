Global Graphene Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphene market worldwide is projected to grow by US$458 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 36.9%. Graphene Nanoplatelets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 30.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$203.4 Million by the year 2025, Graphene Nanoplatelets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 41.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Graphene Nanoplatelets will reach a market size of US$14.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 35.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$76.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd.; ACS Material, LLC; AMO GmbH; BGT Materials Limited; CVD Equipment Corporation; Directa Plus S.p.A.; Global Graphene Group; Grafoid Inc.; Graphene NanoChem PLC; Graphene Square Inc.; Graphenea S.A.; Graphensic AB; Haydale Graphene Industries Plc; NanoXplore, Inc.; Thomas Swan & Company Ltd.; Vorbeck Materials Corp.; XG Sciences, Inc.; Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Corporation Limited







