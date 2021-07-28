Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market- Certhon, Dalsem, Industries Harnois Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth
Jul 28, 2021, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The greenhouse horticulture market is poised to grow by USD 8.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improved CO2 extraction technologies.
The greenhouse horticulture market analysis includes Product segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the evolution of LEDs in horticultural lighting solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the greenhouse horticulture market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Greenhouse Horticulture Market Covers the Following Areas:
Greenhouse Horticulture Market Sizing
Greenhouse Horticulture Market Forecast
Greenhouse Horticulture Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Certhon
- Dalsem
- Industries Harnois Inc.
- Netafim Ltd.
- Priva Holding BV
- Richel Group
- Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV
- Rough Brothers Inc.
- Top Greenhouses Ltd.
- Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for Building products
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Inbound logistics
2.3.3 Production operations
2.3.4 Outbound logistics
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
2.3.6 Service
Support activities
Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2019
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global greenhouse horticulture market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Plastic
- Glass
Plastic was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 5%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2019 and 2024.
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product
5.3 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 18: Plastic - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 19: Global plastic greenhouse horticulture market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 20: Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
5.4 Glass - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 21: Glass - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Global glass greenhouse horticulture market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 23: Glass - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Edibles
6.2 Ornamental
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 25: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Europe was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2019 and 2024, which is faster than the overall market.
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison
8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 28: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Europe market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: North America market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: APAC market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: MEA market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: South America market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 42: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 43: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Increased urban demand driving horticultural production
9.1.2 Government support for greenhouse horticulture in developing economies
9.1.3 Improvements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 High costs associated with greenhouses
9.2.2 Lack of proper water for irrigation
9.2.3 Absence of developed pest control measures for greenhouses
Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market Trends
9.3.1 Increasing relevance of LED growth lights in greenhouse horticulture
9.3.2 Improvement in materials for retaining heat in greenhouses
9.3.3 Innovation and investments in greenhouse horticulture startups
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Vendor Landscape
Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.
Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 48: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 49: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Certhon
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.4 Dalsem
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.5 Industries Harnois Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.6 Netafim Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.7 Priva Holding BV
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.8 Richel Group
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.9 Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.10 Rough Brothers Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.11 Top Greenhouses Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.12 Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 90: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
