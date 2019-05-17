Global Greek Yogurt Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greek Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global greek yogurt market was worth US$ 7.4 Billion in 2018

Greek yogurt, also known as yogurt cheese or sack yogurt is prepared through straining of curd and separating it from the excess watery whey. The straining process makes the yogurt thicker and creamier as compared to the regular curd. Greek yogurt has various nutritional benefits such as high protein, calcium, and vitamin-B content, probiotic properties, low carbohydrates, etc. They also come in a variety of flavours and toppings such as blueberry, vanilla, honey, chocolate, etc. It is also highly preferred by consumers for making various sauces and for marinating cheese and meat.

One of the key factors driving the global greek yogurt market is the increase in health consciousness among consumers and change in dietary preference towards healthy and nutrient-rich food products. Owing to the increasing consumption of fat-free and weight management products, greek yogurt has gained immense popularity among consumers.

In countries such as the US, Mexico, Canada, etc., greek yogurt is used extensively for meal preparation and is also consumed as a sweet snack mixed with fruits. It is also used as a substitute product for sour cream, smoothies, cream cheese and butter that has increased its application in the food and beverage industry.

Additionally, the introduction of greek yogurt produced with natural and organic ingredients has also catalyzed the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly preferring food sources that are gluten-free, chemical-free and produced with natural methods. Moreover, factors such as growing urbanization, a rise in the middle-class population, strong growth in online sales, etc. are also catalyzing the growth of the market.

Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 12.3 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.

Chobani LLC

Stonyfield Farm Inc.

Fage International S.A.

General Mills Inc .

. Dannon

Alpina Foods

Auburn Dairy

Delta Food (Vivartia)

EasiYo,Ehrmann

Emmi Group

Glenisk

Kalypso Farms DairyDas

Kri Kri

Mevgal

Muller UK & Ireland

Olympus

