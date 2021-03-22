Global Graphene Market Forecast to 2026: Market Size is Projected to Reach $1301.88 Million

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graphene Market, By Product (Graphene Oxide (GO), Graphene Nanoplatelets (GNP), Others), Application, (Electronics, Composites, Energy, Coatings, Sensors, Catalyst) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Graphene Market size is projected to reach USD 1301.88 Mn by 2027, from USD 127.27 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 39.4% during 2021-2027.

The Graphene Market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by product, application and geography.

Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings.

Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.



The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.



Graphene Market Scope and Market Size



Graphene market is segmented by region and further by countries product, and application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global graphene market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.



The research covers the current and historic graphene market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: CVD Equipment Corporation, Graphenea SA, Grafoid Inc., Graphene NanoChem Plc, Haydale Graphene Industries Plc,XG Sciences, 2D Carbon Tech Inc. Ltd., Vorbeck Materials, Thomas Swan & Co., Ltd., and Group NanoXplore Inc. among others.

Report further studies the market development status and future and Graphene Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Graphene Market Segmentation by product, application and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Definition

2.4. Stakeholders

2.5. Research Methodology

2.5.1. Market Size

2.5.2. Key Data Points From Primary Sources

2.5.3. Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

2.5.4. List Of Primary Sources

2.5.5. List Of Secondary Sources



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GRAPHENE MARKET

4.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Graphene Market By Product

4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Graphene Market By Application

4.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Graphene Market by Region



5. GRAPHENE MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Graphene Oxide (GO)

5.3. Graphene Nanoplatelets (GNP)

5.4. Others



6. GRAPHENE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Electronics

6.2. Composites

6.3. Energy

6.4. Coatings

6.5. Sensors

6.6. Catalyst

6.7. Others



7. GRAPHENE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. U.S.

7.1.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. U.K.

7.2.3. France

7.2.4. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. China

7.3.2. Japan

7.3.3. India

7.3.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific

7.4. Rest of the World

7.4.1. Middle East

7.4.2. Africa



8. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top Companies Ranking

8.3. Market Share Analysis

8.4. Recent Developments

8.4.1. New Product Launch

8.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

8.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. CVD Equipment Corporation

9.2. Graphenea SA

9.3. Grafoid Inc.

9.4. Graphene NanoChem Plc

9.5. Haydale Graphene Industries Plc

9.6. XG Sciences

9.7. 2D Carbon Tech Inc. Ltd.

9.8. Vorbeck Materials

9.9. Thomas Swan & Co., Ltd.

9.10. Group NanoXplore Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1vycp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



or E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

