Global Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) in US$ by the following Product Segments: Chewing Gum, and Bubble Gum.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 72 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Arcor Group

- Cloetta AB

- Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd.

- Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg

- Lotte Confectionery



GUMS (CHEWING GUM AND BUBBLE GUM) MCP-1422 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Gums: Confectionery with High Levels of Frequent Consumption

Table 1: Leading Countries in the Global Chewing Gum Market: Percentage Breakdown of Population Chewing Gum (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Gums: A Few Interesting Facts

Despite Concerns, Myriad Health Benefits Drive Steady Growth in Gum Consumption

Breath Freshener

Relaxes and Eases Tension

Keeps Active and Awake

Aids in Concentration

Improves Brainpower

Recovers from Postoperative Ileus

Decreases Uneasiness of Ear while Flying

Helps to Quit Smoking

Other Benefits

Market Fortunes Significantly Impacted by Trends in the Confectionery Sector

Global Market Outlook

Emerging Markets Drive Future Market Growth

Table 2: Global Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Europe, USA, Japan, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developed Regions: Traditional Revenue Contributors Reduce Scope for Growth



2. COMPETITION

Global Gum Market: Highly Concentrated and Fiercely Competitive

Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Gums Market (2016E): Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Mars/Wrigley, Mondelez International, Perfetti Van Melle, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Major Chewing Gum Companies and Brands

Leading Players in the Global Chewing Gums Market with Brands and Country of Origin (2016)

Popular Sugar Free Gum Brands for Fresh Breath and Health

Popular Chewing Gums without Chemicals

Popular Long-lasting Chewing Gums

Influx of New Products

Old Brands Threatened by New Products

Gumlink - Leader in B2B Segment

Companies Capitalize on the High-Impulse Attribute

Distribution & Marketing Mix

Table 4: Global Chewing Gums Market by Retail Channel (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Drug Stores, Food Stores, and Mass Merchandisers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Heavy Advertising Spurs Gum Sales

Bubble Gums - Set for Rejuvenation

Fierce Competition Keeps Prices Down

Visibility: Key to Chewing Gum Purchases

Efforts to Promote Oral Care Benefits of Chewing Gum

Companies Focus on Digital Targeting



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Evolving Role of Gums as a Functional Product Drive Market Demand

Gum Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

3D-Printed Chewing Gum

Chewing Gum for Relief from IBS Symptoms

Cannabis-Based Chewing Gum for Multiple Sclerosis Patients

Gum-tec Compounds from Recycled Chewing Gum

Chewing Gum to Ease Nausea

Chewing Gum for Weight Management

Sensor-Integrated Chewing Gum for Fitness Tracking

Green Chewing Gums

Jolt Energy Gum with Caffeine and Guarana

CBD (Cannabidiol) Chewing Gum

Innovative Flip-Top Packaging for Chewing Gums

Biodegradable Gums: The Next Big Thing in the Gums Market?

Nutraceutical Gum: Inexpensive and Effective Medium for Delivering Medicinal Properties Offer Huge Market Potential

Functionality Benefits Boost Sales of Sugarless Gum

Localized Effects and Convenience Drive Demand for Medicated Chewing Gum as a Drug Delivery System

A Plethora of Interesting Flavors Benefit Market Adoption

Table 5: Global Gums Market by Type of Flavor (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Bubble Gum, Cinnamon, Fruit, Mint, Sour, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Flavor Preferences Vary by Region

€œBubble Gum Flavor€: Still the Popular Choice

Mint: All-Time Favorite

Sweet and Sour: A Unique Flavor

Changing Attitudes, Health and Product Safety Concerns Influence Gum Packaging Formats

Increasing Prominence of Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRTs) Drive Demand for Anti-Smoking Gums

Growing Health Concerns Inflate Sales of Products with All- Natural Ingredients

Shift in Consumer Preference from Mints to Breath- Freshening Gum Augurs Well for the Market

Limiting Calorie Intake with Chewing Benefit Gums Demand in Weight Management

Table 6: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Table 7: World Population by Age Group (2010-2030): Percentage Breakdown by Age Group - Below 15 Years, 15-64 Years, and Above 65 Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demographic Shift Prompts Adult-Specific Products

Rapid Urbanization

Table 8: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands:1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Table 9: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030F) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Wrigley Introduces First Orbit White soft chews

