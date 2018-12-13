Global Grease Cartridges Market Outlook, 2026 - High Demand for Lubrications in Automobile Industry and Indispensable Use of Lubricating Grease
Global Grease Cartridges market accounted for $215698.8 thousand in 2017 and is expected to reach $405689.8 thousand by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
Huge demand for lubrications in automobile industry and indispensable use of lubricating grease in multiple industries is likely to boosting the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of paperboard are hindering the market growth.
Cartridges decrease human efforts while applying grease for equipment parts. Consumers are moving towards expedient products for lubricating. Manufacturers come up with various innovations lubricant packaging solutions out of which are plastic cartridges which are expected to witness a shift in demand from fiberboard cartridges. Over and above that, grease cartridges which are made up of plastic are gathering significant traction as it provides better leakage protection when compared to that of fiberboard grease cartridges.
Based on Material, plastic segment held significant market share during the forecast period. Plastic cartridges are resistant to a broad spectrum of corrosive chemicals and reagents which, in turn, have reduced chances of leakage and climate resistance. By Geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during forecast period due to growing demand for lubrication in automobile sector.
Some of the key players profiled in the Grease Cartridges Market include
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Grease Cartridges Market, By Material Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Paperboard & Fiberboard
5.3 Plastic
5.3.1 Polypropylene
5.3.2 High Density Polyethylene
5.3.3 Other Plastics
6 Global Grease Cartridges Market, By Closure Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Flat Cap
6.3 Piston Cap
6.4 Spouted cap
6.5 Pull-Off Cap
7 Global Grease Cartridges Market, By Capacity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 14.5oz
7.3 14.1oz
7.4 14oz
7.5 3oz
8 Global Grease Cartridges Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mining Industries
8.3 Automobile
8.4 Office Buildings
8.5 Schools
8.6 Government Units
8.7 Oil & Gas Industry
8.8 Construction
8.9 Automotive
8.10 Other End Users
9 Global Grease Cartridges Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
