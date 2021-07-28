Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market- Certhon, Dalsem, Industries Harnois Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The greenhouse horticulture market is poised to grow by USD 8.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. 

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improved CO2 extraction technologies.

The greenhouse horticulture market analysis includes Product segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the evolution of LEDs in horticultural lighting solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the greenhouse horticulture market growth during the next few years.

The Greenhouse Horticulture Market Covers the Following Areas:

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Sizing
Greenhouse Horticulture Market Forecast
Greenhouse Horticulture Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Certhon
  • Dalsem
  • Industries Harnois Inc.
  • Netafim Ltd.
  • Priva Holding BV
  • Richel Group
  • Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV
  • Rough Brothers Inc.
  • Top Greenhouses Ltd.
  • Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

