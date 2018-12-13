Global Grease Cartridges Market Outlook, 2026 - High Demand for Lubrications in Automobile Industry and Indispensable Use of Lubricating Grease

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Grease Cartridges market accounted for $215698.8 thousand in 2017 and is expected to reach $405689.8 thousand by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Huge demand for lubrications in automobile industry and indispensable use of lubricating grease in multiple industries is likely to boosting the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of paperboard are hindering the market growth.

Cartridges decrease human efforts while applying grease for equipment parts. Consumers are moving towards expedient products for lubricating. Manufacturers come up with various innovations lubricant packaging solutions out of which are plastic cartridges which are expected to witness a shift in demand from fiberboard cartridges. Over and above that, grease cartridges which are made up of plastic are gathering significant traction as it provides better leakage protection when compared to that of fiberboard grease cartridges.

Based on Material, plastic segment held significant market share during the forecast period. Plastic cartridges are resistant to a broad spectrum of corrosive chemicals and reagents which, in turn, have reduced chances of leakage and climate resistance. By Geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during forecast period due to growing demand for lubrication in automobile sector.

11 Company Profiling



