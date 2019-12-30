Global Graphene Market Outlook, 2019-2030, Featuring 200+ Company Profiles and Detailed Forecasts for Key Growth Areas, Opportunities & User Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Graphene" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Graphene provides a complete analysis for the market for these exceptional materials, including competition, production, revenues, markets, applications, producers and product developers.

There are over 200 companies globally producing graphene materials or developing products incorporating graphene and this number is growing as OEMs witness the benefits offered by graphene. Recent product launches include graphene-based bicycle and automotive tires, sportswear, concrete, thermal coatings, smartphone batteries, supercapacitors, water filtration membranes and composites. Significant commercial benefits have been achieved by using a small amount of graphene including cost savings, thermal dissipation qualities, lightweight and noise reduction.



Major corporations including Ford (automotive composites) and Huawei (cooling films for smartphones) have integrated graphene into their products. Ford are the first mass-market automotive company to use graphene in an everyday vehicle - the F150 pick-up truck.



Report contents include:

Commercialized graphene products.

Graphene Quantum Dots.

Demand for graphene by market.

Global production capacities-historical, current and forecast to 2030.

Market segmentation by graphene type.

Stage of commercialization for graphene applications, from basic research to market entry.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

Competitive landscape of graphene among other carbon-based additives (MWCNT, SWCNT, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Black, etc.)

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including tonnage demand by market, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

Market demand in tonnes, USD, CAGR 2018-2030

In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.

Assessment of applications for other 2D materials.

Over 200 company profiles including production, products, target markets.

Data on addressable markets for graphene (revenues), relevant applications, graphene technology fit and competition from other materials.

New information on demand by regional market.

The latest product and investment news.

Commercial production capacities by company, and by year, for Graphene Oxide, Graphene Nanoplatelets and CVD Graphene in tons and m2

Industrial collaborations and licence agreements

Markets targeted, by product developers and end users

Types of graphene produced, by producer

Graphene applications by industry, material, and product

Over 200 company profiles including:



Applied Graphene Materials plc

Bonbouton

Carbon Gates Technologies LLC

Carbon Waters

Directa Plus plc

Dotz Nano Ltd.

First Graphene Ltd

Grafoid, Inc.

Graphenall Co., Ltd.

Graphenea Nanomaterials

Gratomic, Inc.

Grolltex, Inc.

Haydale Limited

Paragraf Ltd.

Skeleton Technologies O

Standard Graphene

The Sixth Element ( Changzhou ) Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

) Materials Technology Co., Ltd. Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

& Co. Ltd. Versarien plc.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Graphene



4 Graphene Quantum Dots



5 Other 2-D Materials



6 Graphene Production



7 Graphene Market Structure and Routes to Commercialization



8 Regulations and Standards



9 Patents and Publications



10 Graphene Commercial Roadmap



11 End User Market Segment Analysis



12 3D Printing



13 Adhesives



14 Aviation and Aerospace



15 Automotive



16 Paints and Coatings



17 Composites



18 Conductive Films and Wearable Electronics



19 Conductive Inks



20 Graphene Transistors and Integrated Circuits



21 Memory Devices



22 Photonics



23 Batteries



24 Supercapacitors



25 Solar



26 Fuel Cells



27 Lighting



28 Oil and Gas



29 Filtration



30 Life Sciences and Biomedicine



31 Lubricants



32 Rubber and Tires



33 Sensors



34 Smart Textiles and Apparel



35 Construction



36 Graphene Company Profiles



