Global Grid-Scale Battery Market Outlook Report 2020: Market Accounted for $1.62 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach $14.51 Billion by 2027
Oct 30, 2020, 11:45 ET
According to the report, the Global Grid-Scale battery Market accounted for $1.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $14.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing demand for energy-efficient machinery, government regulations for enhancing energy efficiency, and technological advancements. However, the high initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Grid-scale battery can be defined as the electrochemical device that stores energy generated by the power plant or from the grid and delivers when needed. This technology helps power operators to store energy for future use. The incorporation of this technology in the power sector helps in achieving flexibility in the internal processes and the integration of renewable energy sources.
By type, the lithium-ion segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its improved manufacturing capacity and decrease in price with technological advancements. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the initiatives from governments to adopt renewable sources of energy and high awareness levels among people.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sodium Sulphur Battery
5.3 Zinc-Hybrid Batteries
5.4 Lithium-Ion
5.5 Flow Battery
5.6 Lead Acid
5.7 Other Types
5.7.1 Nickel-Iron Battery
5.7.2 Nickel-Cadmium Battery
5.7.3 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
6 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Ownership-Model
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Utility Owned
6.3 Third-Party Owned
6.4 Vendor Owned
6.5 Independent Power Producers Owned
7 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Power Generation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Energy Capacity
7.3 Power Capacity or Rating
8 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ancillary Services
8.3 Renewable Integration
8.4 Frequency Regulation
8.5 Back-Up Power
8.6 Peak Shift
8.7 Capacity Firming
8.8 Load Shifting
8.9 Bill Management
8.10 Other Applications
8.10.1 Ramping
8.10.2 Black Start
8.10.3 Transmission and Distribution Services
8.10.4 Microgrids
9 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Service Offering
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Curtailment Reduction
9.3 Investment Deferral
10 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launches
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Panasonic Corporation
12.2 Toshiba
12.3 General Electric (GE)
12.4 ABB
12.5 Tesla
12.6 Samsung SDI Co Ltd.
12.7 LG Chem Ltd.
12.8 S&C Electric Company
12.9 BYD Company Limited
12.10 NGK Insulators
12.11 East Penn Manufacturing Company
12.12 Fluence Energy LLC
12.13 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd.
12.14 Clarios
12.15 Saft Groupe SA
12.16 GS Yuasa Corporation
