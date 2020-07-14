Global Grinding Machines Industry
NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Grinding Machines Market to Reach US$5.6 Billion by the Year 202.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Grinding Machines estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Surface Grinding Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cylindrical Grinding Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.9% share of the global Grinding Machines market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027 The Grinding Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Center-less Grinding Machines Segment Corners a 23.8% Share in 2020
In the global Center-less Grinding Machines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$815.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$952.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$781.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 402-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M Company
- Amada Co, Ltd.
- ANCA Pty. Ltd.
- Chevalier Machinery, Inc.
- Danobat Group
- ELB-SCHLIFF Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH
- EMAG GmbH & Co. KG
- Falcon Machine Tools Co., Ltd.
- Fives Group
- Glebar Co.,
- Hardinge, Inc.
- Heinz Berger Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG
- JTEKT Corporation
- Kent Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Koyo Machinery USA, Inc.
- Kunshan Huachen Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd.
- Okamoto Corporation
- Pietro Carnaghi Spa
- Shanghai Machine Tool Works Ltd.
- Shigiya (USA) Ltd.
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPEII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Grinding Machines: Delivering Ever Increasing Levels of
Dimensional Accuracy, Unimaginable Tolerance Levels, and High
Precision
The Indispensable Role of Grinding Machines in Industrial
Applications: Foundation for Market Growth
Materials, Process Kinematics, and Wheel Speeds
Adaptive Control Bring Great Improvements in Removal Rates
Critical Role of Grinding Fuels
Growing Preference for Super-Abrasives Wheels, CBN and Diamond
Increasing Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in
Grinding Systems
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to the Machine Tools Industry
Key Growth Drivers Summarized
Technology Refinements Boost Demand for Numerical Control (NC)
Machine Tools
Advent of 3D-Printing Machines Marks the Emergence of Next
Generation Machine Tools
Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools
Smart Machines Surge in Popularity
Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth
Global Market Outlook
Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Supports
Growth Momentum
Despite Slowdown in Economic Growth, China Continues to
Dominate Global Sales of Grinding Machines
Global Competitor Market Shares
Grinding Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3M Company ( USA) Amada Co, Ltd. ( Japan) Amada Machine Tools America, Inc. ( USA) ANCA Pty. Ltd. ( Australia) C & B Machinery ( USA) Danobat Group ( Spain) Delapena Honing Equipment Ltd. (UK) ELB-SCHLIFF Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH ( Germany) Aba Grinding Technologies GmbH, Aschaffenburg ( Germany) EMAG GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany) Falcon Machine Tools Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan) Chevalier Machinery, Inc. ( USA) Fives Group ( France) Gleason Corporation ( USA) Glebar Co. (USA) Hardinge, Inc. ( USA) L. KELLENBERGER & Co. AG ( Switzerland) Jones & Shipman Hardinge Limited (UK) Heinz Berger Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany) HTC Sweden AB ( Sweden) IMT SpA-Stabilimento MORARA - DE.CI.MA ( Italy) JTEKT Corporation ( Japan) JTEKT Toyoda Americas Corporation ( USA) Junker Group ( Germany) Erwin Junker Maschinenfabrik GmbH ( Germany) Kent Industrial Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan) Komatsu Ltd. ( Japan) Koyo Machinery USA, Inc. ( USA) Kunshan Huachen Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. ( China) Matrix Machine Tool ( Coventry) Limited (UK) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd. ( Japan) Okamoto Corporation ( Japan) Okuma Corporation ( Japan) Pietro Carnaghi Spa ( Italy) Qinchuan Machine Tool & Tool (Group) Corp. ( China) Shanghai Machine Tool Works Ltd. ( China) Shigiya ( USA) Ltd. Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. ( Japan) Taiyo Koki Co., Ltd. ( Japan) Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. ( Japan) UNITED GRINDING Group Management AG ( Switzerland) UNITED GRINDING North America, Inc. ( USA) UVA LIDKÖPING AB ( Sweden)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Launch of Revolutionary Grinding Platforms and Solutions for
Industry 4.0/Smart Factory Drive Healthy Growth in Demand
Digital Smart Grinding Solutions from United Grinding Group
Revolutionary Air-Operated Grinder Integrated with the Novel
DIQ Platform Technology
ANCA?s Robotic Loader and Other Innovations
Robustness, Flexibility, and Numerous Other Benefits Drive
Implementation of CNC Grinding Machines in the Metal Casting
Industry
Advantages and Disadvantages of CNC Technology
Challenges to Implementing CNC Technology
Future of Automation in CNC Grinding
Multi-Robot Production Cell Technology Opens Up Several
Opportunities
Robotics to Emerge as an Intrinsic Part of CNC Grinding Machines
Superior Attributes over Milling and Turning Boosts Demand in
Aerospace Engine and Components Manufacturing
Machining Platforms Evolve to Address Specific Needs of the
Aerospace Industry
Custom Grinding and Dressing Solutions for Aerospace Parts
Use of New and Different Materials in Aerospace Building
Provide Opportunities
Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities
Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Signals
Opportunities
Surging Popularity of Laser Machines in HandlingTough Tool
Grinding Promote Market Adoption
Medical Orthopedic Implants Opens Up New Avenues for Future Growth
CNC Tool Grinders Find Growing Use in Orthopedic Implants Grinding
Increasing Use in Electrical Appliances and Electronics
Manufacturing Drive Demand for Die Grinders
Efficiency and Productivity Benefits Drive Demand in the Cement
Manufacturing Industry
Increasing Proliferation of Advanced Technologies in Gear
Grinding Lends Traction to Market Growth
Solutions to Reduce Noise
Accelerating Grinding Time
Enhanced Polish Grinding
Several Critical Applications in Semiconductor Manufacturing
Spurs Demand for Grinding Machines
Growing Demand for New Generation Automobiles Extends
Opportunities for Grinding Machines
Shortage of Skilled Labor is Driving Automation in Grinding
Machinery
Automated Grinding and Finishing Technology
Innovative System for Automated Floor Grinding
Robotic Automation and Grinding Machines: Complimentary to Each
Other or Substitutes?
Robotic Technology for Efficient High Payload Operations
Growing Share of Renewables Drive Demand for Grinding Machines
in Wind Turbines Production
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Benefits Market
Prospects
Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market, Also
Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for
Grinding Machines in Developing Countries
Other Steadily Growing End-Use Markets for Grinding Machines
Job Shops Industry
Heavy Machinery Industry
WEINIG Rondamat Range of Universal Grinding Machines
GrindSmart Grinding Machines for Small and Large Tools
OD-1524X-CNC OD-Cylindrical Grinder
Innovative, Dual Spindle Grinding System for Complex OD and ID
Grinding
VGring-360 that Allows Solid Carbide Tools? Multi-Level Machining
Supertec?s Novel Machine Tools and Grinders Range
Five-Axis Grinding Machinery with Increased Axis Movement
Helitronic-Power 400 & Helitronic-Power Diamond 400 Systems
Spiro F12 and Spiro F5
MEISTER-G3 and GLS-150GL Grinders
NXT Tool Grinding System
The Zema Line: Novel Corundum Grinding Systems Range
3-in-1 Diamond-Grinding Wheels
VG-110 for Large Scale Internal Out-of-Round Machining Needs
Innovative Fixture for Shoe-Grinding in Cylindrical Grinding
Machines
Expanded Range of Vertical Clamp Bore Micro-finishing Grinders
Novel Swing Arm Double Disc Grinder
Innovative Machines by Thielenhaus Microfinish
Norton Pneumatic Die Grinder
Reinvention of Weldon Midas Series
WireDress ® Technology for Metal-Bonded Grinding
Electro-Discharge (EDM) and Electrochemical (ECM) Dressing
Integrated Dressing with STUDER-WireDress®
No Wear of the Dressing Device
Integrated Control Unit in the Control System of the Grinding
Machine
MicroStar iQ: A Flat-Finishing Machine that can Self-Regulate
NUMgrind Software Simplifies Programming of CNC Precision
Grinding Machines
SG 160 SKYGRIND Technology Revolutionizes Gear Grinding Process
Precision Grinding for Sheet Metal Fine Machining
Robot-Guided Flexible Deburring
Lapmaster Wolters? Device for High Quality Profile and Surface
Grinding
Varia: New Improved Universal Cylindrical Grinder
Double Column Surface Grinding Machine
High Speed Compact Internal CNC Grinder
Tiger Ceramic: High Performance Range of Cutting, Grinding, and
Combination Wheels
High Level Cylindrical Grinding Technology
Optimizing User Profitability
ILD Series of Universal Internal Grinding Machines
IRD 200 and IRD 400: Radial and Internal Grinding Machines
Rotary Surface Grinder
High Performance Precision ID Grinder
Upgrading of LGG Range of Grinding Machines
M 18 FUEL ¼? Die Grinder
GPD Double-Drive CNC Cylindrical Grinders
4.5-inch Diamond Grinding Wheel with Long Life
Dual Station Universal Belt Grinder for Enhanced Grinding
JUMAT 6S Grinding Machine
Double Disc Grinding Process for DD-7 Grinders4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Grinding Machines Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Grinding Machines Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019Table 3: Grinding Machines Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Surface Grinding Machines (Product Segment) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027Table 5: Surface Grinding Machines (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Surface Grinding Machines (Product Segment) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027Table 7: Cylindrical Grinding Machines (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cylindrical Grinding Machines (Product Segment)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019Table 9: Cylindrical Grinding Machines (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Center-less Grinding Machines (Product Segment)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027Table 11: Center-less Grinding Machines (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Center-less Grinding Machines (Product Segment)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027Table 13: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019Table 15: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSISGEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Grinding Machines Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Grinding Machines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027Table 17: Grinding Machines Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Grinding Machines Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027CANADA Table 19: Canadian Grinding Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Grinding Machines Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019Table 21: Grinding Machines Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Grinding Machines: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2020-2027Table 23: Grinding Machines Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Grinding Machines Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027CHINA Table 25: Chinese Grinding Machines Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Grinding Machines Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019Table 27: Chinese Grinding Machines Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Grinding Machines Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Grinding Machines Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027Table 29: Grinding Machines Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Grinding Machines Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 31: European Grinding Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 32: Grinding Machines Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019Table 33: European Grinding Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Grinding Machines Market in France by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027Table 35: French Grinding