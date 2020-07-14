Global Grinding Machines Industry

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Grinding Machines Market to Reach US$5.6 Billion by the Year 202.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Grinding Machines estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Surface Grinding Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cylindrical Grinding Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.9% share of the global Grinding Machines market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027 The Grinding Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.

Center-less Grinding Machines Segment Corners a 23.8% Share in 2020

In the global Center-less Grinding Machines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$815.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$952.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$781.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 402-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    Launch of Revolutionary Grinding Platforms and Solutions for

    Industry 4.0/Smart Factory Drive Healthy Growth in Demand

    Digital Smart Grinding Solutions from United Grinding Group

    Revolutionary Air-Operated Grinder Integrated with the Novel

    DIQ Platform Technology

    ANCA?s Robotic Loader and Other Innovations

    Robustness, Flexibility, and Numerous Other Benefits Drive

    Implementation of CNC Grinding Machines in the Metal Casting

    Industry

    Advantages and Disadvantages of CNC Technology

    Challenges to Implementing CNC Technology

    Future of Automation in CNC Grinding

    Multi-Robot Production Cell Technology Opens Up Several

    Opportunities

    Robotics to Emerge as an Intrinsic Part of CNC Grinding Machines

    Superior Attributes over Milling and Turning Boosts Demand in

    Aerospace Engine and Components Manufacturing

    Machining Platforms Evolve to Address Specific Needs of the

    Aerospace Industry

    Custom Grinding and Dressing Solutions for Aerospace Parts

    Use of New and Different Materials in Aerospace Building

    Provide Opportunities

    Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities

    Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Signals

    Opportunities

    Surging Popularity of Laser Machines in HandlingTough Tool

    Grinding Promote Market Adoption

    Medical Orthopedic Implants Opens Up New Avenues for Future Growth

    CNC Tool Grinders Find Growing Use in Orthopedic Implants Grinding

    Increasing Use in Electrical Appliances and Electronics

    Manufacturing Drive Demand for Die Grinders

    Efficiency and Productivity Benefits Drive Demand in the Cement

    Manufacturing Industry

    Increasing Proliferation of Advanced Technologies in Gear

    Grinding Lends Traction to Market Growth

    Solutions to Reduce Noise

    Accelerating Grinding Time

    Enhanced Polish Grinding

    Several Critical Applications in Semiconductor Manufacturing

    Spurs Demand for Grinding Machines

    Growing Demand for New Generation Automobiles Extends

    Opportunities for Grinding Machines

    Shortage of Skilled Labor is Driving Automation in Grinding

    Machinery

    Automated Grinding and Finishing Technology

    Innovative System for Automated Floor Grinding

    Robotic Automation and Grinding Machines: Complimentary to Each

    Other or Substitutes?

    Robotic Technology for Efficient High Payload Operations

    Growing Share of Renewables Drive Demand for Grinding Machines

    in Wind Turbines Production

    Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Benefits Market

    Prospects

    Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market, Also

    Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

    Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for

    Grinding Machines in Developing Countries

    Other Steadily Growing End-Use Markets for Grinding Machines

    Job Shops Industry

    Heavy Machinery Industry

    WEINIG Rondamat Range of Universal Grinding Machines

    GrindSmart Grinding Machines for Small and Large Tools

    OD-1524X-CNC OD-Cylindrical Grinder

    Innovative, Dual Spindle Grinding System for Complex OD and ID

    Grinding

    VGring-360 that Allows Solid Carbide Tools? Multi-Level Machining

    Supertec?s Novel Machine Tools and Grinders Range

    Five-Axis Grinding Machinery with Increased Axis Movement

    Helitronic-Power 400 & Helitronic-Power Diamond 400 Systems

    Spiro F12 and Spiro F5

    MEISTER-G3 and GLS-150GL Grinders

    NXT Tool Grinding System

    The Zema Line: Novel Corundum Grinding Systems Range

    3-in-1 Diamond-Grinding Wheels

    VG-110 for Large Scale Internal Out-of-Round Machining Needs

    Innovative Fixture for Shoe-Grinding in Cylindrical Grinding

    Machines

    Expanded Range of Vertical Clamp Bore Micro-finishing Grinders

    Novel Swing Arm Double Disc Grinder

    Innovative Machines by Thielenhaus Microfinish

    Norton Pneumatic Die Grinder

    Reinvention of Weldon Midas Series

    WireDress ® Technology for Metal-Bonded Grinding

    Electro-Discharge (EDM) and Electrochemical (ECM) Dressing

    Integrated Dressing with STUDER-WireDress®

    No Wear of the Dressing Device

    Integrated Control Unit in the Control System of the Grinding

    Machine

    MicroStar iQ: A Flat-Finishing Machine that can Self-Regulate

    NUMgrind Software Simplifies Programming of CNC Precision

    Grinding Machines

    SG 160 SKYGRIND Technology Revolutionizes Gear Grinding Process

    Precision Grinding for Sheet Metal Fine Machining

    Robot-Guided Flexible Deburring

    Lapmaster Wolters? Device for High Quality Profile and Surface

    Grinding

    Varia: New Improved Universal Cylindrical Grinder

    Double Column Surface Grinding Machine

    High Speed Compact Internal CNC Grinder

    Tiger Ceramic: High Performance Range of Cutting, Grinding, and

    Combination Wheels

    High Level Cylindrical Grinding Technology

    Optimizing User Profitability

    ILD Series of Universal Internal Grinding Machines

    IRD 200 and IRD 400: Radial and Internal Grinding Machines

    Rotary Surface Grinder

    High Performance Precision ID Grinder

    Upgrading of LGG Range of Grinding Machines

    M 18 FUEL ¼? Die Grinder

    GPD Double-Drive CNC Cylindrical Grinders

    4.5-inch Diamond Grinding Wheel with Long Life

    Dual Station Universal Belt Grinder for Enhanced Grinding

    JUMAT 6S Grinding Machine

    Double Disc Grinding Process for DD-7 Grinders

