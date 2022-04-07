Global Ground Support Equipment Market (2022 to 2027) - by Type, Power Source, Mode of Operation, Point of Sale, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ground Support Equipment Market (2022-2027) by Type, Power Source, Mode of Operation, Point of Sale, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ground Support Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 5.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.47 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.06%.



Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aero Specialities, Inc, Aeroservices Ltd. , Alvest Group company, AGP Corporation, Aviation Spares and Repairs Ltd, Cavotec SA, Global Ground Support, LLC, GSE Support India Pvt Ltd, Guangtai, Imai Aero-Equipment Mfg.Co.,Ltd., ITW GSE, Jalux Inc, JBT Corporation, Kalmar Motor AB, Mak Controls and Systems Pvt Ltd, Mallaghan, McIvor Aviation, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of - Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of - Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of - Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of - ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA.

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA. Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in the Investment in the Airport and Space Station Infrastructure

4.1.2 Demand to Speed Up Cargo and Passenger Handling

4.1.3 Apdoption of Electric Ground Support Equipment (GSE)

4.1.4 Increasing Demand in Cabin Services and Aircraft Maintenance & Security

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Capital Expenditure and High Maintance Cost

4.2.2 Various Government Laws and Regulations in Government Contracts

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Research and Development to Improve GSE Technology

4.3.2 Adoption of Automation and iOps Platforms in GSE

4.3.3 Launch of the Quick Recharge and Durable Batteries

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Ground Support Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mobile Ground Support Equipment

6.3 Fixed Ground Support Equipment



7 Global Ground Support Equipment Market, By Power Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Electronic Ground Support Equipment

7.3 Electronic Ground Support Equipment

7.4 Hybrid Ground Support Equipment



8 Global Ground Support Equipment Market, By Mode of Operation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Conventional /Manned Ground Support Equipment

8.3 Remotely Operated Ground Support Equipment

8.4 Autonomous Ground Support Equipment



9 Global Ground Support Equipment Market, By Point of Sale

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Equipment

9.3 Maintenance



10 Global Ground Support Equipment Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.3 1.Aircraft Handling

10.4 2.Passenger Handling

10.5 3.Cargo Handling

10.6 Military



11 Americas' Global Ground Support Equipment Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Global Ground Support Equipment Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Global Ground Support Equipment Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Global Ground Support Equipment Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Aero Specialities, Inc

16.2 Aeroservices Ltd.

16.3 Alvest Group company

16.4 AGP Corporation

16.5 Aviation Spares and Repairs Ltd

16.6 Cavotec SA

16.7 Global Ground Support, LLC

16.8 GSE Support India Pvt Ltd

16.9 Guangtai

16.10 Imai Aero-Equipment Mfg.Co.,Ltd.

16.11 ITW GSE

16.12 Jalux Inc

16.13 JBT Corporation

16.14 Kalmar Motor AB

16.15 Mak Controls and Systems Pvt Ltd

16.16 Mallaghan

16.17 McIvor Aviation

16.18 Sinfonia Technology Co.Ltd.

16.19 Sojitz Aerospace Corporation

16.20 Suzuyo Sky Holdings Co.,Ltd.

16.21 TCR International

16.22 Textron Ground Support Equipment, Inc

16.23 Tronair Inc

16.24 Victory Ground Support Equipment



17 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uh81ei

