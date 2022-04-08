Global Green Data Center Markets, 2022-2027: Automation & Intelligent Monitoring Solutions & Deployment of Modular Data Centers & Gensets

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Green Data Center Market Report Provides the Latest Analysis of Market Share, Growth Drivers, Challenges, And Investment Opportunities.

The global green data center market is witnessing intense competition among global data center service providers as well as local companies. The market is witnessing investments from cloud services operators and telecom operators.

Data center operators operating in the North American and European regions are likely to have more efficient and effective infrastructure as compared to operators operating in the MEA and APAC regions.

What makes a data center "Green"?

Usage of renewable energy such as wind, hydropower, solar as the primary source of power

Buildings with lower PUE and carbon emissions

Minimal wastage and provision of reuse and recycling of IT infrastructure such as servers.

Usage of innovative data center technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, HVO fuel, advanced cooling techniques

Global Green Data Centers Market Segments

Innovations in power technologies

Innovations in cooling technologies

Adoption of district heating and waste heat recovery systems is expanding beyond Nordics

Increasing Modular data center design & deployment

Key Vendors

21Vianet Group

Africa Data Centres

AQ Compute

Airtel

AirTrunk Operating

Apple

Alibaba Cloud

Aligned

Amazon Web Services

atNorth

Big Data Exchange (BDx)

Bridge Data Centres

Canberra Data Centers

Chayora

Chindata

Cologix

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

CyrusOne

DATA4

DataBank

DigiPlex

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Etisalat Group

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

Flexential

GDS Services

Global Switch

Google

Green Mountain (AZRIELI GROUP)

HostDime

Huawei Technologies

Iron Mountain

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

Moro Hub

Nautilus Data Technologies

Netia

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

ODATA

Oracle

Orange Business Services

Pure Data Centres Group

QTS Realty Trust

RackBank

Raxio Group

Rostelecom Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

Sify Technologies

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Switch

Tenglong Holdings Group

T5 Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

Yandex

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

Renewable Energy Providers

ACCONIA Energia

Apex Clean Energy

The AES Corporation

Conrad Energy

Datafarm Energy

DE SHAW RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS

EDF Renewables

Distributed Power Technologies

NTR

Orsted

ScottishPower

Torch Clean Energy

MC Retail Energy

GreenYellow

Engie

Simply Energy

ReNew Power

Lightsource bp

TotalEnergies

Better Energy

Ilmatar Energy

Faro Energy

RWE Renewables

ERG

Sunseap Group

AMP Energy

Enel Group

Solar Alliance

MP2 Energy

HDF Energy

Shell

Eneco

Rocky Mountain Power

Pattern Energy

Neoen

Avaada Energy

Dominion Energy

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Leeward Renewable Energy

NextEra Energy

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Power Usage Effectiveness (Pue)

7.3 Policy Drivers

7.4 Energy Certifications

7.5 Moving Towards Green Energy

7.6 Renewable Energy Adoption by Data Center Operators



8 Efficiency in It Infrastructure

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Innovative Data Center Power Technologies

9.2 Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology

9.3 Innovative Data Center Cooling Technologies

9.4 Ai & Hpc Applications Boost Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

9.5 Increasing Adoption of District Heating Concept

9.6 Increase in Industrial Electricity Pricing

9.7 Growth in Data Centers Targeting Pue <_5_br />9.8 Adoption of Advanced It Infrastructure

9.9 Government Push for Green Data Center Development



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators

10.2 Renewable Energy Initiatives by Colocation & Enterprise Operators

10.3 Growing Cloud Services Adoption

10.4 Automation & Intelligent Monitoring Solutions

10.5 Deployment of Modular Data Centers & Gensets



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

11.2 Water Consumption by Data Centers

11.3 Lack of Skilled Data Center Professionals

11.4 Location Constraints for Green Data Centers



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Five Forces Analysis



13 Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Electrical Infrastructure

13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure

13.5 General Construction



14 Electrical Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Ups Systems

14.4 Generators

14.5 Transfer Switches & Switchgear

14.6 Pdus

14.7 Other Electrical Infrastructure



15 Mechanical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Cooling Systems

15.4 Racks

15.5 Other Mechanical Infrastructure



16 Cooling Systems

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Crac & Crah Units

16.4 Chiller Units

16.5 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

16.6 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

16.7 Other Cooling Units



17 Cooling Technique

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Air-Based Cooling Techniques

17.4 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques



18 General Construction

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Core & Shell Development

18.4 Installation & Commissioning Services

18.5 Building & Engineering Design

18.6 Physical Security

18.7 Fire Detection & Suppression

18.8 Dcim/Bms Solutions



19 Geography

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

