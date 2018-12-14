Global Green-Roofs Markets (2018-2022): Driven by the Decrease in Global Warming by Adopting Green Roofs
10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Green-Roofs Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The green-roofs market will register a CAGR of over 19% by 2022.
Vendors such as Zinco, and Bauder are offering green roofs integrated with solar photovoltaic cells. These roofs help to reduce greenhouse emission and ensure sustainable development of buildings. Thus, the implementation of bio solar roofs will be a key trend driving market growth.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the decrease in global warming by adopting green roofs. These roofs decrease the ambient temperature and the urban heat island effect which is prompting governments of various countries to develop policies supporting the implementation of green roofs.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high initial costs of green roofs. The payback period of these roofs is also high which is hampering the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Players
- Axter
- Bauder
- Bender
- Sempergreen
- ZinCo
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Extensive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Intensive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Axter
- Bauder
- Bender
- Sempergreen
- ZinCo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/svvm6r/global?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article