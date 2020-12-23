Global Ground Support Equipment Market (2020 to 2025) - Automation of Services and Modernization of GSE Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ground Support Equipment Market by Type (Mobile, Fixed), Power Source (Non-Electric, Electric, Hybrid), Platform (Commercial, Military), Point of Sale (Equipment, Maintenance Services), Mode of Operation, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ground support equipment market is projected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2020 to 2025.



The COVID-19 has taken a colossal toll on the world's economic activity with individuals, organizations, governments, and businesses having to adapt to the challenges of the crisis. Air travel restrictions across various regions for both domestic and international flights have led to inactive fleets across the globe. Like many other sectors, the ground support equipment market is also heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the Airport International Council (ACI) analysis, the impact of COVID-19 on the airport business will result in a 58.4% reduction in passenger volumes in 2020 compared to 2019. The airport industry is anticipating a 60% reduction in revenue as compared to the pre-COVID-19 projected baseline. The substantial decline in passenger and air traffic is expected to impact the demand for legacy equipment in the short term.

The mobile GSE segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the ground support equipment market in 2020 as compared to the fixed GSE segment.

Based on type, the mobile GSE segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ground support equipment market in 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of electric ground support equipment such as cargo/container loaders, pushback tractors, forklifts, container pallet transporters, baggage tractors, bulk loaders/conveyors, cabin service vehicles, boarding stairs, lavatory vehicles, passenger buses, deicers, aircraft fueling trucks, mobile ground power units, and mobile pre-conditioned air units at airports.

The non-electric segment is expected to lead the ground support equipment market in 2020.

Based on power source, the non-electric segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ground support equipment market in 2020. Non-electric ground support equipment are the most widely used equipment at airports of developed economies such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands. These equipment use conventional energy sources such as diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and gasoline for their operations.

The commercial segment is expected to lead the ground support equipment market in 2020.

Based on platform, the commercial segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the ground support equipment market as compared to the military segment in 2020. Increase in the number of air passengers, aircraft, and freight movements is expected to propel the growth of the commercial segment of the ground support equipment market. Moreover, the rising adoption of the green airport concept in commercial airports is fueling the demand for electric and hybrid ground support equipment across the globe.

The conventional/manned GSE segment is expected to lead the ground support equipment market in 2020.

Based on mode of operation, the conventional/manned GSE segment is estimated to lead the ground support equipment market in 2020. The rise in air traffic, freight transportation, and passenger movement will drive the demand for conventional/manned GSE.

The equipment segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the ground support equipment market as compared to the maintenance services segment in 2020.

Based on point of sale, the equipment segment is estimated to lead the ground support equipment market in 2020. Increased demand for new ground support equipment at brownfield airports such as the Tacoma Airport, the Helsinki Airport, and the Aberdeen International Airport among others is expected to fuel the growth of this segment of the market across the globe.

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the ground support equipment market in 2020.

The North American region is expected to lead the ground support equipment market in 2019. The market in the region is highly competitive, owing to the presence of a large number of Original Component Manufacturers (OCMs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as TUG Technologies and Gate GSE. Ongoing modernization programs of existing airports in the US are also expected to drive the growth of the North America ground support equipment market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Ground Support Equipment Market

4.2 Ground Support Equipment Market, by Power Source

4.3 Ground Support Equipment Market, by Type

4.4 Commercial Ground Support Equipment Market, by Application

4.5 Ground Support Equipment Market, by Point of Sale

4.6 Ground Support Equipment Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Expansion and Development of Airport Infrastructure

5.2.1.2 Increase in Warehouse Operations at Airports

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Acquisition Costs of Electric Ground Support Equipment

5.2.2.2 High Handling Costs of Ground Support Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Innovations in Technologies Used in Ground Support Equipment

5.2.3.2 Automation of Services and Modernization of Gse

5.2.3.3 Investments in Airport Infrastructure to Enhance Operating Efficiency

5.2.3.4 Increasing Adoption of Greener Variants of Gse

5.2.3.5 Development of Quick Charge and Durable Lithium-Ion Batteries for Use in Electric Gse

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Overloading of Electric Grids

5.2.4.2 Battery Charging Issues in Cold Weather

5.2.4.3 High Cost of Training and Lack of Skilled Personnel

5.2.4.4 Inadequate Charging Infrastructure for Electric Ground Support Equipment

5.2.4.5 COVID-19 Impact: Decline in Air Passenger Traffic

5.3 Operational Data

5.4 Impact of COVID-19

5.5 COVID-19 Impact Scenarios

5.6 Disruption Impacting Customer's Business

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and & New Revenue Pockets for Aviation Ground Support Equipment Manufacturers

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Technological Analysis

5.9 Use Cases

5.10 Market Ecosystem Map

5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emerging Trends

6.2.1 Electrification in Passenger Buses

6.2.2 Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning to Fit Automated Passenger Boarding Bridges

6.2.3 Dynamic Wireless Inductive Charging of Electric Vehicles

6.2.4 Modular Pre-Conditioned Air Units

6.2.5 Hybrid Deicing Vehicles

6.2.6 Fully Electric Ground Power Units

6.2.7 Autonomous Gse Vehicles

6.2.8 Technology Trends in Passenger Boarding Bridges

6.3 Pricing Analysis

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.5 Innovations & Patent Registrations



7 Impact of COVID-19 on Ground Support Equipment Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Ground Support Equipment Ecosystem

