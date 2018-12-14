Global Green-Roofs Markets (2018-2022): Driven by the Decrease in Global Warming by Adopting Green Roofs

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Green-Roofs Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The green-roofs market will register a CAGR of over 19% by 2022.

Vendors such as Zinco, and Bauder are offering green roofs integrated with solar photovoltaic cells. These roofs help to reduce greenhouse emission and ensure sustainable development of buildings. Thus, the implementation of bio solar roofs will be a key trend driving market growth.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the decrease in global warming by adopting green roofs. These roofs decrease the ambient temperature and the urban heat island effect which is prompting governments of various countries to develop policies supporting the implementation of green roofs.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high initial costs of green roofs. The payback period of these roofs is also high which is hampering the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

Axter

Bauder

Bender

Sempergreen

ZinCo

