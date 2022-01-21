Global Graphene Markets Report 2022-2032: Production, Regulations, Patents and Publications, Pricing, Key Markets, Producer Assessment, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Graphene Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Graphene Market Report 2022 is the most comprehensive and up-to date report on graphene currently available, by the world's leading market authority on graphene and publisher of Graphene Magazine.

Profiling over 300 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered).

The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc. The market for graphene in batteries is witnessing large-scale investments.

Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties. Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key materials that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.

The Graphene Market Report 2022 contains:

Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2032 and main players

Assessment of graphene materials (CVD graphene, graphene nano platelets, graphene oxide, etc), intermediate products (graphene masterbatches, dispersions, etc) and final products with graphene embedded (e.g. headphones, tennis racquets, etc). Tabular data on current graphene products

Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market

In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2021

Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2032. Global graphene market size split by market in 2021 and for each application to 2032

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.

In-depth profiles of more than 300 graphene producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Directa Plus, Global Graphene Group, Anaphite Limited, Saint Jean Carbon, Huvis, SafeLi LLC, Grapheal, Graphex Group Ltd, Versarien, Talga Resources, Archer Materials, Haydale Graphene, Paragraf, Graphenea and many more

List of ex-graphene producers.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand

Market overview of industry developments in 2020-22.

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application

Market assessment of other 2D materials

Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, Stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Graphene Properties

1.2 Commercialization

1.3 The Graphene Market to Date

1.4 The Market in 2021

1.5 Market Outlook for 2022 and Beyond

1.6 Graphene Commercial Market Developments 2021-2022

1.7 Graphene Funding and Investments 2020-2022

1.8 Publicly Listed Graphene Companies

1.9 Graphene Global Production Capacities, in Tons and by Type

1.10 Global Demand for Graphene

1.10.1 Global Graphene Demand, to 2032, Tons

1.10.2 Global Graphene Demand, by End-user Market to 2032

1.10.3 Graphene Market, by Region

1.10.3.1 Asia-Pacific

1.10.3.2 North America

1.10.3.3 Europe

1.11 Graphene Products

1.12 Industrial Collaborations and Licence Agreements

1.13 Graphene Market Challenges

2 Overview of Graphene

2.1 History

2.2 Properties

2.3 Types of Graphene

2.3.1 Graphene Materials

2.3.2 Intermediate Products

3 Production Methods

3.1 Quality

3.2 Assessment of Graphene Production Methods

4 Regulations

4.1 Environmental, Health and Safety Regulation

4.2 Workplace Exposure

5 Graphene Patents and Publications

6 Graphene Production

6.1 Commercial Production Capacities

6.2 Graphene Oxide and Reduced Graphene Oxide Production Capacities

6.3 Graphene Nanoplatelets Production Capacities

6.4 Cvd Graphene Film

6.5 Graphene Production Issues and Challenges

7 Graphene Pricing

7.1 Pristine Graphene Flakes Pricing/Cvd Graphene

7.2 Few-Layer Graphene Pricing

7.3 Graphene Nanoplatelets Pricing

7.4 Graphene Oxide (Go) and Reduced Graphene Oxide (Rgo) Pricing

7.5 Graphene Quantum Dots Pricing

7.6 Multilayer Graphene (Mlg) Pricing

7.7 Graphene Ink

8 Markets for Graphene

8.1 3D Printing

8.2 Adhesives

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Batteries

8.5 Composites

8.6 Conductive Inks

8.7 Construction and Buildings

8.8 Electronics

8.9 Filter Media

8.10 Fuel Cells

8.11 Life Sciences and Medicine

8.12 Lighting

8.13 Lubricants

8.14 Oil and Gas

8.15 Paints and Coatings

8.16 Photonics

8.17 Photovoltaics

8.18 Rubber and Tires

8.19 Sensors

8.20 Textiles and Apparel

8.21 Supercapacitors

8.22 Other Markets

8.22.1 Audio Equipment

8.22.2 Sporting Goods and Apparel

9 Graphene Producer Assessment

9.1 Types of Graphene Produced, by Producer

9.2 Markets Targeted, by Producer

9.3 Graphene Product Developers Target Markets

10 Graphene Company Profiles (308 Company Profiles)

11 Graphene Ex-Producers and Product Developers

12 Other 2-D Materials

12.1 Comparative Analysis of Graphene and Other 2D Materials

12.2 2D Materials Production Methods

12.3 Types of 2D Materials

12.4 2D Materials Producer and Supplier Profiles

12.4.1 2D Fab Ab

12.4.2 2D Fluidics Pty Ltd

12.4.3 2D Layer

12.4.4 2D Semiconductors

12.4.5 Advanced Material Development (Amd)

12.4.6 Applied Nanolayers Bv

12.4.7 Bedimensional S.P.A

12.4.8 Cambridge Graphene Ltd

12.4.9 Evercloak, Inc

12.4.10 Flexegraph

12.4.11 Hq Graphene

12.4.12 Merck

12.4.13 Ossila Limited

12.4.14 Paragraf Ltd

12.4.15 Planartech LLC

12.4.16 Rusgraphene

12.4.17 Smart Elements GmbH

12.4.18 Spi Supplies

12.4.19 Xlynx Materials Inc

