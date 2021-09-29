Global Groundfish Market Report 2021-2027: Groundfish Fishery is an Essential Step Towards Addressing Long-term Economic Sustainability

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Groundfish Market, Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Product, Application, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Groundfish Market is projected to reach US$ 13.18 Billion by 2027 from US$ 9.97 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.07% during 2020-2027



Groundfish are essential contributors to food security, livelihoods, employment, export earnings, and economic growth across the globe. The groundfish fishery is an essential step towards addressing long-term economic sustainability in fisheries worldwide.

The growing awareness about the health advantages of ground-fish leads the market to grow significantly in the forthcoming years. There is a worldwide increasing demand for seafood products due to being rich in protein, selenium, and phosphorous. It acts as a critical source of low-fat protein for muscle building from bodybuilders and athletes, driving the ground-fish market.

Since the past half-decade, consumers have been inclining towards protein-rich fishes such as Alaska Pollock, Blue whiting, Atlantic cod, Hake and Others. Alaska Pollock are highly preferred due to their good selenium, protein, vitamin B12, and phosphorous. Apart from the nutritional abundance, its low risk of environmental toxins and price play a significant part in consumer inclination towards Alaska Pollock.



Moreover, the Atlantic codfish is famous for having a meaty texture, mild flavor, and blistering white flesh. Codfish livers are used to make cod liver oil in the food processing industry. The market is estimated to gain significant market share during the forecast period owing to large size preferences by the consumers.

Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd, Royal Greenland, Performance Food Group are the key players in the ground-fish market covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Groundfish Market



6. Market Share - Global Groundfish Analysis

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Region



7. Product - Global Groundfish Market

7.1 Alaska Pollock

7.2 Blue whiting

7.3 Atlantic cod

7.4 Hake

7.5 Others



8. Application - Global Groundfish Market

8.1 Grocery Retail

8.2 Full Service Restaurant

8.3 Quick Service Restaurant

8.4 Hotels

8.5 Institutional Foodservice



9. Region - Global Groundfish Market

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 South America



10. Company Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Recent Development

10.3 Revenue

Mowi ASA

Nomad Foods Ltd

Royal Greenland

Performance Food Group

