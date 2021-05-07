Global Green Data Center Market (2020 to 2026) - by Component, Data Center Size, Vertical and Region

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Green Data Center Market By Component, By Data Center Size, By Vertical, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Green Data Center Market size is expected to reach $142.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 19.7% CAGR during the forecast period. A green data center is helpful for storage and data management in which the lighting, mechanical, electrical, and computer systems are used for the purpose of offering optimal energy efficiency with very low environment impact. Green data centers are used by IT companies with an aim to minimize environment impact through determining, scheduling, and installing initiatives around the data center environment. A green data center offers identical features and abilities like a traditional data center still take low amount of energy and space; because of this green data center is regarded as eco-friendlier.



High demand for data storage management, growing energy cost, and massive electricity consumption are some of the catalysts for market growth. Conversely, some of the obstacles to the market growth are low awareness regarding the benefits of a green data center, massive initial cost, and inflexibility with the current data center. Presently, the industry witnesses a consistent requirement of energy-efficient or green data centers. With the help of energy-efficient data centers, the operation cost of a data center and consumption of energy in powering the facility and infrastructure can be reduced.



The major determinant for the growth of the green data center market is the concern about the increasing energy consumption by data centers, in the past few years, has encouraged governments across the globe, to manage energy consumption. With cloud computing becoming highly energy-efficient and majorly depending on renewable sources, other industries like transportation, manufacturing, and buildings is expected to adopt green data centers in order to cut down their own emissions.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution segment is further bifurcated across Information Technology, Power and Cooling. The Information Technology market dominated the Global Green Data Center Market by Solution Type 2019, growing at a CAGR of 18.1 % during the forecast period. The Power market is showcasing a CAGR of 18.4% during (2020 - 2026). Additionally, The Cooling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20% during (2020 - 2026).



Data Center Type Outlook



Based on Data Center Size, the market is segmented into Large and Small & Medium Data Centers. Large data centers segment is expected to procure a substantial revenue share during the forecast period. Large data centers range more than 25,000 square feet of area and comprise high-density server racks. They provide superior ceiling services implementation and a streamlined flow of operations on the production floor. There is broad utilization of High-energy Efficient Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH) and Precision Air Handling Unit (PAHU) machines by large data center.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail and Others. In the green data center market, the BFSI segment is among the critical industries that provide a broad range of products and services. All BFSI institutes and companies necessarily require intensively safe data transactions and storage. This segment is highly regulated and has massive demands among customers. The efficient data centers have high demand, as a massive amount of safe data is needed to be stored and accessed.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America held the major share of Green Data Center. North America is home for the large enterprises and the region is the leader in adopting advanced technologies. Asia Pacific is expected to showcase promising growth rate during the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Green Data Center Market. Companies such as Schneider Electric SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Green Revolution Cooling, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, and Dell Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dell Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., Delta Electronics, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Midas Green Technologies LLC, Green Revolution Cooling, Inc., and Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group).

