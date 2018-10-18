GLOBAL GRAPHICS PROCESSING UNITS MARKET FORECAST 2018-2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

It has been estimated that the electrical & electronic industry would continue to rise significantly till 2024, thereby promising a wide adoption pool for graphics processing units. The global graphics processing unit (GPU) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.85% between 2018 and 2026



MARKET INSIGHTS

Rising adoption of portable computing devices such as a smartphone is expected to boost the market growth of GPU globally.Smartphones are equipped with the advanced embedded chipsets that can perform different task depending upon their programming.



GPUs are an essential part of these chipsets.The market for GPUs is segmented on the basis of type, device and industry verticals.



The electronics industry accounted for the highest revenue in the industry verticals.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global graphics processing unit (GPU) has been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.The Asia Pacific holds the largest share in graphics processing unit market.



Demand in the Asia Pacific is primarily driven by growing gaming sector, smartphone users and growing machine learning and artificial intelligence market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Leading brands in the Graphics Processing Units (GPU) market are 3dlabs Inc., Advanced micro devices Inc., Apple Inc., Arm holding plc., Broadcom Corporation (acquired by Broadcom limited), Fujitsu limited, Imagination technologies ltd (acquired by Canyon bridge), Intel Corporation, International business machines corporation (IBM), Matrox, NVidia corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Inc., Silicon integrated systems corporation, Sony corporation, etc.