7.2.1 Impact on Gse Manufacturers

7.2.2 Impact on Gse Service Providers

7.2.3 Impact on Oems: Aircraft and Engine Manufacturers

7.2.4 Impact on Airlines and Airports

7.3 Role of Governments in Recovering from COVID-19 Impact



8 Ground Support Equipment Market, by Point of Sale

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Equipment

8.2.1 New Demand

8.2.1.1 Greenfield Airports to Drive Demand for New Gse

8.2.2 Replacement

8.2.2.1 Conversion of Conventional Gse to Hybrid and Electric Gse Will Fuel Segment Growth

8.3 Maintenance Services



9 Ground Support Equipment Market, by Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Passenger Services

9.2.1.1 Cabin Service Vehicles

9.2.1.2 Passenger Stairs

9.2.1.3 Lavatory Vehicles

9.2.1.4 Passenger Boarding Bridges

9.2.1.5 Passenger Buses/Shuttles

9.2.1.6 Others

9.2.2 Cargo Services

9.2.2.1 Cargo/Container Loaders

9.2.2.2 Forklifts

9.2.2.3 Container Pallet Transporters

9.2.2.4 Baggage Tractors

9.2.2.5 Belt Loaders/Conveyors

9.2.3 Aircraft Services

9.2.3.1 Deicers

9.2.3.2 Ground Power Units

9.2.3.3 Pre-Conditioned Air Units

9.2.3.4 Chargers

9.2.3.5 Single Port Chargers

9.2.3.6 Double Port Chargers

9.2.3.7 Multiple Port Chargers

9.2.3.8 Hydrant Fuel Systems

9.2.3.9 Pushback Tractors

9.2.3.10 Others

9.3 Military



10 Ground Support Equipment Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Mobile Ground Support Equipment

10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Quick Turnaround Time Drives Mobile Gse Market

10.3 Fixed Ground Support Equipment

10.3.1 Airport Development & Expansions Will Propel Demand for Fixed Gse



11 Ground Support Equipment Market, by Power Source

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Non-Electric Ground Support Equipment

11.2.1 Airport Development and Expansions in Emerging Economies Propel Demand for Non-Electric Gse

11.3 Electric Ground Support Equipment

11.3.1 International Pressure for Carbon-Free Equipment Drives E-Gse Segment

11.4 Hybrid Ground Support Equipment

11.4.1 Adoption of Hybrid Gse High in Developed Economies



12 Ground Support Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Conventional/Manned Ground Support Equipment

12.2.1 Growth in Aviation Sector Will Drive Conventional Gse

12.3 Remotely Operated Ground Support Equipment

12.3.1 Increase in Military Operations Will Fuel Demand for Remote Gse

12.4 Autonomous Ground Support Equipment

12.4.1 Developed Economies Focusing on Adoption of Autonomous Gse



13 MRO/Hangar Equipment Ground Support Equipment Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Access Stands

13.3 Engine Stands

13.4 Landing Gear Fixtures

13.5 Tow Bars

13.6 Mro/Hangar Ground Support Equipment Market: Regional Analysis



14 Regional Analysis

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Ground Support Equipment

14.3 North America

14.4 Europe

14.5 Asia-Pacific

14.6 Middle East

14.7 Latin America

14.8 Africa



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

15.3 Competitive Scenario

15.4 Who to Whom Analysis

15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.5.1 Star

15.5.2 Emerging Leaders

15.5.3 Pervasive

15.5.4 Participant

15.6 Startups Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.6.1 Progressive Companies

15.6.2 Responsive Companies

15.6.3 Dynamic Companies

15.6.4 Starting Blocks

15.7 Competitive Scenario

15.7.1 New Product Launches

15.7.2 Acquisitions

15.7.3 Contracts

15.7.4 Joint Ventures, Partnerships, and Agreements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Mobile Ground Support Equipment Suppliers

16.1.1 John Bean Technologies Corporation

16.1.2 Tld

16.1.3 Mallaghan

16.1.4 Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc.

16.1.5 Tronair Inc.

16.1.6 Mulag Fahrzeugwerk

16.1.7 Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd.

16.1.8 Rheinmetall Ag

16.1.9 Itw Gse Aps

16.1.10 Cobus Industries GmbH

16.1.11 Telemeter Electronic GmbH

16.1.12 Kalmar Motor Ab

16.1.13 Gate Gse

16.1.14 Mototok International GmbH

16.1.15 Charlatte America

16.1.16 Aviramp Ltd.

16.1.17 Merlinhawk Aerospace

16.1.18 247Gt Ltd.

16.1.19 Kit Aero

16.1.20 Multi-Mover

16.2 Fixed Ground Support Equipment Suppliers

16.2.1 Cavotec Sa

16.2.2 Advanced Charging Technologies

16.2.3 Minit Charger

16.2.4 Exide Technologies

16.2.5 China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

16.2.6 Thyssenkrupp Ag

16.2.7 Adelte Group

16.2.8 Enersys

16.3 Mro Ground Support Equipment Suppliers

16.3.1 Aerospace Gse

16.3.2 Agse LLC

16.3.3 Champion Gse

16.3.4 Malabar International

16.3.5 Dedienne Aerospace

16.3.6 Hydro Systems Kg

16.3.7 Instant Upright Ltd.

16.3.8 Semmco Ltd.



17 Ground Support Equipment Adjacent Market



18 Appendix

