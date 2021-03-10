Global Greeting Cards Market Report 2020-2027: COVID-19, the Grinch That Stole the Holiday Cheer From the Greeting Cards Market - Demand Slumps by -3.6%
Mar 10, 2021, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greeting Cards - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19, the Grinch That Stole the Holiday Cheer From the Greeting Cards Market. Demand Slumps by -3.6%
The global market for Greeting Cards is expected to slump by -3.6% in the year 2020 and will continue to decline, shrinking to a size of US$ 20.4 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of -1.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.
The year 2020 is set to go down into history as the year of turmoil, tragedy & human suffering. Sending timely sentiments the old fashioned way through physical greeting cards has come to end. With new studies showing COVID-19 causing coronavirus to be extremely robust than earlier suppositions, the threat posed by surface transmission in real life is growing bigger.
New lab studies conducted in Australia have shown the virus capable of surviving on smooth surfaces like bank notes, glass and plastic for upto 28 days in lab conditions. Fears over getting infected from handling posts therefore remains strong, discouraging people from sending and receiving non-essential posts, packages and parcels.
Also, in a year mired with disruption, sadness, anxiety, and stress, greeting card companies are finding it challenging to come up with the right messages for their 2020 holiday cards that convey the same sentiments as what people want to share with their friends and family.
Despite the tough economic climate, various companies have come up with coronavirus greeting cards to help people share their feelings with their loved ones. Companies such as Etsy, Amazon, Hallmark and Paper & Honey are offering an extensive range of COVID-19 related greeting cards mentioning coronavirus, quarantine, social distancing and masks.
These cards are enjoying immense gains and popularity among consumers. These timely cards are intended to reflect the current situation as well as are highly authentic and meaningful. In addition, coronavirus greeting cards demonstrate special efforts made by a person for someone in the very moment. Coronavirus greeting cards are aimed at providing people with the required break from videoconferences and computer or mobile screens allowing them to share laughter and joy with others during the pressing situation.
The post COVID-19 period will see resurgence of demand for electronic greeting cards. Prior to the digital communications age, the greeting cards market was a high growth market, as it was the most effective means available for consumers to convey feelings and wishes to their loved ones. The instantaneous nature of digital communications has however changed the scenario with consumers now having a plethora of options to convey their messages and feelings, ousting for the large part, the traditional and age-old feeling expression mechanism of physical/ real greeting cards.
The social media has especially provided people with several new ways of affirming emotions and attracted towards itself, a large percentage of the loyal physical greeting card consumers. Volume sales of greeting cards were especially hit by this trend. Makers and vendors of physical greetings cards are presenting confronting immense pressure to quickly shift towards offering innovative products to stay relevant. In the recent times, the trend towards sending online digital greetings has grown rapidly driven by the rise in social media and other digital communication means.
People even in the remotest parts of the world are in a position to access and send digital greeting cards to their loved ones at any time and from anywhere in the world. Not just greeting cards, but browsing, bargaining and purchasing gifts has also become extremely convenient with online shopping, a growing trend that is directly affecting the brick and mortar retail sales around the world.
The increasing penetration of smartphones is also impacting consumer markets in a far-reaching way, the impact of which is evident on greeting cards and gifts industry. In the coming years, the global online revolution will result in a significant transformation in the way people think and feel about greeting cards. Social media is expected to take on the greetings market, in a big way, in future, resulting in serious implications for the manufacturers as well as marketers operating in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Pandemic to Influence Designs of 2020 Holiday Season's Greeting Cards
- Lockdowns & Restrictions Revive Consumer Interest in Greeting Cards
- Coronavirus Greeting Cards: Enabling People to Share Small Chuckles amid Crisis
- Greeting Cards: An Introduction
- History of Greeting Cards: A Peek into its Intriguing Origin
- Seasonal & Everyday Cards
- Types of Greeting Cards
- Greeting Cards: Celebrating Life Moments and Milestone Events despite Challenging Times and the Inevitable Market Decline
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities
- Competition
- Companies Adopt Proactive Strategies to Boost Demand
- Low Entry Barriers Make Industry Attractive for Newcomers
- Key Factors Determining Market Success Summarized
- Market Players Embrace the E-Card Business Model
- Consolidation Rife in the Greeting Cards Market
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total: 115)
- American Greetings
- Carlton Cards
- John Sands
- UK Greetings Ltd.
