Global Green Data Center Markets, 2022-2027: Automation & Intelligent Monitoring Solutions & Deployment of Modular Data Centers & Gensets

The global green data center market is witnessing intense competition among global data center service providers as well as local companies. The market is witnessing investments from cloud services operators and telecom operators.
Data center operators operating in the North American and European regions are likely to have more efficient and effective infrastructure as compared to operators operating in the MEA and APAC regions.
What makes a data center "Green"?
- Usage of renewable energy such as wind, hydropower, solar as the primary source of power
- Buildings with lower PUE and carbon emissions
- Minimal wastage and provision of reuse and recycling of IT infrastructure such as servers.
- Usage of innovative data center technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, HVO fuel, advanced cooling techniques
Global Green Data Centers Market Segments
- Innovations in power technologies
- Innovations in cooling technologies
- Adoption of district heating and waste heat recovery systems is expanding beyond Nordics
- Increasing Modular data center design & deployment
