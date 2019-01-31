Global Gunshot Detection System Market Report 2018: Market Accounted for $930.02 Million in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $7.13 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Gunshot Detection System market accounted for $930.02 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7,130.02 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period.

Increasing incidences of shootings at schools, universities, and hospitals and reducing rival gunfire fatalities in war zones are some of the factors propelling for the growth of the market. However, huge installation price of the systems in cities and high charge of bogus alarms and unobserved gun blast incidents are hampering the market. Furthermore, gush in setting up of gunshot detection systems in smart cities for security measures is projected to grant abundant opportunities for the expansion of the market.



A gunfire locator is a system that detects and conveys the position of gunfire or other weapon fire using acoustic, optical, or potentially other types of sensors, as well as a combination of such sensors. These systems are used by law enforcement, safety, armed and businesses to recognize the cause and, in some cases, the path of gunfire. Systems used in metropolitan settings incorporate a geographic information system so the display includes a map and address position of each incident. This solution uses hidden seismic acoustic sensors to provide real-time alerting for gunshots fired in outside situations.



Based on the installation, the fixed segment is projected to grow during the estimated period as it utilizes the acoustic sensor node recognition technology to detect a gunshot incident.



By geography, the North American region is approximated to grow, owing to a high number of firearm-related deaths especially, in the United States. In the United States, the death rate is 25 times superior to other countries. Therefore, the US administration is planning to install indoor detection technology at universities, corporate office locations, and commercial facilities, among others, in the coming years.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6zw35b/global_gunshot?w=5