- Archies
- Avanti Press
- Budget Greeting Cards
- Card Factory
- Child Rights and You
- Crane & Co.
- Current Media Group
- Galison Publishing
- Hallmark Cards
- IG Design Group
- LovePop
- Party City Holdco
- Simon Elvin Ltd.
- UNICEF
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Popularity of Digital Cards Continues to Negatively Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards
- Increasing Internet Penetration & Growing Smartphone Usage Transforms Digital Greeting Cards Market
- Demographic Trends Play an Important Role in Market Adoption
- Women: A Major Consumer Segment for Greeting Cards
- Millennials: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New Marketing Target
- Globalization Trend Generates Market Growth Opportunities
- Advent of Advanced Digital Technologies Fuel Growth for Greeting Cards Market
- Increasing Popularity of Online Platforms Supports Demand for Greeting Cards
- Notable Technology and Design Trends: Towards Reviving Consumer Interest
- Sound Cards
- 'Blank' is the New Design Trend
- Handmade Cards
- Hilarious Greeting Cards
- Interactive Greeting Cards
- Use of Innovative Illustrations & Color Combinations
- A Glance at Other Major Design Trends for Greeting Cards
- Mobile Phone Apps to Create Physical Greeting Cards: A Growing Trend
- Greeting Cards Turn Eco-friendly
- Customized & Personalized Greeting Cards Present Growth Potential
- Luxury Cards Find Favor Among Consumers
- Rising Demand for Cards for the Blind
- New Occasions and New Themes: A Growing Niche
- Sympathy Cards Help Sail Through Difficult Times
- Corporate Greeting Cards: An Ideal Marketing & Advertising Tool
- Workplace Greetings Attain Commonplace Stature
- Cards by Occasions, Celebrations & Holidays: A Review
- Valentine's Day Cards
- Father's Day & Mother's Day: A Tribute to Parenthood
- Halloweens Day: A Spooky Homage to Immortality
- Christmas/New Year: There's Money in Festivities
- Chinese New Year
- Easter, Three Kings Day & Thanksgiving Day: Milking Cash from Religious Events
- Weddings & Anniversaries: Celebrating Milestones
- Birthdays: The World's Best-Loved Reason to Celebrate
- Retail Landscape for Greeting Cards
- Online Emerges as a Lucrative Retail Segment for Greeting Cards
- Increasing Raw Material Costs Add to Manufacturers Woes
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Greeting Card: An Accessible Form of Communication Slowly and Steadily Fading Away
- Greeting Cards Continue to Remain Popular in Digital Age
- Economical E-Cards Hamper Growth Prospects for Greeting Cards
- Companies Focus on New Collections & Designs to Boost Card Sales
- Customization and Digitization Influence Market Dynamics
- Cards with Messages Depicting Humor Gain Popularity
- Greeting Cards Follow the Eco-Friendly Trend
- Cards for Pets Find Favor
- Religious Cards: A Niche Market
- Inspirational Cards: Communicating Diverse Messages
- Competition
- Consolidation to Deal with Underperforming Locations and Reducing Operating Costs
- CANADA
- Surging Raw Material Costs and Rising Postage Prices Add to Market Woes
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- UK: A Major Greeting Cards Market in Europe
- Higher Postage Costs and Rising Proliferation of E-Cards: Key Reasons for Market Decline
- Card Retailers in UK Exploring New Avenues of Marketing
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- India: A Major Greeting Cards Market
- MIDDLE EAST
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 66
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h8rczy
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article