Global Gunshot Detection System Market Report 2018: Market Accounted for $930.02 Million in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $7.13 Billion by 2026
The "Gunshot Detection System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Gunshot Detection System market accounted for $930.02 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7,130.02 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period.
Increasing incidences of shootings at schools, universities, and hospitals and reducing rival gunfire fatalities in war zones are some of the factors propelling for the growth of the market. However, huge installation price of the systems in cities and high charge of bogus alarms and unobserved gun blast incidents are hampering the market. Furthermore, gush in setting up of gunshot detection systems in smart cities for security measures is projected to grant abundant opportunities for the expansion of the market.
A gunfire locator is a system that detects and conveys the position of gunfire or other weapon fire using acoustic, optical, or potentially other types of sensors, as well as a combination of such sensors. These systems are used by law enforcement, safety, armed and businesses to recognize the cause and, in some cases, the path of gunfire. Systems used in metropolitan settings incorporate a geographic information system so the display includes a map and address position of each incident. This solution uses hidden seismic acoustic sensors to provide real-time alerting for gunshots fired in outside situations.
Based on the installation, the fixed segment is projected to grow during the estimated period as it utilizes the acoustic sensor node recognition technology to detect a gunshot incident.
By geography, the North American region is approximated to grow, owing to a high number of firearm-related deaths especially, in the United States. In the United States, the death rate is 25 times superior to other countries. Therefore, the US administration is planning to install indoor detection technology at universities, corporate office locations, and commercial facilities, among others, in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Outdoor
5.3 Indoor
6 Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Chrome Steel
6.3 Acrylic
6.4 Glass
6.5 Ceramic
6.6 Other Products
7 Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Processing Units
7.3 Sensors or Microphones
7.4 Display Unit
8 Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Optical
8.3 Acoustic
8.4 Infra-Red
8.5 Other Technologies
9 Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Installation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Vehicle Mounted
9.3 Portable Systems
9.4 Fixed
9.5 Wearable
10 Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Homeland/Law Enforcement
10.3 Defence
11 Global Gunshot Detection System Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Databuoy, LLC
- ShotSpotter, Inc.
- Raytheon Company
- Thales S.A.
- Battelle Memorial Institute
- Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Limited
- Microchip Technology
- Safran Electronics & Defense SAS
- Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft
- ELTA Systems Ltd.
- Acoem Group
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd
- Compagnie Industrielle des Lasers CILAS SA
- QinetiQ North America, Inc.
- Shooter Detection Systems LLC
- Safety Dynamics Inc
- Information Systems & Services, Inc.
- V5 Systems Inc
- Louroe Electronics, Inc.
