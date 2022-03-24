Global Gynecology Drugs Market Research Report 2022: Focus on Contraception, Infections, Female Infertility, Postmenopausal Disorders, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Cancers, Endometriosis

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics (Non-Hormonal Therapy vs. Hormonal Therapy), By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gynecology Drugs Market stood at USD14139.56 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% to reach USD21395.67 million by 2027.

Significant changes in women's lifestyles and the increasing prevalence of various gynecological cancer and disorders are the primary factors driving the growth of the Global Gynecology Drugs Market.

Also, the adoption of online sales channels by the gynecology drugs market players and high-end investments by the market players to procure effective gynecology drugs are the other major factors expected to bolster the market growth in the forecast period.



The rise in stress in women and busy lifestyles is giving rise to several diseases, including polycystic ovary syndrome, breast cancer, and menopausal disorders.

The government of various countries is making investments and efforts to develop advanced healthcare infrastructure and create health awareness among the women population, which is expected to influence the growth of the Global Gynecology Drugs Market in the next five years.



Market players are developing an efficient supply chain and making advanced drugs, which have a higher shelf life and effectiveness to stay ahead.

Also, the adoption of online sales channels by the market players is expected to bolster the growth of the Global Gynecology Drugs Market. Many patients have started to buy drugs by using online sales platforms due to the availability of lucrative discounts on the purchase of drugs and the quick delivery facility provided by the market players.



Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Retail pharmacies are leading the global market by capturing a market share of 48.39% in 2021 and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Gynecology Drugs Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Gynecology Drugs Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Global Gynecology Drugs Market is divided into therapeutics, indication, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Gynecology Drugs Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Gynecology Drugs Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Gynecology Drugs Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Gynecology Drugs Market.

Major companies in the market include:

Eli Lilly and Company Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Allergan Plc.

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Sanofi SA

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics:

Non-Hormonal Therapy

Hormonal Therapy

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Indication:

Contraception

Gynecology Infections

Female Infertility

Postmenopausal disorders

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Gynecology Cancers

Endometriosis

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xg74nw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets