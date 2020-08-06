Global Ground Handling Software Market (2019 to 2027) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ground Handling Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Airport Class; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ground handling software market was valued at US$ 2,972.98 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,382.05 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2027.



The ground handling software market is soaring in the current scenario across the globe. The majority of the demand is generated from airports in developing countries worldwide. The substantial investments toward the construction of new airports in developing countries are triggering the demand for technologically sophisticated ground handling software in order to streamline the ground handling operations.



This factor is catalyzing the growth of the ground handling software market. Apart from developing countries, several European countries, especially the Nordic Countries, are also witnessing a rise in the newer airport, which is driving the demand for advanced software for the ground handlers, thereby driving the ground handling software market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on ground handling software Market



Since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, the entire aviation industry has come to an unscheduled halt across the globe. The suspension of passenger air transport by the airline, governments, and airport authorities has shocked several associated industries. The repatriation flights and air freight business continue to function during the pandemic; however, since the operations at every airport are significantly restricted to the businesses mentioned above, the end users struggled to gain profits. This factor is expected to limit the adoption of advanced technology among the end users, as gaining aeronautical revenue would be the end users priority as the airports begin operating.



The adoption rate of software for various airport operations is expected to remain slow over the next couple of years, as the airport business is foreseen to be restricted which is further expected to lead the airports, airlines, and ground handlers gain marginal profits