Mondelez Introduces Range of Max Flavors

The Topps Company Unveils Bazooka Bubble Gum

Project 7 Launches €˜Midnight€™ Gum Line

Wrigley Adds Four New Products to its Chewing Gums Range

Wrigley Launches Two Seasonal Gums

PUR Introduces Aspartame-Free Gum in Two Flavors

Bazooka Candy Launches Yo-Kai Watch-Themed Range of Gums

Mondelez Unveils Stimorol in New Packaging

Project 7 Introduces Gourmet Gummies in New Flavors

doTERRA Launches Slim & Sassy Metabolic Gum

Wacker Unveils 3D Printed Customizable Chewing Gum

Bazooka Candy Introduces Bazooka Sugarfree Bubble Gum

7-Eleven Introduces Ferndale€™s Iconic Click-Shut Range

Energy Bombs Introduces Premium Energy Chewing Gum

Simply Gum Introduces All-Natural Chewing Gums

BENEO Showcases New ISOMALT Translucent Gum Coating Technology

Topline Launches Original Mints Special Line €œStreet Edition€



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Mondelez Inaugurates R&D center in Jurong

Ingredion to Acquire TIC Gums Inc.

Zhaolong Foods Secures Patent from AAU

Mars Acquires Stake in Wrigley from Berkshire Hathaway

Peppersmith Repositions as Dental Health Brand

Project 7 Partners with American Airlines

Simply Gum Inks Distribution Agreement with Whole Foods Market

EQT MidMarket Acquires Fertin Pharma

Wrigley to Shut Down its Toronto Gum Factory



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Arcor Group (Argentina)

Cloetta AB (Sweden)

Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Lotte Confectionery (South Korea)

Mars, Incorporated (USA)

The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company (USA)

Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd. (Japan)

Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)

Peppersmith (UK)

Perfetti Van Melle (Italy)

The Hershey Company (USA)

ZED Candy (Ireland)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Gums by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Gums Market by Product Segment

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Chewing Gum by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Chewing Gum by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Chewing Gum by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Bubble Gum by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Bubble Gum by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Bubble Gum by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Niche & Innovative Gum Categories to the Rescue in the Stagnating US Gum Market

The US: One of the Leading and Most Evolved Gum Market in the World

All-Natural Ingredients, Distinctive Flavors, Unusual Packaging, and Varied Product Formats Become the New Norm

Despite Cannibalization by Mints, Natural Gums Buck the Downward Trend

Functional Gum Products with Superior Health Benefits to Revitalize Gum Sales

Functional Chewing Gums: An Efficient Oral Mucosal Delivery System

Transforming Consumer Preferences Catapult Sugarless Chewing Gums to the Dominant Position

Table 21: US Chewing Gum Market by Category (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sugarless Gum, and Regular Gum (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Medically Potent Gums Revolutionizes the Sugarless Gums Category

Consumer Profile of Gum Chewing Population

Table 22: US Gums Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: US Gums Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Teenagers and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: US Gums Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption by Location (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: US Sugarless Gums Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption by Location (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: US Gums Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption by Location (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

US Gums Market: Ranking of Motivational Factors for Consumption

Competition

Table 27: Leading Players in the US Gum Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Hershey, Mondelez Intl., Perfetti Van Melle, Wrigley, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Leading Players in the US Regular Gum Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Concord Confections, Ferrara CandyCo, Ford Gum and Machine, Hershey, William Wrigley, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Leading Regular Gum Brands in the US (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Double Bubble, Freedent, Wrigley's Big Red, Wrigley's Doublemint, Wrigley's Juicy Fruit, Wrigley's Spearmint, Wrigley's Winterfresh, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Leading Players in the US Chewing Gums Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Hershey, Mondelez, Perfetti Van Melle, William Wrigley Jr.,and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Leading Players in the US Sugarfree Gum Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Market Share for Hershey Co., Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Melle, Wrigley and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Leading Sugarfree Gum Brands in the US (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Breakers Ice Cubes, Orbit, Trident, Wrigley's Exlipse, Wrigley's Extra, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Leading Sugared Gum Brands in the US (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Dubble Bubble, Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape, Wrigley's Double Mint, Wrigley's Juicy Fruit, Wrigley's Spearmint, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Leading Anti-Smoking Gum Brands in the US (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Nicorette and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Big League Chew: A Popular Bubble Gum Brand in the US

Distribution

Table 35: Gum Market in the US (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: The US Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: The US 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Canadian Gum Market: Highly Matured Segment in the Overall Confectionery Industry

Competition: Market Dominated by Wrigley Canada and Mondelez

Table 39: Leading Players in the Canadian Gums Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wrigley Canada, Mondelez International, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulations Mar Functional Gum Market

