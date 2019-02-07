Global Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Green Solvents & Bio Solvents - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report

Global Green Solvents & Bio Solvents market is expected to grow from $5.50 billion in 2017 to reach $12.31 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 9.4%.

Rising government support for make inquiries on green and bio-based solvents and severe parameter on VOC emissions and other hazardous air pollutants are some of the factors attributing the growth of the market. Huge manufacturing price and uncertainty about feedstock supplies is hampering the growth of the market. Transition of petro-chemical and fuel products and goods towards renewable resources is providing ample opportunities in boosting the market in the near future.

Green solvents are solvents made from naturally occurring resources like plants, fruits, seeds and other. These are non-diffusing Volatile Organic Compounds, and their distinctiveness is low miscibility & toxicity, easier biodegradability under ecological conditions. They are being used more than conventional solvents, as they are less toxic, easy to recycle and have a high boiling point. Environmental concerns have led to industrial participants investing to developer cheaper and superior green solvents.

Based on end user, Paints & Coatings section holds more shares and profits of the global green and bio-based solvents market. Rising ecological concerns in conjunction with growing customer awareness towards environmental-friendly products fuels the acceptance of green solvent in paints and coating industry.

Depending on geography, Asia pacific market has attributed sluggish growth over the last few years. Rising economies such as India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand and Brazil are predicted to witness quick expansion in the green solvents market. Such healthy demand can be propel to construction initiatives and government initiatives regarding health and environment.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Methyl Soyate

5.3 Diols & Glycols

5.3.1 Solketal

5.3.2 Butanediol

5.3.3 Isobutanol

5.3.4 Ethylene Glycols

5.3.5 Polypropylene Glycols

5.3.6 Other Diols & Glycols

5.4 Esters

5.4.1 Lactate Esters

5.4.2 Soy Methyl Ester

5.5 D-Limonene

5.6 Hydrogen Peroxide

5.7 Alcohols

5.7.1 Bio-Methanol

5.7.2 Bio-Propanol

5.7.3 Bio-Ethanol

5.7.4 Bio-Butanol

5.8 2-Methyltetrahydrofuran

5.9 Other Types



6 Global Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Agriculture

6.3 Adhesives

6.4 Pharmaceuticals

6.5 Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

6.6 Cosmetics

6.7 Printing Inks

6.8 Paints & Coatings

6.9 Personal Care

6.10 Other End users

6.10.1 Thin layer chromatography

6.10.2 Extraction of Food Products

6.10.3 Biocatalysis

6.10.4 Polymer Manufacturing

6.10.5 Agrochemicals



7 Global Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 The dow chemical company

9.2 BASF SE

9.3 E.I. Dupont de nemours & co.

9.4 Cargill Inc.

9.5 Huntsman Corporation

9.6 Florida Chemicals Company Inc.

9.7 Vertec Biosolvents Inc.

9.8 LyondellBasell

9.9 Circa Group

9.10 Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.11 Bioamber Inc.

9.12 Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co.

9.13 Myriant Corporation

9.14 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co. LTD

9.15 Sucrogen Bioethanol PTY LTD

9.16 Pinova Holdings INC

9.17 Diacel Chemical Industries Ltd

9.18 Genomatica INC

9.19 Exxon Mobil Corporation

9.20 PetroleoBrasileiro S.A



