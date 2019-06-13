Global Growth Factors (Blood & Tissue) Market 2016-2024 with a Comparison of Erythropoietin-Based Drugs in the U.S. and European Union

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Growth Factors (Blood & Tissue) Market 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Types:

Blood Growth Factors (Erythropoietins, Colony Stimulating Factors, Interferons, & Interleukins)

Tissue Growth Factors

The report profiles 101 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Amgen, Inc. ( USA )

) Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( USA )

) Biocon Ltd. ( India )

) Biogen, Inc. ( USA )

) BioMimetic Therapeutics LLC ( USA )

) Biopharm GmbH ( Germany )

) Bolder BioTechnology, Inc. ( USA )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG ( Switzerland )

) Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Genentech, Inc. ( USA )

) FibroGen, Inc. ( USA )

) Johnson & Johnson ( USA )

) Janssen Biotech, Inc. ( USA )

) Lonza Group ( Switzerland )

) Merck Serono ( Germany )

) PeproTech, Inc. ( USA )

) Reliance GeneMedix Plc (UK)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. ( USA )

) Sanofi ( France )

) Scil Proteins GmbH ( Germany )

) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ( Israel )

) Wockhardt Ltd. ( India )

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

Growth Factors: A Preface

Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Aging Global Population: Need for New Effective Drugs

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store

Global Spending on Medicines: A Review

Biologics: Rapidly Gaining Ground

List of Biosimilar Drugs Approved by the US FDA (2017)

List of Biosimilar Drugs Approved by the EMA (2017)

Erythropoietin (EPO) Market: An Insight

Anemia in CKD and Cancer Patients: Opportunity for EPO Therapy

CKD Prevalence

Expanding Pool of ESRD and CKD Patients Triggers Sustained Opportunities

Rising Tide of Lifestyle Diseases

The Grim Reality Fueling Growth in Renal Diseases

Global Diabetic Statistics

Opportunity Indicators

Competition in EPO Market

Leading EPO Drugs Worldwide

Comparison of Erythropoietin-Based Drugs in the US and European Union

Safety & Efficacy Issues Concerning ESAs

Serum Half-Life: A Key Attribute Differentiating ESAs

Interferons Market: Rising Demand for Specialized Therapies to Drive Growth

Patent Expiries of Major Interferon Drugs

Colony Stimulating Factors (CSFs) Market in Myeloma Patients

Neurotrophic Therapeutics: Recent Advancements & Challenges

Clinical Trial Status of Neurotrophin Therapy for Major Neurodegenerative Diseases (2012)

Interleukin-17 Market for Psoriasis Treatment: Positive Opportunities

Anti-IL-6 Pathways for RA Treatment: Favorable Prospects

Blood Growth Factors: Improving Circulation & Mobility in Peripheral Artery Disease Patients

Wound Management Market and Cellular Growth Factors

Growth Factors for Wound Management - A Snapshot

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market: Competition Set to Intensify

Interferon-based Drugs for HCV Treatment: An Insight

Patent Expiries Fuel Competition and Sales

Patent Expiries of Biopharmaceuticals in Europe and United States

Innovative Delivery System Shows Potential for Accelerating Use of Growth Factors

Cytokines: Vital Growth Propellers for the Future of New Drugs

Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) Finds Increased Application

Mimetic Growth Factors

Promising Potential

New Technologies

Challenge to Growth Factors Market

Influence of Neurotrophic Factors on Brain Cell Development

Side Effects

Still a Concern

Combination of Interferons and Ribavirin Develops More Anemia Cases

Development of Cost Effective Methods

Need of the Hour

hMSC-based Therapies to Drive Need for Growth Factors



2. Growth Factors - An Overview

Blood Growth Factors

Erythropoietins

Types of Erythropoietins

Epoetin

Darbepoetin

Aranesp

Aranesp Vs. Other EPOs

Recombinant Human EPO (rHuEPO)

Colony Stimulating Factors

Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor

Granulocyte Macrophage-Colony Stimulating Factor

Other Colony Stimulating Factors

Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (M-CSF)

Key Functions of M-CSF

Side-Effects of Colony-Stimulating Factors

Interferons

Types of Interferons

Interferon-gamma

1a and 1b: Two Key Biochemical Forms of Interferon-

PEG-Intron

Types of Interferons

Interleukins

Types of Interleukins

Tissue Growth Factors

Wound Healing Growth Factors

Neurotrophic Growth Factors

Nerve Growth Factor

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF)

Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF)

Insulin-Like Growth Factor-I (IGF-I)

Insulin-Like Growth Factor-II (IGF-II)

Tissue Growth Factors: Classification Based on Key Source and Principal Activity

Platelet-Derived Growth Factors in Wound Healing

Thrombopoietin (TPO)

Growth Factors: Their Mode of Action in Tissue Repair

Angiogenesis: Their Role in Wound Healing

Angiogenesis as an Alternative for Cardiac Stents

Applications of Growth Factors

Growth Factors: Site/Course of Action and Applications



3. Product Innovations/Approvals/Introductions

Chugai Receives Japanese Approval for MIRCERA

Janssen Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation from FDA for erdafitinib

Bayer Receives Chinese FDA Approval for Eylea

FDA Approves Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Avelumab- INLYTA Combination

HumanZyme Introduces HumanKine Interferon Gamma

Genentech Receives FDA Approval for Actemra

FDA Approves Janssen Biotech's TREMFYA

Novartis Launches Scapho in India



4. Recent Industry Activity

Sanofi Acquires Bioverativ

Adello Announces Acceptance of Application for Biosimilar Fligrastim by FDA

Merck Divests Biosimilars Business

Sangamo Changes Name to Sangamo Therapeutics



5. Focus on Select Players



6. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 101 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 116)



The United States (32)

(32) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (9)

(9) Europe (35)

(35) - France (2)

(2) - Germany (14)

(14) - The United Kingdom (5)

(5) - Rest of Europe (14)

(14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (36)

(Excluding Japan) (36) Middle East (2)

(2) Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9pjn9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

