Global Greeting Cards Market 2022: Rising Popularity of Digital Cards Continues to Negatively Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards

The global market for Greeting Cards estimated at US$23 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to decline to revised size of US$20.9 Billion by 2026, declining at a CAGR of -1.7% over the analysis period.

Birthday Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -0.7% CAGR and shrink to US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Christmas/New Year segment is readjusted to a revised -2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Greeting Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2021. China is forecast to shrink to US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a negative CAGR of -1.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to record negative CAGR of -1.8% and -2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to decline at approximately -2.5% CAGR. These markets are witnessing decline in growth, constrained by challenges posed by growing social media proliferation, and surging popularity of digital e-cards.

With the advent of digitalization, social media platforms and messaging apps such as WhatsApp, the greeting card business has been affected considerably. This coupled with rising awareness among people about the need to save trees has led to rising demand for e-cards. Despite the challenges posed by the growing social media and e-cards, there still exists a niche consumer base for physical greeting cards, and giving and receiving these cards continues to matter to a set of consumers, albeit a shrinking one. For this niche group of consumers a physical greeting card on special occasions means much more than a Facebook message or an e-card.

Greeting card is the most popular gift for valentine day, surpassing flowers and candies. Valentine's Day is the second largest holiday for giving greeting cards. Valentine's Day is popularly celebrated in the US, United Kingdom, France, Australia, Denmark, Italy, Canada, and Mexico. In the global Valentine`s Day segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain a major market in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$254.7 Million by the year 2026.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

History of Greeting Cards: A Peek into its Intriguing Origin

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities

Companies Adopt Proactive Strategies to Boost Demand

Low Entry Barriers Make Industry Attractive for Newcomers

Key Factors Determining Market Success Summarized

Market Players Embrace the E-Card Business Model

Consolidation Rife in the Greeting Cards Market

Greeting Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Digital Cards Continues to Negatively Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards

Increasing Internet Penetration & Growing Smartphone Usage Transforms Digital Greeting Cards Market

Demographic Trends Play an Important Role in Market Adoption

Millennials: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New Marketing Target

Advent of Advanced Digital Technologies Fuel Growth for Greeting Cards Market

Increasing Popularity of Online Platforms Supports Demand for Greeting Cards

A Glance at Other Major Design Trends for Greeting Cards

Mobile Phone Apps to Create Physical Greeting Cards: A Growing Trend

Greeting Cards Turn Eco-friendly

Customized & Personalized Greeting Cards Present Growth Potential

Luxury Cards Find Favor Among Consumers

Rising Demand for Cards for the Blind

Corporate Greeting Cards: An Ideal Marketing & Advertising Tool

Workplace Greetings Attain Commonplace Stature

Retail Landscape for Greeting Cards

Online Emerges as a Lucrative Retail Segment for Greeting Cards

Increasing Raw Material Costs Add to Manufacturers Woes

