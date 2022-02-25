Global Grow Light Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Feb 25, 2022, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grow Light Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global grow light market reached a value of US$ 3.58 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.99 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A grow light, or plant light, is an artificial source of light that emits light in the electromagnetic spectrum to promote photosynthesis and accelerate growth in plants. It is commonly available in fluorescent, high-intensity discharge (HID), light-emitting diodes (LED) and incandescent variants. They are primarily used for supplementing sunlight, color and temperature to the crops and can be customized according to a specific goal, such as flowering inhibition, anthocyanin accumulation and enhanced rooting. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in vertical farming, indoor farming, commercial greenhouses, landscaping, and for other purposes.
Significant growth in the agricultural sector is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of vertical and indoor farming practices is also providing a boost to the market growth. The hydroponic farming systems use multiple grow lights to maintain an adequate amount of sunlight and protecting the plants from damage caused by insects and pests.
Additionally, the rising demand for food as a result of the increasing population, coupled with the limited availability of cultivable land, is also impacting the product demand positively. Grow lights aid in maintaining the optimal yield and plant quality, thereby meeting the steadily rising food demand across the globe. Apart from this, various technological advancements, including the development of smart grow lights integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including various innovations in the field of agricultural sciences and the implementation of favorable government policies, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Epistar, Everlight Electronics, Gavita International B.V., General Electric Company, Heliospectra AB, Illumitex Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LumiGrow, Osram Licht AG, Shenzhen Juson Technology Co. Ltd., etc.