Health Conscious Consumers Shift to Fortified Gum

Energy Gum: A Small but Potential Segment

Market Remains under Stringent Regulatory Framework

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Canadian Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Despite Several Impediments, Japanese Gum Market Continue to Post Positive Growth

Competition

Table 43: Leading Players in the Japanese Gum Market (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Ezaki Glico Company Ltd., Lotte Group, Marukawa Confectionery Company, Meiji Holdings Company Ltd., Mondelez Intl., and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd. - A Major Japan-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Japanese Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Sugar-free and Functional Gums Continue to be Popular in the World€™s Largest Market

The ISOMALT Coating Technology Opens Up Wide Creative Possibilities for Sugar Free Gums

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European Historic Review for Gums by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Rising Health Concerns Drive Healthy Demand for Sugarless and Functional Gums

France Initiates Inquiry into Potential Cancer Risks of Additives Used in Chewing Gum

Competition

Table 53: Leading Players in the French Gums Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mondelez International, Wrigley, Perfetti Van Melle, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: French Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: French 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Gums Transform from Breath Freshening Products to Functional Products in Europe€™s Largest Market

Competition

Table 57: Leading Players in the German Gums Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wrigley, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg - A Major Germany-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: German Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: German 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Launch of Innovative Gum Products Sustain Market Growth in Italy

Competition

Table 61: Leading Players in the Italian Gums Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Perfetti Van Melle, Mars Italia SpA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Perfetti Van Melle - A Major Italy-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Italian Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Innovative Packaging and Interesting Flavor Concepts Drive Market Demand

Study Predicts Decrease in Healthcare Spending Due to Consumption of Sugar Free Gums by Children

Competition Intensifies in the UK Gum Market

Table 65: Leading Players in the UK Gums Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wrigley, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Local Producers Play Minor Role

Strategic Corporate Development

Peppersmith - A Key UK-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 66: The UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: The UK Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Comprehensive Range of Products Sustain Consumer Interest

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Spanish Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Sugarless and Functional Gum Products Aid Healthy Market Growth

Competition

Table 72: Leading Players in the Russian Gums Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wrigley and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Russian Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Gumlink - Market Leader in Nutraceutical Chewing Gums Market

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Opportunities Galore for the Gums Market in Developing Countries in Asia

Booming Demand for Functional and Sugarless Gums Drive Fastest Market Growth

China & India: Countries with the Largest Young Population Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Table 79: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Total Population (in Millions) by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Percentage Population by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Geographic Region - Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gums by Geographic Region - Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. AUSTRALIA

A.Market Analysis

Influx of Interesting Flavors by Leading Manufacturers Drive Market Demand

Competition

Table 87: Australian Gums Market by Leading Players (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wrigley Co Pty Ltd, Stuart Alexander & Co Pty, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd. - A Key Australia-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Australian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Australian Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

New Product Launches by Global Players to Drive Chinese Gum Market

Huge Potential for Sugar Free and Vitamin Fortified Gums in China

China: The Largest Gum Market in Asia

Competition: Wrigley Dominates the Gum Marketplace

Table 91: Leading Players in the Chinese Gums Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wrigley, Mondelez, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mondelez Plans to Make it Big in China

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Chinese Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. HONG KONG

A.Market Analysis

Shift in Consumer Preference towards Healthier Gum Versions Benefit Market Growth

Competition

Table 95: Leading Players in the Hong Kong Gums Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wrigley, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: Hong Kong Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Hong Kong Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Hong Kong 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Low Per Capita Consumption and Large Base of Young Population Drives Market Demand

Competition

Table 99: Leading Players in the Indian Gums Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Perfetti Van Melle, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Gum Brands in India

B.Market Analytics

Table 100: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Indian Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5e. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Lotte Confectionery - A Major South Korea-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 103: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

Market Analysis

Table 106: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: The Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Shift from Regular Gum to Functional and Value-Added Gum Products Augurs Well for the Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 109: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Latin American Historic Review for Gums by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Latin American Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Brazil: One of the Leading Producers of Gums in the World

Competition

Table 115: Leading Players in the Brazilian Gums Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MondÃ©lez International, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 116: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Brazilian Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. MEXICO

A.Market Analysis

Mexico: A Potential Laden Market

Competition

Table 119: Leading Players in the Mexican Gums Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mondelez International, Wrigley MÃ©xico, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 120: Mexican Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Mexican Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Arcor Group - A Major Argentina-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 123: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Gums by Product Segment - Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Gums by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum Markets for Years 2009, 2016, & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 72 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 86) The United States (17) Canada (1) Japan (4) Europe (24) - France (1) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (1) - Italy (1) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (15) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20) Middle East (7) Latin America (12) Africa (1)

