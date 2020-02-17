Global Gynecology Drugs Market by Therapeutics, Indication, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gynecology Drugs Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gynecological drugs market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.6% during the forecast period.



The major factors attributing to the growth of the market are significant changes in lifestyle which contributed to a steep rise in the number of urinary and breast cancers. According to the American Cancer Society report-2019, about 41,760 deaths were estimated due to breast cancer which is projected to be continued in future which is likely to fuel the demand for efficient treatment driving the global gynecological drugs market throughout the forecast period.



Non-hormonal Therapy Segment Expected to Hold the Major Market Share



The non-hormonal therapy segment is expected to dominate the industry over the forecast period. The lucrative growth of the segment can be attributed to the rise in the adoption of these products due to proven efficiency in the treatment, rapid advancements in new product development with reduced side effects coupled with the availability of a wide range of marketed products. Furthermore, the disadvantages of hormonal therapy such as the risk of breast cancers, other complications associated with these products are expected to foster the demand for non-hormonal products during the forecast period.



Based on Distribution Channel, hospital pharmacies account for the highest revenue in the market due to increased preference for the patients owing to the prevalence of hospital-associated cases in recent years. Furthermore, increased access to specialty care products, pathological products, and clinical examinations, diagnosis of the gynecological ailments at a single premise are best possible in hospitals indicate an exponential growth of the segment.



On the other hand, online pharmacies are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising adoption among the women due to increased access to the these online pharmacies along with rise in preference for online consulting, payments, and availability of wide range of products online which is likely to boost the growth of global gynecology drugs market in the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market



North America is expected to dominate the global gynecological drugs market throughout the forecast period. This dominance is mainly owing to rising incidences of breast cancer, menopausal disorders, polycystic ovary syndrome, and others due to busy lifestyles and the rise in stress among the women in the United States region which registers the highest revenue in the region.



For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC report published in 2019, PCOS affects around 6% to 12% representing more than 5 million women of reproductive age and was identified as one of the most common causes of female infertility in the United States is also fueling the market.



Moreover, the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increase in government expenditure for the women healthcare awareness, geriatric women population along with early product launches with enhanced quality in the region are expected to contribute its outstanding share in the growth of global market revenue over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global gynecological drugs market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some prominent players in the market are implementing various strategies such as launching new products and making acquisitions to consolidate their market positions across the globe.



Furthermore, a steep rise in the availability of public fundings for the development of these drugs due to a rise in global burden is also expected to fuel the market. For instance, in December 2019, Allergan announced that its product PrFIBRISTAL was publicly funded through the Ontario Drug Benefit (ODB) Formulary, Alberta Drug Benefit List (ADBL), Saskatchewan Formulary and the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Program.



PrFIBRISTAL is used in first-in-class medical treatment for uterine fibroids, the most common gynecological tumor which affects almost one-in-three Canadian women of reproductive age and a leading cause of surgeries which is likely to create more opportunities in the market during the forecast period.



Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Allergan, Pfizer, AbbVie, TherapeuticsMD, and Ferring Holding.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Global Prevalence of Gynecological Diseases

4.2.2 Rise in Healthcare Awareness along with Increasing Ageing Female Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework that Delays the Approval of Products

4.3.2 Expensive Patented Products

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Therapeutics

5.1.1 Hormonal Therapy

5.1.2 Non-hormonal Therapy

5.2 By Indication

5.2.1 Gynecology Cancers

5.2.2 Menopausal Disorder

5.2.3 Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

5.2.4 Contraception

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies

5.3.2 Retail Pharmacies

5.3.3 Online Pharmacies

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan PLC

6.1.2 Pfizer Inv

6.1.3 AbbVie Inc.

6.1.4 TherapeuticsMD Inc.

6.1.5 Ferring Holding S.A.

6.1.6 Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.8 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.9 Bayer AG

6.1.10 Allergan PLC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5a07pn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

