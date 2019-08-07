Global Graphene Industry Report, 2019-2025 with Focus on the Chinese Market - China as a Key Graphene Market Saw a Market Size of Roughly RMB280 Million in 2018

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Graphene Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Graphene is featured with excellent performance and enjoys a rosy prospect

China as a key graphene market saw a market size of roughly RMB280 million (or $42 million, 1 US dollar = 6.6174 yuan) in 2018, an upsurge of over 70% from the previous year. Bolstered by policies, Chinese graphene market will expectedly sustain growth rates of at least 50% from 2019 to 2025.

Chinese graphene market is characterized by the following:

Graphene industry is still in its infancy and graphene is being researched vigorously in all countries, leading to a boom in patent filings. The Chinese government has issued a set of policies supporting the industry, for example, graphene was taken as a priority in the Development Plan for New Materials during the 13th Five-year Plan Period (2016-2020), through which China has led the world in a number of graphene patents and researches. In 2018, graphene patent fillings in the country outnumbered 30,000.

Graphene powder finds most application in China nowadays (Graphene powder is used in battery conductive additives, lithium battery materials and special coatings; graphene film gets utilized for thermally conductive films, flexible displays and sensors.). Taking features like high thermal conductivity and small size into account, graphene film will be increasingly applied in domains such as smartphones, computers and wearable devices, so its market share will rise further.

Use of graphene in a lithium battery is mature enough currently. Over 50% of graphene in China is demanded by lithium batteries. As research goes on and technology advances, the downstream application of graphene will be expanding. Besides its widespread use in anti-corrosion coatings, resins, rubber and battery materials, graphene also plays an ever more important role in emerging industries, for instance, new-generation display devices, big health and advanced manufacturing, with the advent of new products like graphene-based organic photovoltaic (OPV) films.

There are over 300 producers of graphene power and films in China, but most of them are incompetent for large-scale industrial production though their products are mature enough to be put into mass production. Key players include Beijing Moxi Holding Group Co., Ltd., Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group, 2D Carbon (Changzhou) Tech Inc. and The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd., among which Beijing Moxi Holding Group Co., Ltd. boasts the biggest market share, commanding over 20% of the market in 2018.

Global and China Graphene Industry Report, 2019-2025 focuses on the following:

Graphene (definition, performance, preparation methods, development course, industrial chain)

Global graphene industry (development status quo, market size, prices, prospects of industrialization, patents, etc.)

China's graphene industry (policy climate, current development, patents, enterprises' forays, etc.)

graphene industry (policy climate, current development, patents, enterprises' forays, etc.) Upstream (graphite, methane, etc.) and downstream (lithium battery, supercapacitor, transparent electrode, integrated circuit, etc.) markets of graphene, applications of graphene, etc.

19 foreign and 16 Chinese graphene manufacturers (operation, graphene business, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Graphene Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Performance

1.3 Preparation Method

1.4 Development History

1.5 Development Bottleneck

1.6 Industry Chain



2 Development of Global Graphene Industry

2.1 Status Quo

2.2 Market Size

2.3 Market Price

2.4 Industrialization Prospects

2.5 Overview of Patents

2.5.1 Total Filings

2.5.2 Structure

2.5.3 Patent Filings in Major Countries

2.5.4 Patent Filings in Major Companies

2.6 Competitiveness Analysis



3 Development of Chinese Graphene Industry

3.1 Policy Environment

3.2 Current Situation

3.2.1 Graphene Powder

3.2.2 Graphene Film

3.3 Industrialization Development

3.3.1 Industry-University-Research Collaboration

3.3.2 Industrial Park

3.3.3 Patents

3.4 Enterprises' Layout



4 Upstream Sectors

4.1 Graphite

4.2 Others

4.2.1 Methane

4.2.2 Ethanol



5 Downstream Applications

5.1 Lithium Battery

5.1.1 Graphene Application

5.1.2 Market Situation

5.2 Supercapacitor

5.2.1 Graphene Application

5.2.2 Market Situation

5.3 Transparent Electrode

5.3.1 Graphene Application

5.3.2 Market Situation

5.4 Integrated Circuit

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Polyester-based Composites

5.5.2 Electrically Conductive Printing Ink

5.5.3 Heat Dissipating Material



6 Major Global Graphene Manufacturers

6.1 Northern Graphite

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Graphene Business

6.2 CVD

6.2.1 Profile

6.2.2 Operation

6.2.3 Graphene Business

6.3 Focus Graphite

6.3.1 Profile

6.3.2 Operation

6.3.3 Graphene Business

6.4 Lomiko Metals

6.4.1 Profile

6.4.2 Operation

6.4.3 Graphene Business

6.5 Applied Graphene Materials

6.5.1 Profile

6.5.2 Operation

6.5.3 Graphene Business

6.6 Graphene NanoChem Plc

6.6.1 Profile

6.6.2 Operation

6.6.3 Graphene Business

6.7 Haydale Graphene Industries

6.7.1 Profile

6.7.2 Operation

6.7.3 Revenue Structure

6.7.4 Graphene Business

6.8 Other Enterprises

6.8.1 Graphene Laboratories

6.8.2 Graphenea

6.8.3 Graphene Square

6.8.4 Grafoid

6.8.5 XG Sciences Inc

6.8.6 BGT Materials Limited

6.8.7 Angstron Materials

6.8.8 Graphenano

6.8.9 Vorbeck Materials

6.8.10 CambridgeNanosystems

6.8.11 GRAPHENEFRONTIERS

6.8.12 GraphenePlatform Corp



7. Key Chinese Players

7.1 The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 Graphene Business

7.2 2D Carbon (Changzhou) Tech Inc., Ltd.

7.2.1 Profile

7.2.2 Operation

7.2.3 R&D

7.2.4 Graphene Business

7.3 Beijing Graphene Holding Group Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Profile

7.3.2 Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd.

7.3.3 Chongqing Graphene Tech. Co., Ltd.

7.4 FangdaCarbon New Material Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Profile

7.4.2 Operation

7.4.3 R&D and Projects under Construction

7.4.4 Graphene Business

7.5 Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Profile

7.5.2 Operation

7.5.3 R&D and Projects under Construction

7.5.4 Graphene Business

7.6 Kangdexin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Profile

7.6.2 Operation

7.6.3 R&D and Projects under Construction

7.6.4 Graphene Business

7.7 Xiamen KnanoGraphene Technology Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Profile

7.7.2 Operation

7.7.3 Graphene Business

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd.

7.8.2 JCNANO Tech Co., Ltd.

7.8.3 Tianjin Plannano Energy Technologies Co., Ltd.

7.8.4 Changzhou Zhongchao Graphene Power Technology Co., Ltd.

7.8.5 Changzhou Ruifengte Technology Co., Ltd.

7.8.6 Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

7.8.7 Qingdao Huagao Graphene Technology Corp. Ltd.

7.8.8 Shengquan Group

7.8.9 Qingdao Haoxin New Energy Technology Corporation