Machines Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Grinding Machines Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027GERMANY Table 37: Grinding Machines Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Grinding Machines Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019Table 39: German Grinding Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Grinding Machines Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027Table 41: Grinding Machines Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Grinding Machines Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Grinding Machines: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Grinding Machines Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019Table 45: United Kingdom Grinding Machines Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Grinding Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027Table 47: Spanish Grinding Machines Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Grinding Machines Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Grinding Machines Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Grinding Machines Market in Russia by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019Table 51: Russian Grinding Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Grinding Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027Table 53: Grinding Machines Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Grinding Machines Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Grinding Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Grinding Machines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019Table 57: Asia-Pacific Grinding Machines Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Grinding Machines Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027Table 59: Asia-Pacific Grinding Machines Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Grinding Machines Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027AUSTRALIA Table 61: Grinding Machines Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Grinding Machines Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019Table 63: Australian Grinding Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Grinding Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027Table 65: Indian Grinding Machines Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Grinding Machines Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Grinding Machines Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Grinding Machines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019Table 69: Grinding Machines Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Grinding Machines:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027Table 71: Grinding Machines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Grinding Machines Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Grinding Machines Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Grinding Machines Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019Table 75: Latin American Grinding Machines Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Grinding Machines Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027Table 77: Grinding Machines Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Grinding Machines Marketby Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Grinding Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 80: Grinding Machines Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019Table 81: Argentinean Grinding Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Grinding Machines Market in Brazil by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027Table 83: Brazilian Grinding Machines Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Grinding Machines Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027MEXICO Table 85: Grinding Machines Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Grinding Machines Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019Table 87: Mexican Grinding Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Grinding Machines Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027Table 89: Grinding Machines Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Grinding Machines Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Grinding Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Grinding Machines Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019Table 93: The Middle East Grinding Machines Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Grinding Machines Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027Table 95: The Middle East Grinding Machines Historic Marketby Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Grinding Machines Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Segment for
2012,2020, and 2027IRAN Table 97: Iranian Market for Grinding Machines: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Grinding Machines Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2012-2019Table 99: Iranian Grinding Machines Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Grinding Machines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027Table 101: Grinding Machines Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Grinding Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Grinding Machines Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Grinding Machines Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019Table 105: Saudi Arabian Grinding Machines Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Grinding Machines Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027Table 107: United Arab Emirates Grinding Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Grinding Machines Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Grinding Machines Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Grinding Machines Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019Table 111: Rest of Middle East Grinding Machines Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Grinding Machines Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027Table 113: Grinding Machines Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: African Grinding Machines Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 258
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04484197/?utm_source=PRNAbout Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
